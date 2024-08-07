Martin

Date; 28 February 2016

Pet; Alfie

Breed: Pedegree Shih Tzu

Age; 11.

Medical History[t1] :

Due to recurring ear infections starting 3 years ago, Alfie had both ear canals removed. Also, last year, he was diagnosed with a heart problem for which he takes daily tablets.

In 2015 we took Alfie to the vet after noticing swellings (under his chin). The vet noted his lymph nodes were enlarged and took samples from his right hind leg and left lymph node under his chin for biopsy. The results came back 2 days later, and Alfie was diagnosed with stage 4/5 lymph cancer which had already spread to his bones.

We were told that chemotherapy was an option but given his age and history we decided that we would not put him through this as we felt he would not survive it.

In the time leading up to his diagnosis Alfie became lethargic and slept most of the time but didn't seem to be in obvious pain, but he is such a tough little thing he probably wouldn't show it if he was.

Our main concern was that he didn't suffer and so spared no expense and effort in making him as comfortable as possible at the same time promising ourselves to do the right thing if he needed to be put down.

The vets were hesitant to give a precise prediction about how much time Alfie had left, but given the systemic nature of his cancer, from what I could glean from the internet, such dogs typically only live 4-6 weeks after such a devastating diagnosis.

For the first few weeks after his diagnosis, we put him on oral pain killer, but his condition and mood remained. He only moving to eat and go to the toilet and was sleeping 90% of the time.

Feeling we had nothing to lose and everything to gain, we started Alfie on Crystal Water with cucumin in n early January. The the yellow curcumin was messy and difficult to hide in his food, but we were determined to get it into his system.

Alfie's demeanour changed almost overnight. I had been sleeping downstairs with him as we worried he might try to get down the stairs in the middle of the night and hurt himself, but now I am having trouble sleeping as he wakes me up to play ball at 2:00 AM (something he hasn't done for years).

I have to play with him for at least two hours every night just to tire him out. If I don't, he just keeps "barking" orders at me to throw it (literally) or try and get it off him. If I ignore him for long, he will wake the rest of the house.

Even though Alfie is neutered, years ago, he used to jump on top of the German Shepherd we had at the time when he was laying down in the evening. We have had another Shih Tzu for almost 3 years now and can't remember Alfie ever trying to mount her, but much to her dismay, Alfie now tries mounting her most evenings.

We now have the dog paste which we are using to hide the curcumin (Alfie had begun selectively eating around it). He loves the paste, and so we have been able to successfully mix in the curcumin without him noticing.

After first starting the curcumin, Alfie did have some intermittent diarrhoea in the first week or two but this seems to have calmed down to maybe once or twice a week.

I am aware that curcumin is considered a promising cancer treatment, but that for us, is secondary to Alfie's suffering. If Alfie's cancer stops or even reverses, we will of course be grateful, but the improvement in his quality of life thus far, is itself, a miracle as far as we are concerned.

Had ALfie not been diagnosed, I doubt we ever would have seen him reborn as a puppy, behaviourally speaking. I guess the old cliché is true; you really are only as young as you feel!

Whether its the water or the cucumin or the combination, I cannot say. What I do know is this, not every dog gets cancer, but all dogs get old!

Its now been 2 ½ months since his diagnosis, and Alfie shows no signs of slowing down. He still has the lumps, but apart from that, you would not know there is anything wrong with him.

We have a caravan next to the sea and when much younger, Alfie loved playing on the beach. We hope he makes it till the spring to give him one more chance to frolic in the sand. Last summer we bought a push chair for Alfie as he didn't want to walk far; the way things are going, I don't see us needing it.

Since our friends don't believe us, I will begin video-taping Alfie with his ball in the middle of the night.

Thank you Crystal Swiss!

