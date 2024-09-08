https://www.royalrife.com/haltiwanger1.pdf

By Steve Haltiwanger MD, CCN

Water Notes

Properties of Resonated Water according to Dr. Jerry Jacobson

1. Resonated water is more organized and is softer.

2. Resonated water is more quickly absorbed.

3. Increased in solvency properties.

4. Enhances the growth of fruits and vegetables.

5. Improved detergent capability by improved reactivity and capacity for interactivity with more solute matter.

Postulated Properties of Resonated Water (according to Dr. Steve Haltiwanger)

1. Improves absorption of solutes (minerals, vitamins). Can be a carrier solvent for nutrients enhancing cellular uptake.

2. Increases mitochondrial function and ATP production.

3. Increases cellular capacitance by recharging the cell membrane.

4. May travel acupuncture meridians with some individuals reporting feeling increased energy starting in less than 15 seconds (subtle energy effect).

5. Increased cellular capicitance by mechanism is also anticarcinogenic and antiviral.

6. Cell membrane or intracellular detoxification also occurs. (Individuals may notice darker urine as they ingest larger quantities of resonated water, instead of more dilute urine, which is usual with increased water intake).

7. Detoxification symptons of headaches, dizziness, backaches are transient phenomena.

8. May be antihypoxic.

9. Should improve intracellular uptake of potassium and magnesium and allow increased release of cellular sodium causing cells to shrink, especially endothelial cells of blood vessels. This causes better circulation, oxygenation and reduced intravascular pressure, possibly resulting in lowering blood pressure.

10. Improves cellular metabolism which will result in weight loss of fat in many individuals, especially slow metabolizers.

11. Improved cell membrane transport of nutrients and allows release of toxins.

12. Theoretically, vibratory frequencies of various toxins could be imprinted into resonated water. This vibrational frequency should allow cells to release stored toxins. Therapeutic remedies can thus be created that will allow cellular release and excretion of toxic compounds. Research studies can be made of individuals with known toxicity states. Then collection of urine samples after drinking untreated water and subsequent samples following treatment with resonated water can be compared. I.V. solutions of resonated water could be utilized to see if resonated water will act as a chelating agent.

13. Surface tension may be altered by resonation.

14. Resonant material (solutes) (critical molecules) will array into resonant structures (have conformational changes). The electromagnetic matrix serves as a template. Certain structures are mathematically inherent; therefore, structure will determine function. Certain frequencies will encode certain structures.

15. Resonated water should have antioxidant properties.

16. Resonated water opens microvascular circulation by having a desludging or detergent effect on microthrombi, which no longer adhere to the vessel walls. The endothelial cells of blood vessels become more highly charged and electrostatically repel material that had previously adhered to the walls. The result is increased circulation in tissues, improved oxygenation of tissues, reduced anaerobic metabolism, reduced acidosis, increased aerobic metabolism, ATP formation in mitochondria and increased cellular energy. This state is experienced as one of improved clarity of thought, increased energy, improved clarity of vision. Subjects report an improved sense of well being ranging to antidepressant effects. It is well recognized that depressed individuals have reduced blood flow, oxygen utilization and glucose utilization is specific brain areas.

8/2/99

The effects I have observed in experiments with structured water mixtures and magnetic activation were:

1. Lower surface tension and increased absorption

2. Rapid improvement in cellular hydration, which I thought created improvements in the % of organized multilayers of water around liquid crystal protein polymers, which improved protein conformational states, semiconduction and ability to receive resonant energy transfer.

3. Clinically his experiments showed improved mental clarity, mental focus, and a destressing effect

4. Detoxification processes were also facilitated

5. Neurological functions began to improve in days

6. I also believe that charge transfer processes and ATP production increased

Research shows how microparticles behave in a liquid when they are exposed to a DC electric field when varying concentrations of alcohol were used. Interesting phenomena such as vortex action and the spontaneous development of organized geometric microstructures.

