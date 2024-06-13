Thursday, June 13, 2024

Timothy Winey

Two identical samples of tap water with Chia seeds were prepared. One jar (left) was placed atop a Torsion Field Wine Polisher for 10 minutes.

After 3 days, the experimental sample (left) begins diverging just like the numerous other such experiments where samples were exposed to a torsion field directly rather than to a portable torsion ‘battery.’

Note that 20 hours and 17 minutes from first separation in the experimental Jar, the control jar seeds still remain on the bottom of their jar.

More time elapsed: 1 day, 6 hours, 2 minutes, and 0 second or 1.2514 days or 30.033 hours

After 1 day, 23 hours, 26 minutes, and 0 second or 1.9764 days or 47.433 hours and still no movement in the control jar (right).