Remember I said Trump would never see the inside of a jail cell? Well, I stand by that prediction more now than ever.

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/donald-trump-will-not-be-president

If you can’t handle the truth, leave now; this will hurt. I will summarize what’s really going on in bullet points for added clarity:

1. Every President since Kennedy was selected, including Trump,

2. Trump enabled Biden to ‘steal’ the election by creating Warp Speed overnight (actually, it was decades in the making),

3. Biden ‘steals’ the election after Trump gives him the skeleton key (Warp Speed),

4. Trump then goes to the Capitol to ‘protest’ a robbery he orchestrated,

5. This gives Biden the pretext to ‘prosecute’ his pro wrestling nemesis for ‘insurrection,’

6. The vaunted SCOTUS then intervenes and rules that Trump had ‘limited immunity’ to do whatever he damn-well pleased as President,

7. This gives Biden license to mandate jabs with no criminal liability,

8. Trump and Biden laugh it up on the golf course as Kamala and Big Mike implement Warp Speed 2 with daily bird flu mRNA jabs as a condition for work, travel, study, etc.

9. Humanity has been ‘re-set’ into the ground.

The End