I believe that doping Winey’s water with trace amounts of Germanium, lithium, copper, manganese, iron, rubidium, silica, or silicates and making a dilute alcohol solution may facilitate the structuring effect Winey is trying to achieve and may increase the stability of his water.

I also believe that certain elements/minerals may act as organizing centers for water clusters.

Steve Haltiwanger

Water Notes

Properties of water

Since water is dipolar it can be partly aligned by an electric field (Bramwell, 1999).

Water is diamagnetic, which means that very high magnetic fields can levitate water (Ikezoe et al., 1998).

Low magnetic fields (.2T) increase monomer formation, tetrahedrality and clathrate formation (Fesenko et al., 2002).

Electric and magnetic fields have been found to reduce hydrogen bonding and hydrogen bond strength, which can reduce water viscosity.

When water is exposed to metallic electrodes with a negative potential of -0.23 V hydrogen atoms of the water molecules orient towards the electrode whereas changing the potential to +0.52 V reverses this orientation.

"Similar orientations may take place at the surface of minerals containing alternating positive and negative charges such that many layers of structured water may be found at the surfaces of complex silicates and a solid (static and non-exchangeable) water layer has been reported at the surface of highly polar metal oxides, e.g. TiO 2 ."

High-voltage electric fields such as (333 kV m -1 ) have been shown to increase the hydration of the gluten in bread dough (Esaki et al., 1996).

Water that has been treated with strong magnetic fields of about one Tesla increases the hydration and strength of mortar, however treatment of water with picotesla fields also demonstrates a similar effect on hydration (Jacobson Resonance website). This indicates to me that magnetic fields of both high and low strength can affect hydrogen bonding and lower surface tension resulting in increased absorption and hydration.

" High interfacial fields (E > 10 9 V m -1 ) at electrode surfaces can cause a phase transition with an ordered layering of water at high densities similar to ice X [420]. Electric fields also lower the dielectric constant of the water , due to the resultant partial or complete destruction (or restructuring of the hydrogen bonding network) of the hydrogen bonded network. Consequentially, the solubility properties of the water will change in the presence of such fields. In computer simulations, magnetic fields may reorient liquid water molecules, weakening and stretching their hydrogen bonds , but very high field strengths (5x10 7 V cm -1 ) are required to reorient water in ice such that freezing is inhibited [251]. One of the curious facts, concerning reports of the effects of magnets and electromagnetic radiation on the properties of water , is the long lifetime these effects seem to have. This should not be so surprising, however, as it can take several days for the effects of the addition of salts to water , to finally stop oscillating [4], there is evidence that water structuring in still deaerated pure water increases over a period of a day or two [509] and clathrates may also persist metastably in water [485].

I believe electric fields, magnetic fields and treating water by implosion and vortex effects all cause restructuring of the hydrogen bonding network.

· "In addition to the breakage of hydrogen bonds electromagnetic fields may perturb in the gas/liquid interface and produce reactive oxygen species [110]. Changes in hydrogen bonding may effect carbon dioxide hydration resulting in pH changes. Thus the role of dissolved gas in water chemistry is likely to be more important than commonly realized [459]; particularly if the reported formation of nano-bubbles [506] containing just a few hundred or less molecules of gas is substantiated. Reinforcement of this view comes from out-gassing experiments that apparently result in the loss of magnetic and electromagnetic effects [110]. Gas accumulating at hydrophobic surfaces [459b] promotes the hydrophobic effect and low-density water formation. The accumulated gas molecules at such hydrophobic surfaces becomes supersaturating when this surface low-density water is disrupted by electromagnetic effects. Static magnetic effects have been shown to cause an increase in the ordered structure of water formed around hydrophobes and colloids [106], as shown by the increase in fluorescence of dissolved probes[108]. This reinforces the view that it is the movement through a magnetic field, and it associated electromagnetic effect, that is important for disrupting the hydrogen bonding.

