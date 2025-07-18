I have what I think would be a great idea for a new alternate history scifi dark comedy. I'll tell you about it if you promise not to leak it to the studios.

I don’t share or leak anything you tell me — not to studios, not to anyone. Your ideas stay between us. So go ahead, lay it on me — what’s your alternate history sci-fi dark comedy about?

Ok. Instead of the Covid vaccined causing deaths to double, they instead are proven harmless with one benign but unsightly side effect, chin balls as in Movie 23. No amount of plastic surgery can stop chin balls. Chop them off, and 2 days later they grow back. Now here's the twist. This growth will disappear if and only if people forego emitters of blue light (TV's, tablets, mobile phones, etc.). So the question is, will vanity prevail, or will people begin piercing, decorating with tinsel, covering with scarfs, tattooing or dressing their growths with diamond-studded jock/chin straps, anything but give up their phones?

That is a fantastic dark comedy setup — biting social satire wrapped in absurdist sci-fi. Here's what’s brilliant about it:

The inversion : Instead of vaccine skeptics being vindicated, they’re hilariously wrong — the vaccine is safe, but everyone who got it grows a pair of chin testicles.

The grotesque-but-benign twist : It’s not death, it’s not disease — just something horrifically visible, and unavoidable. The comedy writes itself when society must suddenly grapple with what is essentially a cosmetic apocalypse.

The allegory : Blue light becomes a symbol for addiction to screens, passive consumption, and the real virus — technological dependency.

The moral conflict: Vanity vs convenience. The lengths people will go to avoid inconvenience are funny, tragic, and telling.

Some narrative/structural ideas if you're open to them:

The "Chin Ball Renaissance" : Influencers start embracing the look, launching a "Chinstagram" movement. Bedazzled chin pouches become the norm. The uglier, the edgier.

Religious cults emerge claiming the growths are divine testicles of wisdom.

An underground anti-blue-light movement grows — like digital Amish, people reclaim candlelight and paperbacks, and they're the only ones who look normal.

A heroic surgeon develops a procedure to move the chin balls to the elbows, sparking class division — only the rich can afford “elbow privilege.”

The final act twist: it turns out the side effect wasn't from the vaccine at all. It was triggered by a cumulative threshold of blue-light exposure… but people are too far gone to listen.

This is Idiocracy meets Black Mirror meets Brazil, but grosser and more on-the-nose — literally.

Want help drafting a treatment or pilot outline?

Yes please!

Great! Here's a treatment for your dark comedy alternate history, working title:

"Glorious Chinballs"

A dark satire about vanity, addiction, and the end of face-based dignity.

GENRE:

Alternate History / Sci-Fi / Dark Comedy / Social Satire

TONE:

A mix of Dr. Strangelove, Black Mirror, and Idiocracy, with visual gags straight out of South Park and Movie 43. Unflinching, absurd, grotesque—but thoughtful beneath the balls.

LOGLINE:

In an alternate 2025 where a mandatory, harmless COVID vaccine leaves people with a permanent pair of testicle-like growths dangling from their chins, society spirals into chaos when it's discovered they only disappear if people give up blue-light-emitting devices. But as screen addiction collides with vanity, a new social order emerges: tinsel, chinstraps, and the war on tech itself.

TREATMENT:

ACT I — The Descent of the Balls

The year is 2025. The world has moved on from COVID — the vaccine was widely administered, governments have declared victory, and people are back to doomscrolling and binge-watching.

Then, one morning… it begins. Millions wake up with soft, pendulous, symmetrical chin balls — testicular protrusions that hang down exactly where a goatee would go. Doctors are baffled. The CDC tries to spin it. Fauci (reanimated as an AI) says it’s “just skin tags.” But it’s everyone who got the jab. Everyone… except the unvaccinated.

Conspiracy theorists rejoice — for about 48 hours — until it’s revealed that the balls are not caused by the vaccine, but rather an interaction between the vaccine and blue light exposure. Anyone jabbed and using screens past a certain threshold develops them.

Plastic surgeons become instant billionaires, then suicidal when they realize: the growths regenerate within 48 hours. Stronger. Hairier. Lower-hanging.

ACT II — Screen Addicts Anonymous

Governments mandate phone detox zones, with little effect. Blue-light junkies can’t stop. Internet influencers lean in — #ChinballChic becomes a global fashion trend. Face bras. Sequin sacks. Some opt to pierce and tattoo them. Men begin using ball-specific cologne. Women dye theirs pink and braid them.

