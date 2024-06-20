Testing on the ‘Vino Shine’ Wine Polisher is almost complete. I guess I’m getting too old for website builds… Every time I click on something I’m prompted by an ‘upsell’ to extract yet more money from me... If anyone out there has any quick and simple shopping cart ideas, I’m all ears… I threw together a simple site using Wix, but it still needs some fine tuning.

Also, I need to know if I’m stepping on any Substack toes by linking to a commercial website? Are there any restrictions I need to know about?

If there are any ‘tightwad’ web experts out there who know how to stick it to Wix, I’m all ears, just like ‘King’ Charles.

Anyway, the testing results have been very striking.

One notable difference is the effect on carbonated water. ‘Polished’ carbonated water ‘flies’ down the throat like ‘greased lightning’ which is a nice way of confirming the polisher’s strength without having to open a bottle of wine. I double dog dare anyone to guzzle ‘unpolished’ carbonated water at the speed I do; you’ll have it gushing out your nose!

It’s simply something that must be experienced to be believed! In order to justify shipping to North America, I will need at least 20 North American pre-orders before that proverbial ‘trigger’ is ‘pulled.’

Please be patient with me; nothing makes me feel older than this website sh*t!