· Water treatments may affect: hydrogen bonding, surface tension, viscosity, amount of CO2 content and pH changes, the dielectric constant of water, water cluster formation, ordering of water around colloids and polymers, hydrating effects of water, freezing temperatures, field formation.

· "Recently, there has been some debate over 'digital biology'; a proposal from Jacques Benveniste (leader of the team that produced the controversial homeopathy paper) that 'specific molecular signals in the audio range' (hypothetically the 'beat' frequencies of water's infrared vibrations) may be heard, collected, transmitted (e.g. by phone) and amplified to similarly affect other water molecules at a receiver [134]. This unlikely idea is still awaiting independent confirmation and is thought highly implausible. Rather interestingly, however, electromagnetic emission has been detected during the freezing of supercooled water [297] due to negative charging of the solid surface at the interface caused by surface ionization of water molecules followed by preferential loss of hydrogen ions [462]. It is not unreasonable, therefore, that similar effects may occur during changes in the structuring of liquid water. Also, it has been reported that microwave frequencies can also give rise to signals audible to radar operators [356].

· Unstructured water with fewer hydrogen bonds is a more reactive environment, as exemplified by the enhanced reactivity of supercritical water.b If electromagnetic effects do indeed influence the degree of structuring in water, then it is clear that they may have an effect on health. The biological effects of microwaves, for example, have generally been analyzed in terms of their very small heating effects. However, it should be recognized that there may be significant non-thermal effects due to the imposed re-orientation of water at the surfaces of biomolecular structures such as membranes [356]. Additionally as low-frequency, low level alternating electric fields have been found to affect the electrical conductivity of pure water [358], the effects of living near power cables and microwave towers should, perhaps, not be thought harmless just because no theory for harm has been formally recognized. Even variations in the geomagnetic field may have some long term exposure effects.

· a Note that the electric field strength across the surface monolayer of water molecules may be of the order of 1010 V m-1 for just a few volts applied potential. [Back]

· b Note that this may not extend to conditions of much-reduced hydrogen bonding. At close to critical and supercritical conditions, water molecules may become less reactive than expected with temperature increase due to the loss of hydrogen bonding causing consequential loss of the 'cage' effect, which encorages reactions within the 'cage', and reduced polarization activation.

· I believe that other effects of your water based on your description of its actions on people are that it may increase cell membrane capacitance, membrane permeability to in flow of nutrients and outflow of toxins, and mitochondrial activity. It should be possible to get measurements of changes in cell membrane capacitance increases and phase angle by bioimpedance measurements. But there must be other ways to measure cell membrane capacitance.

· If you find a patient or series of patients with low energy you could obtain a urine organic acid panel. Then have them drink the water daily for a week and remeasure organic acids. If mitochondrial functions improve it should be reflected by changes in carbohydrate and fatty acid metabolism intermediates in the urine. Patients should also be given a short questionnaire that they fill out daily covering topics such as:

1. Have you noticed any changes in your physical condition?

2. Have you noticed any changes in your energy levels?

3. Have you noticed any changes in your symptoms?

4. Have you noticed any changes in your mood?

5. Have you noticed any changes in your sense of well being?

6. Have you noticed any changes in your exercise tolerance?

7. Have you noticed any changes in your digestion?

8. Have you noticed any changes in your activity level?

Chirality

Joaquim Crusats and collagues have reported that chirality can be selected by the direction of vortical stirring "following a spontaneous chiral symmetry-breaking during the supramolecular self-assembly of achiral building-blocks."

They believe that helix-shaped structures affect the chirality sign of aggregates by vortical stirring. This group is studying how mesoscopic helicity can "link advantageously two different phenomena: (1) the macroscopic effect of a polarization force (stirring vortex) upon the enantioselective growth of chiral-shaped structures, and (2) the chirality at a molecular level which ultimately determines the helical sense through supramolecular interactions. This reasoning might be extended to the role of helical biopolymers in living systems."

· A vortex in an electrochemical experiment by Gaston Plante, induced in a solution by the proximity of magnetic poles.

