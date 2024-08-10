https://www.reuters.com/business/former-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-has-died-google-ceo-says-2024-08-10/

Wojcicki’s son died of a drug overdose at age 19 while at college earlier this year.

Marco] Troper’s autopsy found high concentrations of cocaine, amphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax), a medication prescribed to manage panic and anxiety disorders, and hydroxyzine, an antihistamine used to treat allergies and anxiety, in his system, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner Bureau’s investigator’s report.

The levels of alprazolam and cocaine in Troper’s blood were high enough to cause death, according to the coroner’s report. Low levels of delta-9, a more abundant form of THC, were found in the college student’s blood, the report shows.

[…] Troper’s official cause of death was ruled “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to the report, which also declared the overdose as “accidental.”

Authorities found illegal and prescription drugs, including Percocet and Oxycodone” in “abundance” at the scene of the incident, the report says. No evidence of physical trauma was observed, the report continued.

It’s a shame she never gave Vitamin C or Curcumin a try…