Timothy Winey

Basic Research Ltd.

Colloid Suspension Test

Understanding Blood Chemistry

• There is more to a "body" than blood chemistry,

• But, No Creature can live long with "Bad Blood Chemistry" !

Blood is a "Colloidal System" and it needs to be understood as such. The subject of colloidal chemistry is generally not understood by the health industry and because of that has not been a factor in our health advice.

Colloidal Chemists are a small group of specialists who primarily work with waste water and potable water treatment, and with the industrial chemical processing of things like paint, beer, concrete, milk, wine, inks, dyes, paper, pharmaceuticals and have little background in health or "Sick Care".

Blood keeps us alive, but only if it functions properly. Colloids are microscopic particles so small that they move diffusively when dispersed in a fluid, exhibiting Brownian motion, controlled by the temperature of the system, like atoms. However, unlike atoms, colloids are big enough to see with light, so they can be probed with microscopes and laser light scattering.

Zeta Potential controls the ability of a liquid to carry material in suspension and plays a large part in the formation of chemical bonds.

An electrical charge of –30 to –80 millivolts creates a very stable liquid that will carry a high load of particles in suspension ( high ZP ). The closer the negative electrical charge is to –80 mv., the better the Zeta Potential. Milk and blood are two of natures stable solutions with high Zeta Potential.

Healthy blood contains 20–25 grams per liter of a natural colloid called "Albumin". Albumin is a very powerful "Anionic Surfactant" — it has a very high negative value Zeta Potential.

Albumin's function is to "coat" the walls of blood vessels and arteries. It also "coats" the surfaces of blood cells. This "coat" provides a strong negative electrical field on these surfaces. Since like electrical charges repel each other, this electrical quality produces "slippery" tubes for blood to flow in and an anti–collision mechanism that keeps blood cells separated.

Good separation between cells is required for several reasons. For cells to do their work, which includes carrying chemical messengers and cations (positively charged ions), the cell and all suspendoids need a "jacket" of water as you'll see in the graphic below.

A hydrated anionic surfactant is then able to carry the essential elemental nutrients we call cations. Over 30 different elements are required to build and maintain a healthy body and many of them are multi–valent cations. When these elements become detached from their transport suspendoid (blood cells or colloidals) they become what we call "Free Radicals". A "Free Radical" is a cationic element in the wrong place at the wrong time. When elements become "free" in this manner, their positive electrical charge can "Raise Havoc" with the blood's chemical and cellular processes.

They can cause blood cells to "clump together" and block capillaries.

They can electrically interfere with a cell's membrane, restricting or stopping the passage of the critical products for metabolism and the chemical messengers needed for cellular communication — This can cause a cell to "suffocate", "starve" or "miss–communicate".

Free Radicals can, by neutralizing the electrical charge of the Albumin coating the walls of our blood vessels (etc.), create "sites" with a positive charge for materials to gather and come out of solution, thereby forming what is referred to as Plaque. Fibrous substances can gather at these sites also.

What comes out of solution and how fast it does is directly related to the concentration of the solution, its pH and Zeta Potential. Shift any one of these and the "site" will grow with different materials depending ... or the "site" will be dissolved, and at some point, the "offending cation" will be re–assimilated to an appropriate transport mechanism.

There are a number of environmental factors that can compromise the normal structure and function of healthy blood. Among the short list of obvious suspects threatening your blood's viscosity are dehydration, heavy metals, EMF's, alcohol and sugar. All of these influences serve to reduce the net-negative charge on the surface of your red cells normally keeping them a healthy distance from each other. When this system of mutual repulsion called zeta potential, breaks down, clumping starts, and it is this clumping and sludging of thickened blood that is associated with a wide range of serious health conditions from heart attack and stroke to autism, arthritis, even chronic infection. We not only must guard against such toxins as aluminum, lead and herbicides that disrupt blood's electro negativity, we must also consider electromagnetic fields. There are even researchers looking into the interaction of EMF's with metal implants and dental work that could conspire together with implanted metals serving to act like antennae for unwanted frequencies.