Bramwell ST. Ferroelectric ice. Nature 397 (1999) 212-213.

Ikezoe Y, Hirota N, Nakagawa J, Kitazawa K. Making water levitate, Nature 393 (1998) 749-750.

E. E. Fesenko, V. I. Popov, V. V. Novikov and S. S. Khutsyan, Structure formation in water by the action of weak magnetic fields and xenon. Electron microscopy analysis, Biophyzika 47 (2002) 389-394.

Jacobson Resonance website

http://www.sbu.ac.uk/water/magnetic.html.).

K. Esaki, F. Ninomiya, K. Hisaki, T. Higasa, K. Shibata, K.Murataand S. Aibara, Effects of high voltage electric field treatment on the water activity of bread, Biosci. Biotech. Biochem. 60 (1996) 1444-1449.

Chiral selection when stirred, not shaken. Response.

J.M. Ribo, J. Crusats, F. Sagues, J. Claret and R. Rubires

Science (Washington, DC, U. S.) 293(5534), 1435-1436 (2001)

Chiral sign induction by vortices during the formation of mesophases in stirred solutions.

J.M. Ribo, J. Crusats, F. Sagues, J. Claret and R. Rubires

Science (Washington, DC, U. S.) 292(5524), 2063-2066 (2001)

http://www.asc-alchemy.com/technical.html Conventional wisdom says that the dissolved molecules simply spread further and further apart as a solution is diluted. But two chemists have found that some do the opposite: they clump together, first as clusters of molecules, then as bigger aggregates of those clusters. Far from drifting apart from their neighbours, they got closer together.

The discovery has stunned chemists, and could provide the first scientific insight into how some homeopathic remedies work. Homeopaths repeatedly dilute medications, believing that the higher the dilution, the more potent the remedy becomes.

Some dilute to "infinity" until no molecules of the remedy remain. They believe that water holds a memory, or "imprint" of the active ingredient which is more potent than the ingredient itself. But others use less dilute solutions - often diluting a remedy six-fold. The Korean findings might at last go some way to reconciling the potency of these less dilute solutions with orthodox science.

German chemist Kurt Geckeler and his colleague Shashadhar Samal stumbled on the effect while investigating fullerenes at their lab in the Kwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea. They found that the football-shaped buckyball molecules kept forming untidy aggregates in solution, and Geckler asked Samal to look for ways to control how these clumps formed.

What he discovered was a phenomenon new to chemistry. "When he diluted the solution, the size of the fullerene particles increased," says Geckeler. "It was completely counterintuitive," he says.

Further work showed it was no fluke. To make the otherwise insoluble buckyball dissolve in water, the chemists had mixed it with a circular sugar-like molecule called a cyclodextrin. When they did the same experiments with just cyclodextrin molecules, they found they behaved the same way. So did the organic molecule sodium guanosine monophosphate, DNA and plain old sodium chloride.

Dilution typically made the molecules cluster into aggregates five to 10 times as big as those in the original solutions. The growth was not linear, and it depended on the concentration of the original.

"The history of the solution is important. The more dilute it starts, the larger the aggregates," says Geckeler. Also, it only worked in polar solvents like water, in which one end of the molecule has a pronounced positive charge while the other end is negative.



But the finding may provide a mechanism for how some homeopathic medicines work - something that has defied scientific explanation till now. Diluting a remedy may increase the size of the particles to the point when they become biologically active.

It also echoes the controversial claims of French immunologist Jacques Benveniste. In 1988, Benveniste claimed in a Nature paper that a solution that had once contained antibodies still activated human white blood cells. Benveniste claimed the solution still worked because it contained ghostly "imprints" in the water structure where the antibodies had been.

Chemical Communications (2001, p 2224)

RE: Testing the physical properties of you water

If electricity or thermomagnetic treatment is involved in your structuring process, then I theorize that it is possible that you are creating I E structures , which are transiently stable water structures consisting of electric dipoles.