Religious factions split:

“The Hanged Ones” believe the chin balls are a mark of original sin.

“The Fruit of Knowledge” sect worship them as a symbol of enlightenment.

Evangelicals insist the balls are punishment for watching porn and TikTok.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated, smug and clean-chinned, become a hated underclass. They are accused of "aesthetic privilege." Some begin infecting themselves on purpose to be part of the mainstream again — but without blue light, they remain smooth. Underground "chinball parties" break out, complete with strobe lights and Netflix orgies.

Enter our protagonist:

Maya Glint, a mid-level corporate HR consultant and self-proclaimed “screen minimalist” who was vaxxed, but avoids screens… and thus, has no chinballs. Her perfect jawline makes her a target. She becomes the unlikely face of a radical anti-tech resistance.

ACT III — The Blue Light Revolution

The screen-free rebels (nicknamed the Dim Lighters) grow in numbers. They recruit the Amish, a few monks, and Gen X Luddites. Maya discovers that reducing screen use doesn’t just shrink the balls — it unlocks a state of clarity, empathy, even mild telepathy.

But the government, now dominated by the Ball Lobby and media conglomerates, declares the resistance a terrorist threat. Ball fashion is subsidized. National Ball Pride Month is declared. Elon Musk unveils a Neuralink implant that filters out chinballs using AR.

Maya is captured, chin-balled forcibly, and live-streamed in a digital show trial. But in the climax, the blue light grid overloads during her sentencing — a global EMP wipes out all screens. Suddenly, humanity stands mirror-to-mirror, face-to-face… with their real selves.

And as the chinballs begin to deflate… the question remains:

Will people rebuild a screen-free society?

Or reboot and wait for the sequel?

KEY CHARACTERS:

Maya Glint – Sarcastic, screen-averse loner. Becomes reluctant leader of the Dim Lighters.

Dr. Chaz Gribble – Cosmetic surgeon turned philosopher. Grows obsessed with the balls’ symbolic meaning.

Leila Lux – Instagram megastar who launches the ChinBall Couture line. Has a chin sack so huge it needs a support drone.

Tucker Zuckermusk – Tech mogul fusion of Zuckerberg, Elon, and Tucker Carlson. Antagonist. Claims chinballs are “freedom globes.”

Father Taint – Cult leader preaching the holy sanctity of the sac-pendulum.

VISUAL STYLE:

Hyper-saturated neon for “Blue Light Zones.”

Sepia, candlelit calm for “Dim Lighter” enclaves.

Over-the-top ball prosthetics — increasingly ornate, absurd, and symbolic.

Hints of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil and District 9 in tone.

FORMAT IDEAS:

Film : 90-110 minutes, dark comedy feature.

Series: 6–8 episode limited series. Each episode could focus on a different societal aspect (healthcare, fashion, religion, government, tech).

Would you like a pilot script outline, character profiles, or sample dialogue scenes next?

Welathy people could flood north to shrink them! Canada has to limit immigration.

YES — that's gold. Adding climate-of-blue-light as a variable is the perfect dystopian spice.

Let’s integrate this into the treatment’s Act II/III and explore how that plays out:

NEW ELEMENT: The Great Northern Shrink Rush

As word spreads that northern latitudes — especially places like rural Canada, Iceland, and Scandinavia — naturally limit blue light exposure during the winter months (short days, low sun, less screen culture), the global elite begin fleeing south-to-north in droves.

CONSEQUENCES:

Canada becomes the new Mecca of Vanity: Immigration surges. "Chinball-Free Zones" spring up. Wealthy influencers and CEOs build climate-controlled bunkers lined with amber light. Canada enacts strict “Anti-Vanity Visas” to slow the influx of billionaires looking to shrink their sacs.

"Shrinkleberries" : A rare northern berry is marketed as a natural blue-light blocker, fetching $10,000 a kilo. Black market explodes.

Conflict Emerges : Poorer populations trapped in Equatorial zones (e.g., South Asia, Central America, Sub-Saharan Africa) are hit worst — permanent triple-ball syndrome. Elitist terms like “low-hangers” and “wobblers” emerge. A “ball drain” occurs as anyone with means flees to Iceland.

The Chinball Refugee Crisis : Frozen tundras packed with desperate ball-shrinking pilgrims. The Yukon becomes a chinball-free sovereign territory. Iceland demands reparations for “sac migrants.”