When the normal electronegative charge on the surface of red blood cells (hemoglobin) is reduced by these influences, the blood becomes sticky; as you can well imagine, sticky blood is not healthy blood. In order to avoid illness ranging from mild inflammation to sudden cardiac death (technically not an illness I suppose), the carrying capacity of blood must be restored by re-establishing the net-negative charge on the hemoglobin. Once red blood cells begin to mutually repel each-other as normal, the carrying capacity of blood increases. This means that both nutrients and waste products are more efficiently transported to where they need to go. This is particularly crucial, since many of these same waste products help to fuel blood clumping in the first place.

Heavy metals in your brain also act as micro-antennas, concentrating and increasing reception of EMF radiation.

The issue of heavy metal toxicity in relation to electromagnetic toxicity may be one of the most significant. According to Dr. Yoshiaki Omura's research, the more your system is contaminated with heavy metals from silver amalgam fillings, eating contaminated fish, living downstream from coal burning power plants and so forth, the more your body becomes a virtual antenna that actually concentrates radiation, making it far more destructive.2

And as noted by Theresa Dale, PhD, CCN, NP:3

"Heavy metals can weaken our field through their frequency outputs by modulating compatible frequency components of the body resulting in a weakening of the field thereby causing unhealthy biochemical changes. If you have accumulated toxic metals in your brain, and since your brain is an antenna, you can actually receive more cell phone radiation, which in turn can cause the microbes in your system to overreact and create more potent mycotoxins.

This can create a never-ending vicious cycle between the microbes and metals in your body and your exposure to electromagnetic fields, which can lead to hypersensitivity. I have seen that a high percentage of illness including chronic infections are caused, and/or aggravated, by electromagnetic field exposure. Then chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and other chronic pain syndromes can easily develop or worsen."

Likewise, any kind of metal implants and/or amalgam (silver) tooth fillings will significantly increase reception of microwaves, and the mircrocurrents from cell phones and other ambient fields. In case you're wondering how to detect electrohypersensitivity, the five most common symptoms are:

1. Skin itch/rash/flushing/burning, and/or tingling

2. Confusion/poor concentration, and/or memory loss

3. Fatigue and weakness

4. Headache

5. Chest pain and heart problems

So how can we restore this all important negative charge so essential for our red blood cells?

Well, we can start by first doing no harm, or at least identifying possible sources of harm, some of which are invisible.

Many experts advise that if you live directly under or very near high voltage power lines or a transforming station, move. If you own a cell phone, never sleep with it near you, limit your talking time (preferably with speaker phone) and never carry it close to your body (for more on the hidden dangers of EMF's see the book Zapped and the documentary film "Grounded" featuring the late Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell).

If you have a microwave oven, throw it away or alternatively, use it to boil water that you can then pour on weeds in your garden; microwaved water is a great weed killer.

As it turns out, the Earth itself is a giant reservoir of electrons and by connecting to it, you will receive an unlimited supply. I personally now sleep connected to the Earth with a conductive contact pad (especially when traveling [hotels are viper dens of electro-smog]).

Staying fully hydrated will also reduce the stickiness of your blood. But is all water the same? Not really. It has been proven that water organized into coherent domains can carry more material than unstructured water owing to its higher zeta potential, just like healthy blood.

And since blood is made up mostly of water, healthy water equals healthy blood. Below you can see hydrophilic polymer beads holding more structured water in the left beaker than bulk water in the right beaker.

Perhaps a counter example will help illustrate the point. It has been shown that normal 60 cycle AC power used in the US reduces the carrying capacity of blood, making it stickier. Factory and transport workers who spend much of their time near high voltage motors and related infrastructure, suffer disproportionately from cardiovascular and other conditions due to EMF's reducing their blood's zeta potential.

Water “coherence domains” (CDs) proposed by del Giudice et al. is based on quantum field theory calculations. “Coherence domains” provide a “redox pile” of “quasi-free electrons.” This means that organized water itself can, and most likely does, function as an antioxidant as well as increase zeta potential and by extension, blood's carrying capacity.

Zeta Water has developed a technology to energetically organize water into the above-mentioned quantum coherence domains. The effect is so stable, it even resists the normally destructive influence of microwaves as evidenced by plant growth experiments. Zeta Water was microwaved and then fed to plants which grew much faster than non-microwaved controls. In this same set of experiments water that had been microwaved without first being structured, would not even germinate (the seeds never sprouted).

Zeta water effect on cress (left) VS tap water (right). The microwaved seeds wouldn't even germinate and hence are not shown, since there was simply nothing to show!

One extreme example of microwaves and health comes to us from an infamous lawsuit.

