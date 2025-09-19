This vaxxed lady has been staggering around my area with the tell-tale forward lean, knock-kneed shuffle characteristic of the mRNA miracle. Today her obviously vaxxed husband was along to assist (barely). She suddenly froze in the middle of the street. He managed to get her to the grass where he appeared to wind up her spring so she could make it back home on her own steam. They both stood frozen for what seemed like ages (I didn’t even film the full time) then suddenly they shuffled off again. This is what I am seeing in varying degrees everywhere. The spike is definitely in the brain.