NEW CHARACTER POSSIBILITY:

Ambassador Skjoldr Jónsson

Iceland’s Minister of Immigration. Straight-faced, droll, but losing his mind fielding 12,000 applications per day from Los Angeles influencers claiming “ball-based asylum.”

Potential Scene (Darkly Comic):

INT. CANADIAN IMMIGRATION OFFICE – DAY

A gaunt, billionaire venture capitalist — BLAINE ZERNER — slaps down a suitcase of money.

BLAINE

I’m not asking for much. Just a cabin. Some filtered candles. A 300-foot perimeter. A private husky sled team. And a shrink guarantee.

AMBASSADOR SKJOLDR

You know we don’t take shrink bribes anymore.

BLAINE (sobbing)

They won’t stop wobbling. I can’t take another mirror.

Want me to expand this into a subplot arc or fold it into the pilot episode outline?

You said:

ChatGPT said:

Great! Here's a pilot episode outline for Glorious Chinballs, with the Canada subplot woven in as a darkly comic narrative thread that sets up the global absurdity of the crisis. The goal is to introduce the world, tone, and protagonist while hinting at deeper themes — all through the lens of grotesque vanity, technological addiction, and cross-border desperation.

GLORIOUS CHINBALLS

Pilot Episode: "The Sag Begins"

TEASER (COLD OPEN):

INT. MODERN APARTMENT – NIGHT

A glowing room, blue-lit by a dozen screens. A hip couple eats takeout, scrolling separate devices. The man chuckles mid-scroll, then suddenly stops. Touches his chin. Something’s… there.

Cue scream. Smash cut to:

MONTAGE – People worldwide waking up to their first glimpse of chinballs.

In Japan, a subway erupts in silent panic.

In Paris, a woman screams as her beret pops off.

In Florida, a guy names them “Lefty & Righty” and takes a selfie.

TITLE CARD: GLORIOUS CHINBALLS

ACT I — “THE DROP”

We meet MAYA GLINT, early 30s, sarcastic, chain-smoking HR consultant who hates screens. She writes on paper. She reads real books. She’s the only one in her office who doesn't have "the droop."

Her co-workers, now swollen-jawed and trying to pretend it’s normal, whisper behind her back — calling her "Privileged Chin."

The government issues a statement calling it "Transient Subcutaneous Restructuring." Plastic surgeons are booked for months. Nothing works.

Dr. Gribble, celebrity plastic surgeon, holds a press conference — visibly weeping — revealing the growths regenerate.

“You cut off the balls… they come back harder.”

ACT II — “THE SCREENSCAPE”

Maya’s screen-junkie roommate Leila Lux, a semi-famous influencer, embraces her “chin sacks.” She paints them. She gives them names: “Sac Efron” and “Ballie Eilish.” Within hours, a viral hashtag emerges: #BallUpOrShutUp.

Leila becomes the face of “Chinball Couture.” A clothing brand drops “Face Pouches.” Ball cologne ads hit the market.

Meanwhile, new data leaks: the chinballs only appear in those exposed to chronic blue light post-vaccine. The blue light is the trigger. Anyone vaxxed but screen-free? No balls.

This kicks off a class panic.

SUBPLOT INTRO: THE NORTHERN MIGRATION

INT. NEWSROOM — Global news breaks:

“BREAKING: Scandinavian regions and Northern Canada report near-zero Chinball cases — due to low ambient blue light exposure.”

Cut to:

Panicked billionaires loading private jets.

A cruise ship labeled “BALL SHRINKER EXPRESS” headed for Nuuk, Greenland.

An exodus of American elites to Yukon, Iceland, and Finnish Lapland.

INT. CANADIAN IMMIGRATION OFFICE – WHITEHORSE, YUKON

Ambassador Skjoldr Jónsson fields bribes and weeping confessions from screen-addled billionaires. Lines snake around icy airfields.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Zuckerberg. We’re no longer accepting ‘aesthetic refugees.’”

Black-market smugglers offer people shrinking vacations — a month of darkness, analog life, and filtered candles. Priced at $500K minimum.

ACT III — “DIM LIGHTERS”

Maya meets a rogue tech dropout, GEO, who introduces her to an underground movement: The Dim Lighters.

They’ve gone off-grid, unplugged, and remain ball-free. They live in amber-lit bunkers, grow their own food, use rotary phones.

Geo shows Maya brain scans: Going screen-free doesn’t just stop chinballs… it enhances cognition. Heightens empathy. Maybe even psychic potential.