In early 1991, word leaked out about a lawsuit in Oklahoma. A woman named Norma Levitt had hip surgery, only to be killed by a simple blood transfusion when a nurse "warmed the blood for the transfusion in a microwave oven"! Logic suggests that if heating or cooking is all there is to it, then it doesn't matter what mode of heating technology one uses. However, it is quite apparent that there is more to 'heating' with microwaves than we've been led to believe.

Blood for transfusions is routinely warmed-but not in microwave ovens! In the case of Mrs. Levitt, the microwaving altered the blood, and it killed her.

This from Dr. Jack Kruse:

Pulsed EMF’s disrupt the blood brain barrier (BBB) and dehydrate the patient over time. Dr. Allan Frey described this BBB disruption with EMF’s close to 50 years ago.

What are some of the biologic links made to Dr. Frey’s work?

Increased cell growth of brain cancer cells

A doubling of the rate of lymphoma in mice

Changes in tumour growth in rats

An increased number of tumours in rats

Increased single and double-strand breaks in DNA, our genetic material

2 to 4 times as many cancers in Polish soldiers exposed to RF

More childhood leukemia in children exposed to RF

Changes in sleep patterns and REM type sleep

Headaches caused by RF/MW radiation exposure

Neurologic changes including:

Changes in the blood-brain-barrier

Changes in cellular morphology (including cell death)

Changes in neural electrophysiology (EEG)

Changes in neurotransmitters (which affect motivation and pain perception)

Retarded learning in rats indicating a deficit in spatial “working memory”

Increased blood pressure in healthy men

Damage to eye cells when combined with commonly used glaucoma medications

Metabolic changes (of calcium ions, for instance)

Cytogenetic effects (which can affect cancer, Alzheimer’s, neurodegenerative diseases)

Decreased memory, attention, and slower reaction time in school children The most fascinating part of what Dr. Frey did was to show definitively that the brain was directly affected by pulsed EMF. Long ago, with the Office of Naval Research, Dr. Frey wanted to see what the biologic affects one might expect with the military uses of EMF in the USA.

If you read his public statements on what he found, they are nothing short of shocking. No one seems to know this because his work has been buried by industry. If you use technology you would do well to do some of your own homework and you might realize why you really have medical issues you can’t seem to shake.

Dr. Frey injected methylene blue dye into the veins of rats. The dye was absorbed in all the tissues except for the brain. That is because we are all equipped with a blood-brain barrier, designed to protect our brains from foreign substances.

He then exposed the rats brains to pulsed EMF in the range one would find in most cellphone and other wireless technology of today, and he found that the rat brains turned blue from the dye because the EMF made the BBB permeable at quite low doses.

Frey showed quite convincingly that EMF weakened the blood brain barrier and could allow many toxins normally excluded from the brain’s circulation to enter and affect it. This is precisely how fluoride now permeates the modern human brain unimpeded to cause cognitive haze because of the dielectric effect of fluoride on iodine in the brain’s semiconductive pathways.

It has also been shown to make the gut membrane permeable as well, and I believe this is the number one cause of a leaky gut in our modern world. It is also why many people with a leaky gut never get better because they do not realize their gut is made leaky by the technology people lay on their laps or in their pockets of clothes daily.

The strange story of EDTA

Dr. McDaniel's method involves using di-sodium EDTA and ascorbic acid as Anionic Surfactants to change the Zeta Potential of blood plasma. This increased negative value of Zeta Potential is able to bring materials that have come out of solution, back into solution again.

EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraäcedic acid) has a peculiar and miraculous history. It has been primarily used medically in the treatment of lead, and radioactive metal poisoning, as an anticoagulant in blood used for transfusion, and in other instances where control and investigation of metal ion concentration is desired.

Sailors in the US Navy who painted ships with lead based paint developed Lead Poisoning. Additionally, large quantities of another very toxic material, Mercury is added to the paint for the ship's bottom to keep barnacles from attaching themselves to the hulls.

Interestingly, the U.S. Navy administered EDTA orally to thousands of sailors in the 1940's to help combat lead and heavy metal toxicity. Today it is also used as an antioxidant in foods, as a chelating agent in many pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, plant food and also as an anticoagulant for blood taken for hematological investigations.

