If you listen very carefully to his words, RFK Jr.’s stance on vaccines is identical to that of Alan Dershowitz. ‘We need safe vaccines.’ ‘The government should not be mandating untested products.’ Companies should not have liability unless their products are proven 100% safe.’ Blah, blah, blah. Translation, tyranny is good as long as it’s ‘safe.’ And who, pray tell ‘Bobby’ can we trust 100% to guarantee our ‘safety?’ Utilitarian turtles all the way down to Hell. This is the same guy who said those who question ‘climate science,’ an oxymoron even more absurd that ‘vaccine science.’ Bobby is and was always a very charming snake.

A few more questions for Bobby:

1. Why have vaccines never been properly tested for safety with genuine control groups?

Answer: All vaccines produce harm, and are designed to do just that, hence the skirting of the most elementary drug trial basics.

2. Where are the beatified saints who will have no financial, philosophical or political ties to the vaccine cult, either wittingly or otherwise?

Answer: They don’t exist which is why our Founders codified the rights you are so eager to trample just as soon as ‘the science’ can be perfected to the standard of Alan Dershowitz!

3. Are vaccine mandates ever justified?

My Answer: No

Bobby’s Answer: only in the most extraordinary circumstances, like an Anthrax attack, to be determined by perfect Saints outside the inconvenient strictures of that dead document, the Constitution.