If so a transmission electron microscope may detect rod-like structures. If electric dipoles are being created then changes may occur in the dielectric constant, resistivity Water molecules have a large electric dipole moment and will be forced to rotate in response to an external electric field. The dielectric constant of pure water is 78.54 @ 25C. If your process causes water molecules to group together to form larger structures such as the I E structure then the resulting change of structure in this water should alter the dielectric constant. Use of an external AC field would cause I E structures to respond and cause a change of the dielectric constant. You could have a lab use a LF Impedance Analyzer (5Hz ~ 13 MHz) to measure the dielectric constant of your treated water against the same water that has not been treated. Another experiment would be to see if emf is generated between two electrodes of the same type in a solution. In electrochemistry an emf will be generated between two different types of electrodes in a solution, but generally little to no emf is generated between the same types of electrodes in a solution, but you have to establish a baseline using pure water. Get a lab to immerse two stainless steel electrodes that have been precleaned with nitric acid. First test pure water (such as reverse osmosis water from an Ultrapure Millipore system), then test untreated water that you would use and then test your treated water. If your treated water has I E structures then you may detect an emf of 10-40 mV. At the beginning of the experiment the electric dipoles of the I E structures would be pointing at random directions in water, but over a few minutes the electric dipoles would begin to attach to the electrodes and set up an emf between the electrodes forcing a more regular alignment of I E structures in water between the two electrodes. The more aligned the electric dipoles become the higher the emf reading. It would be interesting to see how long it would take for the thermal vibration of water molecules to cause disorder in the alignment of I E structures before the emf if any decays. The longer the persistence of emf the more stable the water. If by chance emf readings are present then you could use this as a test to try different formulas to see which formula gives you the best stability by testing water formulas that you make over hours, days weeks. {You may be able to change the stability, by doping with small amounts of other substances such as lithium, silica, germanium etc.} Test for resistivity/conductivity using a standard resistivity meter. Omega makes one called a CDB-94 that consists of a pair of platinum electrodes, operating at 100Hz with a voltage of 1 volt. If you have created electric dipoles by your treatment they will attract ions creating an organized larger structure. These larger structures will move slower than pure water dipoles so the resistivity should increase. So one test for sure is too see what direction your process changes resistivity. Pure water should maintain a constant conductivity/resistivity value. Check for Fluorescence Spectra

Use a Fluorescence Spectrophotometer to compare your treated water against pure water at various excitations of UV light such as 200, 230, 276, 285 nm or higher etc. (Try a range and see what you get). Generally pure water does not show fluorescence spectra. If your treatment has produced IE electric dipole structures you should show a distinct peak around 285-298 nm. using various excitation UV light at 200, 230, 276, 285 nm. Large clusters of molecules in I E structures will share electrons among different molecules in the same I E structures, which can be excited by UV light to a new state. Fluorescence light will be emitted when the excited state jumps back to ground state. You could also check to see if any changes occur in UV transmission. I am interested about the concentric light rings you notice. Is it possible that you are seeing Cherenkov light? Is it possible that your process changes the water so that light travels faster through your water as compared to untreated water creating a shock wave effect? Are you are changing (reducing?) hydrogen bonding. You might also consider testing for changes in solubility properties, pH changes, surface tension, freezing point, viscosity, density, heat conductivity etc.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF RESONATED WATER

Steve Haltiwanger, M.D., C.C.N.

In the United States, the habits of the majority are to quench one’s thirst with soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer and alcohol. While lessening thirst, each of these liquids has a dehydrating effect and increases the need for water. With reduced thirst, the tendency is to avoid drinking water even more.

Every state in the United States has a ground water contamination. In 1992, the EPA reported that there were over 100,000 violations of drinking water regulations in over 13,000 drinking water systems. Chlorinated water is used to kill bacteria; however, it doesn’t kill viruses such as influenza, which can still live in chlorinated water. Chlorinated water has been shown to destroy vitamin B1, thiamin and vitamin E. It has also been linked to damage of the red blood cells and the mitral valve of the heart. Damage to red blood cells inhibits their oxygen carrying capabilities. Lack of oxygen can lead to fatigue, symptoms of anemia and premature aging.