Clinical experience with EDTA chelation therapy has convinced substantial numbers of licensed physicians worldwide, that it is a safe and effective treatment for atherosclerotic vascular disease, as it consistently improves blood flow and relieves symptoms associated with the disease in greater than 80% of the patients treated.

Many of these physicians surmise that EDTA's effectiveness is a result of its chelating function — removing "Free Radicals" from blood plasma, and blood vessel and artery walls.

Studies like the following, tell us that there is more going on than chelation.

" The Cancer Connection "

... free radical damage is frequently the trigger which leads to malignant changes in previously normal cells. Just as the first benefits to circulation of EDTA chelation therapy were discovered during treatment of heavy metal poisoning, so was the way in which this same treatment could help prevent, and indeed treat, cancer discovered.

Writing in a Swiss medical journal in 1976, Dr W Blumen described the strange but potentially very important discovery. In the late 1950s a group of residents of Zurich who lived adjacent to a major traffic route were treated for contamination by lead with EDTA chelation under the auspices of the Zurich Board of Health. These people had all inhaled large amounts of lead–laden fumes and were suffering from a range of symptoms identified as being related to lead poisoning, including stomach ache, fatigue, headache, digestive symptoms, etc. lead deposits were found to be present in their gum tissues and specific changes were found in their urine, linking their condition with high lead levels.

Some years later, in the early 1970s, people living in the same area were being investigated for the incidence of cancer, in an attempt to link the pollution with a higher cancer rate than average. This link was easily established as fully 11 per cent of the residents of the road had died of cancer over the period 1959 to 1972, a rate some 900 per cent above that expected when compared with people living in the same community but not directly affected by lead pollution. The forms of cancer most commonly related involved the lungs, colon, stomach, breast and ovary.

But what of the people previously treated with EDTA back in 1959?

Only one of the 47 people in that group had developed cancer. The cancer rate in people in the contaminated area who had not received EDTA was 600 per cent above that of the group who had had chelation.

Far and away the best protection from lead toxicity and its long–term effects is to avoid it altogether. However, this is of course not always within the control of the individual and a second best bet is to have the lead removed via chelation as a protective measure against its undoubted toxicity which can contribute towards the evolution of cancer.

Australian research scientist John Sterling, who has worked at the famous Issels clinic in Germany, mentions in a personal communication that Issels had noted a marked protective effect against cancer after use of EDTA chelation.

Animal studies ( using mice ) have shown that intravenous EDTA plays a preventive role against cancer, largely, it is thought, through removal of metallic ions which seem to be essential for tumor growth.

Walker and Gordon believe that the prevention offered to the citizens of Zurich was partly as a result of removal of metal ions and of lead ( which can chronically depress immune function ) and also due to the improvement in circulation which chelation produced. Tumors flourish in areas of poor oxygenation and the increase in the levels of this which chelation allows would, they believe, be sufficient to retard cancer development.

Halstead ( 1979 ) points to the significant increase in metal ions found as tissues age and the increased likelihood of cancer developing. There is also a proven link between high levels of certain metals in topsoil and cancer in the same regions. Interestingly, he confirms that most forms of chemotherapy involve drugs, which have chelating effects either directly or as a result of breakdown of their constituents. He quotes experimental studies which show that in some forms of cancer such as Ehrlich's ascites tumor the use of EDTA was significantly able to strip the tumor cells of their heavy protective coat, allowing other mechanisms ( such as protein digesting enzymes ) to destroy the tumors.

At the very least EDTA chelation can be seen to offer a useful line of investigation in cancer prevention, and possibly treatment, in some forms of this disease.

Microwave Energy Effects on the Spontaneous

Aggregations of Curcumin in Crystal Swiss Water

Experimental Setup:

1. Two 30 ml flasks of CS water were each mixed at high speed with 5 drops curcumin/oil mixture,

2. One glass was charged with torsion energy and the other left as a control,

3. Both flasks were placed opposite each other on a rotating microwave plate and heated for approx. 1 minute.

4. Both flasks were then removed with their contents again re-mixed at high speed.

5. Both flasks were then placed over two 20-watt lights and photographed.

It appears that the curcumin in the pre-structured flask (left) coalesced into small agglomerations in stark contrast to the control flask where the curcumin clumped largely at the surface with very little initial flocculation. Somehow the pre-structuring process seems to have initiated some kind of self-organization of the curcumin into discrete but dispersed groupings whereas the control exhibited no such "organized behavior."

