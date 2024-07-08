Timothy’s Newsletter
Vino Shine Wine Polisher Update
Dear Winos! I apologize for teething pains on the website. I wish to make it clear that unless and until I receive at least 20 pre-orders, no money will…
4 hrs ago
•
Timothy Winey
Could Water Prevent or Even Cure Cancer?
Description In their seminal review of water in living systems, Voiekov et al. describe in rigorous detail, the peculiarities of biological water…
4 hrs ago
•
Timothy Winey
2
1
I Just Gave ChatGPT a Panic Attack!
I think I can fix politics. Interested? ChatGPT Absolutely, I'm interested! What ideas do you have for fixing politics? User Ok, it may sound overly…
14 hrs ago
•
Timothy Winey
7
2
The Vino Shine Wine Polisher is Live!
Pre Order Now!
19 hrs ago
•
Timothy Winey
3
At Least I’ve Never Seen a Horse and Buggy Burst into Flames and Burn for a Week...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13601739/costco-store-concession-behavior-food-options-amish-customers.html
20 hrs ago
•
Timothy Winey
5
Zeta Potential and its Role in Health and Performance
Timothy Winey Basic Research Ltd. Colloid Suspension Test Understanding Blood Chemistry • There is more to a "body" than blood chemistry, • But, No…
Jul 7
•
Timothy Winey
7
2
More Fun With the IRS
If children in the US are subject to income tax, can they be charged with tax evasion and potentially jailed? ChatGPT Children in the US are generally…
Jul 6
•
Timothy Winey
1
1
Kids, Cancer and Tax
In the US, do children pay taxes? ChatGPT In the United States, children are subject to the same tax laws as adults, so they may be required to pay…
Jul 6
•
Timothy Winey
7
1
Time is Money
Especially When You're Selling Brain-Damaging Vaccines at 'Warp Speed'
Jul 6
•
Timothy Winey
6
Orwell is Alive and Well
Thoughts? IN GEORGE ORWELL’S BOOK 1984, he spent a good deal of time discussing language in the appendix at the back of the book. He pointed out that…
Jul 6
•
Timothy Winey
7
1
Voting Is a Humiliation Ritual. Change My Mind.
ChatGPT It sounds like you have a strong opinion on this. Could you share more about why you see voting that way? Well, in America, politicians are…
Jul 5
•
Timothy Winey
5
2
Bill Gates, the Only Man in History to Keep Getting Richer After Unsuccessfully Trying to Give All His Money Away
Didn’t Bill Gates once boast that vaccines yielded him a 22x return on investment, not 22%, 22x! ChatGPT There's a misinterpretation here. Bill Gates…
Jul 5
•
Timothy Winey
5
1
