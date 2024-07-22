Yesterday, I half-jokingly posted this picture of my dog wearing a static torsion field generator. He is a very spoiled house pet and spends very little time outside on his own, except for the half dozen times he drags me out for lengthy walks (every 2 hours). It’s a characteristic of this unique breed, manipulation and regimentation. They are highly intelligent and manipulative. The emotional blackmail alone is genius level. I could write a whole other Substack just on him. Anyway, I wanted to first describe his normal, baseline routine/behavior before relaying what happened last night after he wore the ‘generator.’ Around 10:30 PM, well after his bedtime, he appeared somewhat aggitated and demanded I let him out. He then sat on the grass, refusing to come in. He then began digging quite aggressively, as if to try and prepare a bed to sleep in. The crab grass in my yard is very tough, and so thankfully he didn’t make a hole, which he is more than capable of doing in under 1 minute. In fact, before we planted our grass, he dug a fox hole in 1 minute (another characteristic of this peculiar breed). Anyway, make of that what you will, but it was a dramatic departure from his usual routine, a routine that again, is shockingly regular.