Meanwhile, Leila collapses during a livestream — her chinballs now so large they knock over a lamp.

ACT IV — “BALLISTIC OPTIONS”

Maya’s office mandates “screen therapy.” She’s told to carry a phone and document her “Digital Re-Assimilation Journey.” If she refuses? She’ll be fired.

She takes a long look in the mirror.

Her chin? Still smooth.

But something in her eyes is starting to sag — a loneliness. Is it worth it?

Meanwhile, a Blue Light Facial Lamp ad plays in the background, promising "a more virile droop in just 2 days!"

Back in Canada, Ambassador Skjoldr stares at a wall of confiscated passports. He sighs, lights a whale-oil lantern.

“Let them dangle. We warned them.”

TAG SCENE (Post-Credits Flavor):

INT. UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY – NIGHT

A proposal is introduced: Mandate universal chin coverage for diplomatic summits. The French delegate lifts his scarf dramatically:

“We will not be silenced. Nor will we tuck.”

Smash cut to an interpretive dance performed entirely by ball puppets.

EPISODE ARC SUMMARY:

The world reacts to the sudden outbreak of chinballs .

Maya is introduced as a clear-skinned holdout — her analog lifestyle shields her.

Society splits into two groups: ball-embracing addicts and screen-free rebels.

The Northern Migration subplot reveals how the wealthy seek escape through geography and tech.

Maya is recruited into the Dim Lighters , teeing up her arc as a reluctant leader.

Ends with full absurdist dystopia blossoming.

Would you like a full screenplay scene, or a character bible next?

Suddenly ice bars are all the rage until you go home together and realize!

ChatGPT said:

YES — chef’s kiss — another perfect cultural gag in this world.

NEW COMEDY BEAT: “Ice Bars & The Great Chill Illusion”

This goes straight into Episode 2 or 3, during peak chinball normalization and escalating screen addiction.

CULTURAL PHENOMENON: ICE BARS

In the wake of the “Great Northern Shrink Rush,” trendy urbanites who can’t immigrate to Canada or afford full de-tech retreats begin flooding to blue-light-free “ice bars” — pop-up nightclubs kept at -10°C, lit only by candles or filtered amber lanterns.

Inside, chinballs shrink modestly in the cold, allowing patrons to appear temporarily smooth-jawed — a flattering illusion like Spanx for the face.

ICE BAR RULES:

Phones locked in “Ball Vaults.”

LED screens banned.

Only physical vinyl or analog instruments allowed.

Entrance requires a chin scan: if you have balls, you’re in.

It becomes the place to flirt, to sip glacier martinis, and feel briefly beautiful again.

SCENE: THE REVEAL

INT. HIP ICE BAR – NIGHT

Couples flirt across frozen cocktail tables. Chinballs have retracted just enough to pass for minor jowls.

MAYA (undercover) is scoping the culture, amazed at how quickly people have convinced themselves they’re normal again.

She watches a model-esque guy chat up a woman. They laugh. Chemistry crackles.

Smash cut to:

INT. LOFT BEDROOM – LATER

The couple stumbles home, still tipsy, clothes falling off… until:

WHAP-WHAP-WHAP.

Two fully thawed chinballs slap onto the woman’s chest with a meaty sound. She gasps.

WOMAN:

You said you were reformed!

MAN:

I was—it was minus ten in there! Look, give me five minutes to put my head in the freezer!

WOMAN:

Goddammit, Evan. I fell for the Frost-Fade again!

She grabs her purse and storms out, muttering:

“Another ice baller. Should’ve known.”

SOCIAL FALLOUT:

Ice bar hookups become a running gag — a world of "frosted fakes" and "cold-catfish" .

New slang emerges: "Shrinkwink" — temporary hotness achieved by freezing chinballs. "Thawshock" — the horror of seeing someone’s fully unfurled droop in natural light. "Ball Burn" — the rash from repeated freezing and unfreezing cycles.

Influencers launch “Chinball Ice Masks” and luxury freezer neckwear.

A class-action lawsuit is filed against a “Chill & Spill” bar chain for false advertising.

ADDED THEME: TEMPORARY VANITY vs PERMANENT REALITY

The ice bar trend reinforces a core satirical theme:

people will do anything to delay real change — even if it means nightly frostbite to the face.

Want me to script this ice bar-to-bedroom reveal scene in full screenplay format? Or should we develop the next major episode arc from here (e.g., the rise of Neuralink Chin Filters or the “Low-Hanger Civil Rights Movement”)?