Heavy metals are found in municipal drinking waters. Lead can come from faucet taps which are made with lead in the manufacturing process. Aluminum is added to water systems along with other elements designed to decrease bacteria. Fluoridated water increases leaching of aluminum from aluminum pots and pans. Copper sulfate is often added to water. Excess copper sulfate can be responsible for elevated cholesterol, heart disease, tooth decay, arthritis, acne, allergies, anxiety, mood swings, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, migraine headaches and sexual inadequacy. Mercury can be passed along to children in breast milk via the placenta. The presence of mercury can impair energy production in all body cells. Common metabolic dysfunction associated with mercury toxicity can include digestive upsets, dizziness, depressed sexual function, impotency, epilepsy, nephritis of the kidneys, liver dysfunction, cancer, blindness, constipation, tooth decay, dyslexia, insomnia, gout, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis, deafness, encephalitis, convulsions, hallucinations and menstrual problems. Psychological manifestations of mercury toxicity can be mood swings, psychotic behavior, restlessness, impairment of memory, depression, anxiety, nightmares, and decreased concentration.

When pollutants enter the water supply, from whatever source, the molecular structure of the water changes. Hydrogen and oxygen atoms move closer together and their atomic activity is greatly reduced. As water loses it internal molecular energy, it becomes “dead”. It is easy to imagine what drinking and using “dead” water can mean for health, as well as to food sources, animals, plants and soil.

Jacobson Magnetic Resonance of water goes beyond simple filtration and far beyond exposing water to a magnetic unit. This encompasses a new understanding of how to revitalize the diminishing water quality and purity. Applying frequencies to water leaves it with more vitality and changes the molecular structure. The challenge is to determine which frequencies have the most beneficial effects for the majority of people.

According to David Bohm, Niels Bohr, Fred Allen Wolf and other world-renowned physicists, every thing living or not, gives off a specific vibration. This frequency or bandwidth, along with its harmonics, interacts with everything else it encounters.

Hulda Regehr Clark, PhD., N.D. in her book, The Cure for All Diseases, lists frequencies for all known pathogens, including bacteria and viruses.

Electromagnetic Field Therapy

Electromagnetic fields are energies that are created naturally by our environment, as well

as those that are created by electronic devices. The human race has been exposed to electromagnetic fields all through its evolution. Our cells have adapted protective mechanisms to neutralize damaging frequencies and structures to acquire certain frequencies (antennas). Electromagnetic fields are energies with characteristic frequencies, intensities, duration and waves.

Several lines of research have discovered the same phenomenon that frequency deficiencies exist in humans. Esoteric philosophies might refer to these as auric holes. Voice analyzer techniques find areas of frequency imbalance (excesses and deficiencies). Research in this field by Sherry Edwards and others have determined the following points:

1. Frequency deficiencies can be identified by voice frequency analysis.

2. Musically supplying these frequencies have healing effects such as stress reduction, blood pressure reduction, lowering of heart rate, and lowering of serum cortisol.

Biochemical compounds each have their own unique frequency fingerprint. Treatment with necessary deficient nutrient could be said to be supplying the deficient frequency.

Brain Frequency Analyzers are a computerized device which records an individual’s energy fields and are designed to detect where deficiencies exist. There is a device marketed by Energy Medicine Development (North America), Inc., which provides an electromagnetic field therapy. This device is programmable and it emits frequencies to supplement the identified frequency deficiencies. In a sense, one could say that a Frequency Deficiency Syndrome exists, can be identified and can be treated.