Given the inherent simplicity and straightforwardness of this experiment, we are at great pains to explain any as yet unforeseen intervening influence or contamination that could possibly explain this dramatic difference other than the apparent protective/organizing effect pre-structuring has on liquids and mixtures before subjecting them to microwave energy.

1. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find any experts who can explain why curcumin doesn't readily oxidize in CS water.

2. In an effort to better understand this mystery, we tried to compromise the normal protective (reduced oxidation rate) effect non-structured CS water has on curcumin by microwaving them (CS water and curcumin) together, and we succeeded. Microwave radiation clearly accelerates the oxidation rate of curcumin in CS water when that water has not first been structured. Certain Electro-Magnetic Field frequencies (EMF's) have been shown to dramatically disrupt biomolecules. In this particular case, microwave radiation altered the normal self organization of curcumin in CS water as well as increased its rate of oxidation (this can be clearly seen in both in terms of the size and shape differences between the agglomerating particles in both samples, along with their clear color difference [brown = oxidation]). This is not an unknown phenomenon; microwave radiation

has long been proven to cause major disruption to biomolecules, including the inducement of proteins to misfold (proteopathy), an area of intense research as many neurodegenerative and other disorders are mediated by proteopathic processes.

3. This is why we took the extraordinary step of inoculating as best we could, CS water from the effects of EMF radiation by structuring each bottle. Now, does this mean you can relax and store your CS water in a closet where you keep your wireless internet router, no. We have not done testing on long-term EMF exposure, only short (albeit much more intense) microwave radiation. The cumulative effects of long-term EMF exposure to CS water are largely unknown and hence, are best avoided (general precautionary principle [first do no harm]).

Possible clue from homeopathy?

Conventional wisdom says that the dissolved molecules simply spread further and further apart as a solution is diluted. But two chemists have found that some do the opposite: they clump together, first as clusters of molecules, then as bigger aggregates of those clusters. Far from drifting apart from their neighbours, they got closer together.

The discovery has stunned chemists, and could provide the first scientific insight into how some homeopathic remedies work. Homeopaths repeatedly dilute medications, believing that the higher the dilution, the more potent the remedy becomes.

Some dilute to "infinity" until no molecules of the remedy remain. They believe that water holds a memory, or "imprint" of the active ingredient which is more potent than the ingredient itself. But others use less dilute solutions - often diluting a remedy six-fold. The Korean findings might at last go some way to reconciling the potency of these less dilute solutions with orthodox science.

German chemist Kurt Geckeler and his colleague Shashadhar Samal stumbled on the effect while investigating fullerenes at their lab in the Kwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea. They found that the football-shaped buckyball molecules kept forming untidy aggregates in solution, and Geckler asked Samal to look for ways to control how these clumps formed.

What he discovered was a phenomenon new to chemistry. "When he diluted the solution, the size of the fullerene particles increased," says Geckeler. "It was completely counterintuitive," he says.

Further work showed it was no fluke. To make the otherwise insoluble buckyball dissolve in water, the chemists had mixed it with a circular sugar-like molecule called a cyclodextrin. When they did the same experiments with just cyclodextrin molecules, they found they behaved the same way. So did the organic molecule sodium guanosine monophosphate, DNA and plain old sodium chloride.

Dilution typically made the molecules cluster into aggregates five to 10 times as big as those in the original solutions. The growth was not linear, and it depended on the concentration of the original.

"The history of the solution is important. The more dilute it starts, the larger the aggregates," says Geckeler. Also, it only worked in polar solvents like water, in which one end of the molecule has a pronounced positive charge while the other end is negative.

But the finding may provide a mechanism for how some homeopathic medicines work - something that has defied scientific explanation till now. Diluting a remedy may increase the size of the particles to the point when they become biologically active. It also echoes the controversial claims of French immunologist Jacques Benveniste. In 1988, Benveniste claimed in a Nature paper that a solution that had once contained antibodies still activated human white blood cells. Benveniste claimed the solution still worked because it contained ghostly "imprints" in the water structure where the antibodies had been.

Conclusion

Not only is our structured water demonstrably more hydrating as evidenced by increased Zeta Potential, it actually appears to help reduce the dehydrating effects and concomitant zeta potential degradation specifically caused by EMF's in the first place, a double benefit.

