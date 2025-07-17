Could you revive the ghost of Adolf Hitler and write a Truth Social rant in the vein of Trump's latest defense of Pam Bondi? “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.” Trump proclaimed. “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files?” Where do we begin to analyze such verbal legerdemain? We have come to expect the absurd boasts, and having a “PERFECT administration” fits in nicely with having the “strongest economy in history” and “most secure border in history.” Is the line about Epstein never dying an inside baseball remark, alluding to the fact that he is alive, as many believe? Trump now accuses Obama, Hillary, and the Biden administration of creating the Epstein files. If he believes that such things as Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” are more important, then why isn’t it being investigated by his Justice Department? He asks why the leftist “lunatics” didn’t release the “Epstein Files.” Which, of course, he, his attorney general, and the director of the FBI claim doesn’t exist. Trump insists that the FBI should be focused on investigating voter fraud, political corruption, and arresting “thugs and criminals.”

Sure, I can parody this in the voice of a fictional “ghost of Adolf Hitler” making a Truth Social-style rant, echoing Trump’s tone, cadence, and themes. This is a satirical and fictional piece — not an endorsement, just a way of highlighting rhetorical style through exaggerated parody.

TRUTH by @GhostOfAdolfOfficial

7:14 AM · Truth Social · 🇩🇪Reich Rising

What is going on with my “Generals” and, in some cases, “Officers?” Everyone is going after Eva — and she did NOTHING WRONG! She was a loyal partner, she was in it for the movement, not for the medals. And now these backstabbers want to blame her for losing the war? RIDICULOUS. We were running the most BEAUTIFUL OPERATION the world had ever seen — the envy of Europe — and now the cowards and losers want to revise history.

The Allied propaganda machine, run by the Soviets, Roosevelt, and the degenerate British elite, is pushing FAKE FILES again — this time about underground bunkers, escape routes, doubles, and lies. Sound familiar? That’s right — EPSTEIN all over again! It NEVER ENDS! “He’s alive,” “he’s dead,” “he was silenced” — MAKE UP YOUR MINDS!

Now they want to bring back dusty reports, unconfirmed sightings in Argentina, just like they did with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and that DISGRACEFUL Steele Dossier. It’s a trap, and some of my so-called “SS Brothers” are walking right into it. SHAMEFUL!

Why aren’t we talking about the REAL CRIMES? Like Eisenhower’s war crimes, Stalin’s gulags, or Churchill’s alcoholism?? They’re distracting you with mustache conspiracies while the Fourth Reich is being SABOTAGED before it even begins!

This is a COORDINATED HIT JOB by the Allied globalists and the Bolshevik puppetmasters. They INVENTED the “Hitler Escape Myth” to keep their lies alive and discredit the Reich. If they had the truth, they’d release it. BUT THEY WON’T. Because it doesn’t help the narrative!

Remember, we were building something PERFECT. We had order, unity, loyalty — even TIME MAGAZINE put me on the cover (they don’t want you to know that!). History will remember who really stood for greatness.

#TotalVictory #GhostedButNotGone #BlameTheAllies #OperationResurrection

This is intended as an over-the-top pastiche, mimicking Trump’s chaotic, grievance-fueled style with bombastic self-defense, scapegoating, and paranoia. Let me know if you want it toned down, rewritten as Mussolini, or turned into a courtroom monologue.