The process of exposing water to magnetic fields goes back to studies of aqueducts of ancient Rome and Turkestan. The phenomenon has been utilized by Christian Fredrick and Samuel Hahneman in the development of homeopathic preparations. Anton Mesmer, believed the body was surrounded with a fluid-like energy. This fluid-like energy was strong and highly charged in healthy people; but, weak and deenergized in ill people. He recognized that there was a connection to magnetism and called it animal magnetism to differentiate it from iron magnetism. He immersed magnets in water baths for treatment.

Russians have been using magnetically treated water (polarized water) in their hospitals for decades. Scientists Albert Roy Davis and Walter C. Rawls Jr. Have used single pole magnetism of water.

Polarized water is created by exposing water to one pole of a magnet. The north pole polarization creates properties in water which speed up the healing of wounds, such as bedsores. This water was created by placing a glass or plastic jug of water against the north pole of a cylinder magnet with approximately 1000 gauss energy for 20-30 minutes. North pole polarized water has been reported to create more energy which makes animals and people less listless. South pole polarized water reportedly stimulates plant growth when applied to plant roots.

Properties of Water Altered by Polarizing Magnetism

According to Albert Roy Davis in The Magnetic Effect, increased hydrogen ion electronic activity is a property of polarized water. There are two types of ions, Hydrogen ions H+

and Hydride ions H-. Altering the hydrogen ion activity can make minerals more bioavailable. Polarized water can reduce dissolved nitrogen in water.

Uses of Magnetized Water

Scientists in Austria, Bulgaria, China, Israel, Germany, Poland and Russia, have been reporting use of magnets in treating water for irrigation, farming, and home uses for years. The process of magnetizing water has been reported to change the molecular structure so that impurities and poisons no longer affect the human body as before. The change to the water is immediate and permanent. Some researchers report changes in negative polarities or frequencies in the water (caused by chemicals and other contaminants) to healthful positive polarities. Magnetized water enhances growth, longevity and health of plants, animals and human subjects who drink it. One Austrian researcher, Dr. Gerhard Pioch reported that residues of poisonous chemicals, heavy metals and chemical waste are neutralized and washed out of the body, including traces of DDT, heavy metals and other chemical waste. Another effect of magnetically treated water has been that large, inorganic particles such as calcium, rust, lead heavy metals, insoluble minerals are washed out of the water supply. Additional study is needed to determine the limitations imposed by plastic containers. Some researchers in Europe claim that a mixture of one part magnetized water to ten parts tap water will purify it all in about 15 minutes.

Quantum and Physiological Properties of Resonated Water

“The physical properties of water as a solvent are subject to change when macromolecular structure and or motion is altered.” Dr. Jerry Jacobson

It is known from the work G. N. Ling and others that the water in cells is highly structured in polarized multilayers and has reduced diffusive motion. Solid tissue components are surrounded by layers of ordered water molecules (polarized multilayers).

Cancer cells have more mobile, less structured intracellular water (disrupted water). To quote Albert Szent Gyorgyi, “Life is water dancing to the tune of solids.” However, in cancer, Dr. Jerry Jacobson states “The water molecules are not dancing together as coherently.”

Living systems are the most ordered states of matter. They make up what are known as dissipative structures. According to nobel prize winner, Ilya Prigonine, These are coherent charged states and cooperative systems. Therefore, anything that alters the order will effect the structure of the system and alter the function.

Resonation of water will reorient the molecular structure of water creating greater organization. Water molecules become organized adhering to an orientational order, while still undergoing rotational and translational motion (like schools of fish). Reorientation of the molecular structure of water will in turn influence “ the dance of the solutes.” Restructuring of the solvent also changes molecular vibration of frequencies. The spin angular moments of electrons and protons can be changed by externally sourced pico-tesla magnetic fields, which by the nature of their energy are physiological. The physiological alteration of solvent and solute by pico-tesla fields induces restructuring (conformational changes) in critical molecules like genes, enzymes and neurotransmitters. This improves communication of macromolecular systems, which act in a more efficient coordinated fashion. These have certain frequencies of vibration. It is this authors contention that the conformational structure of molecules inherently creates antennas that respond to specific frequency ranges.

