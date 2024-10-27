Share this postYoutube Experimenttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYoutube ExperimentTimothy WineyOct 27, 20245Share this postYoutube Experimenttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareI put this video up on youtube a few days ago. Yesterday youtube said it had just 4 views. Today, it says it had 3 views? Is this like negative votes for Trump? 5Share this postYoutube Experimenttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Wow! I CAN think of things I have seen that I would’ve “unviewed” if given the chance but hadn’t worked out that time travel issue yet. Apparently, YT solved it!
YouTube has absolutely throttled me the last el3 weeks. My content is pretty much the same vanilla commentary mainly against the CCP, and my channel views are down 95%. My RSS feed from Substack to YouTube had even been blocked at one point for a few days.