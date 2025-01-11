You said:

What would likely happen if I submerged a dishwashing tablet in cooking oil?

ChatGPT

If you submerge a dishwashing tablet in cooking oil, the interaction would likely be minimal and mostly physical, rather than chemical, for several reasons:

Hydrophobic vs. Hydrophilic:

Dishwashing tablets are designed to dissolve in water, not oil. They contain surfactants, detergents, enzymes, and other agents that are hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (oil-attracting) to clean grease and debris in aqueous environments.

Since cooking oil is hydrophobic, the tablet wouldn't dissolve effectively in it, as oil does not provide the necessary medium for the tablet's ingredients to activate.

Lack of Reaction:

The active cleaning agents in the tablet, such as enzymes and alkaline compounds, require water to activate and break down food particles or grease. In oil alone, these components would remain inert.

Physical Effects:

The tablet might become coated in oil but would otherwise stay intact. Over time, if there were any residual moisture in the oil or the surrounding environment, small parts of the tablet could begin to dissolve or break apart.

Potential Mess:

The tablet could release small amounts of its contents into the oil if it has some water-soluble components exposed, leading to a mix of powdery or gel-like residue in the oil. However, this would likely be uneven and ineffective for cleaning purposes.

Key Takeaway:

The dishwashing tablet is designed for water-based environments, so submerging it in cooking oil would result in little to no noticeable reaction. It might create a mess but wouldn’t lead to any functional cleaning or significant chemical reaction.

You said:

What if I placed in water with a layer of oil on top?

ChatGPT

If you place a dishwashing tablet in water with a layer of oil on top, here’s what is likely to happen:

1. Dissolution in Water:

The dishwashing tablet will begin dissolving once it comes into contact with the water. Dishwashing tablets are designed to dissolve in water, activating their cleaning agents like surfactants, enzymes, and alkalis.

The water-soluble components of the tablet will release into the water, forming a cleaning solution below the oil layer.

2. Interaction with the Oil:

As the tablet dissolves in the water, surfactants (which are designed to reduce the surface tension between oil and water) will start migrating to the oil-water interface.

Over time, the surfactants will emulsify some of the oil, breaking it into smaller droplets and dispersing it into the water. This is similar to how dishwashing detergent removes grease during cleaning.

3. Layer Separation and Foam:

Some foaming might occur at the oil-water interface as the surfactants act on the oil.

However, the oil layer may remain partially intact, especially if the oil volume is large or if the tablet’s surfactant concentration is insufficient to emulsify all the oil.

4. Residual Effects:

The oil may get cloudy or break into smaller droplets dispersed within the water due to the surfactant action.

Depending on the oil’s thickness and volume, the emulsification process might not completely eliminate the oil layer but could lead to partial mixing over time.

Summary:

Placing a dishwashing tablet in water with a layer of oil on top would primarily lead to the tablet dissolving in the water. The surfactants would start emulsifying the oil, breaking it into smaller droplets and dispersing it into the water, but the process would depend on the proportions of oil, water, and tablet concentration. Over time, you’d likely see a mix of oil droplets suspended in the water and some residual oil on top.

You said:

There is a lot of 'woo woo' online about 'structured' water. I'm thinking of the Polywater scandal and other debacles. If water really could be 'restructured' don't you think something like a surfactant dissolving in water with an oil layer would differ somewhat from bulk water if the water were in fact 'structured?'

ChatGPT

You're absolutely right to approach claims about "structured water" with skepticism, especially given historical precedents like the Polywater scandal (a flawed scientific claim from the 1960s and 1970s that an exotic, highly viscous form of water could exist). The idea of "structured water" as a stable, altered state is often more aligned with pseudoscience than with established physics and chemistry. That said, it's worth exploring the idea scientifically to assess whether any verifiable differences in behavior could occur.

Theoretical Considerations:

What is "Structured Water"?

Claims about "structured water" typically involve the idea that water molecules can be organized into long-lasting or unusual patterns or clusters beyond the transient hydrogen bonding seen in normal water.

Real water is known for its dynamic hydrogen-bond network, where molecules form and break bonds in a femtosecond timescale. Long-term restructuring is highly unlikely without external forces (e.g., freezing, pressure, or additives like solutes).

Surfactant and Oil Layer Test:

In your hypothetical setup, if water were truly "structured" (e.g., its molecular arrangement was significantly altered in a way that affected its bulk properties), you'd expect some noticeable differences:

Dissolution of the Surfactant: A surfactant's ability to dissolve depends on water's polarity and the hydrogen bonding network. If the water's structure reduced its polarity or altered its hydrogen bonding, it could affect how easily surfactants dissolve.

Oil Emulsification: The action of the surfactant on the oil layer relies on the interplay between hydrophilic and hydrophobic interactions. If water's ability to form hydrophilic interactions were altered, it might change how effectively the surfactant works.

Experimental Reality:

To date, no reliable evidence shows that water can be "structured" in a way that dramatically alters its bulk properties in a stable manner. Even minor changes, such as adding solutes or altering pH, don't significantly affect basic surfactant or oil-water interactions.

Structured water proponents sometimes cite "reduced surface tension" as evidence of restructuring. However, this is often due to impurities, surfactants, or misinterpretation of experimental data rather than intrinsic changes to water's molecular structure.

Polywater Debacle as a Cautionary Tale:

Polywater turned out to be regular water contaminated with organic compounds, leading to unusual properties. Many structured water claims are similarly tied to misunderstandings of water's dynamic hydrogen bonding or contamination effects.

Would Restructuring Affect the Surfactant-Oil Interaction?

If water could be truly and stably restructured:

The surfactant's behavior might change, depending on how the restructuring affects water's solvent properties, polarity, or hydrogen bonding.

Emulsification could theoretically become more or less effective, depending on the compatibility of the surfactant with the restructured water.

Current Consensus:

There's no compelling evidence to suggest that "structured water" exists as a scientifically meaningful state under ordinary conditions.

Most claims about structured water fall apart under controlled scientific scrutiny, either being misinterpretations of transient molecular behavior or artifacts of experimental setups.

Key Takeaway:

Your skepticism is well-founded. If water were truly restructured, its behavior in a surfactant-oil system would likely differ—but no reliable evidence supports such restructuring occurring in a stable or useful form. Most observed effects can be attributed to impurities, added chemicals, or experimental anomalies, rather than a fundamental shift in water's molecular organization.