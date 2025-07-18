Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pierre Brangére's avatar
Pierre Brangére
32m

very well resumed,

;-)

I think it's also specially about:

"how to invert Gustave Le Bon"

Gustave le Bon: "The Crowd - A Study of the Popular Mind"

What happens to individuals when they become part of a crowd? How can it be explained that intelligent human beings commit unspeakable cruelties once they have become one with an anonymous mass of people? Le Bon's analysis dates back to 1895 however, the razor-sharp analysis of human behavior is still valid today! Included: a pdf document with track list

"The Crowd & The Psychology of Revolution"

eBook - Two Classics on Understanding the Mob Mentality and Its Motivations

In 'The Crowd& The Psychology of Revolution' by Gustave Le Bon, the author explores the influence of the masses on individual behavior and the psychology behind revolutions. Le Bon employs a scholarly and analytical style, drawing on historical events and psychological research to delve into the dynamics of collective behavior. Published in 1895, this book is considered a seminal work in the field of social psychology, shedding light on the power dynamics within crowds and the contagious nature of emotions in group settings. Le Bon's observations on the irrationality and suggestibility of crowds offer valuable insights into understanding societal movements and political revolutions. Throughout the book, he provides compelling explanations for the behavior of individuals when they are part of a larger group. Gustave Le Bon, a French polymath and social scientist, was influenced by his experiences witnessing political upheavals and social unrest in 19th-century France. His expertise in psychology and sociology shines through in this enlightening study of collective behavior and its implications for society. 'The Crowd& The Psychology of Revolution' is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of group psychology and the dynamics of revolutionary movements.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture