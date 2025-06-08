I don’t watch much TV and never go to the movies, ever, but this is a must-see film. It is so refreshingly artistic, clever, insightful and non-preachy as to be a throwback to an earlier time. I didn’t think anyone post Covid brain damage was capable of this level of human insight.

You said:

Summarize the film my Monster 2024

theguardian.com

Your Monster review - off-the-charts chemistry fuels droll horror-romance

189 days ago

decider.com

'Your Monster' Star Melissa Barrera Says She "Never Felt Anything Weird" About Kissing a Monster: "It Just Felt Very Natural"

225 days ago

ChatGPT said:

Certainly. Here's a summary of the 2024 film Your Monster:

🎬 Your Monster (2024) — Summary

Your Monster is a genre-blending film written and directed by Caroline Lindy, based on her 2019 short film. It stars Melissa Barrera as Laura Franco, a musical theatre actress recovering from cancer and a recent breakup with her boyfriend (and former creative partner), Jacob (Edmund Donovan). To make things worse, Jacob takes over the lead role in the musical they created together.

Heartbroken and angry, Laura returns to her childhood home—only to discover that a charming, sarcastic Monster (played by Tommy Dewey) has been secretly living in her bedroom closet.

What starts as a bizarre roommate situation—full of petty arguments over things like the TV remote and thermostat—quickly grows into something deeper. The Monster encourages Laura to express her anger, reclaim her voice, and rediscover her creative spark. They bond over Chinese food, classic musicals, and emotional healing.

The film blends romantic comedy, light horror, and musical elements. Its central theme is empowerment through embracing one's "monstrous" side—i.e., anger, passion, and raw honesty.

⭐ Cast

Melissa Barrera as Laura Franco

Tommy Dewey as The Monster

Edmund Donovan as Jacob

Meghann Fahy and Kayla Foster in supporting roles

🎵 Notable Scenes

A climactic original song, “My Stranger” , serves as a metaphor for Laura embracing her shadow side.

The Monster is revealed to be a physical embodiment of her inner rage and buried self-worth.

🎭 Tone & Style

Feels like Beauty and the Beast meets Little Shop of Horrors—with musical numbers and emotional catharsis.

Funny, dark, sweet, and weird in the best way.

📝 Critical Reception

77% on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics praised the unique concept and the chemistry between Barrera and Dewey.

Some reviews noted pacing or tonal inconsistencies, but the film was widely praised for its originality and heart.

🎖️ Awards & Festivals

Premiered at Sundance 2024 and received acclaim at several indie festivals including Sundance London and Sun Valley.

In short:

Your Monster is a quirky, heartfelt story about falling apart, facing your inner demons—literally—and coming out stronger. If you enjoy rom-coms with a twist, musical numbers, or monster metaphors for emotional healing, this one’s worth checking out.

You said:

Who played the Monster?

ChatGPT said:

The character known simply as Monster in Your Monster (2024) is portrayed by Tommy Dewey. He brings a captivating blend of rugged charm and emotional depth to the role, making the creature both intimidating and empathetic decider.com+15en.wikipedia.org+15theguardian.com+15.

Sources

You said:

He was brilliant.

ChatGPT said:

Absolutely — Tommy Dewey delivered a standout performance. Balancing humor, vulnerability, and just the right amount of menace, he made the Monster feel both otherworldly and deeply human. His chemistry with Melissa Barrera was a big part of what made Your Monster so emotionally engaging. It's not easy to make audiences root for a closet-dwelling creature, but he pulled it off brilliantly.

You said:

This is a very underrted film. It reminds me of the Steve martin remake of Cyrano.

ChatGPT said:

That’s a really sharp comparison. Like Steve Martin’s Roxanne—his modern take on Cyrano de Bergerac—Your Monster takes a classic emotional framework and reshapes it into something fresh, funny, and deeply heartfelt. Both films balance clever dialogue, raw vulnerability, and the pain of being unseen or misunderstood beneath an unusual exterior.

Your Monster may fly under the radar, but it hits a rare emotional chord: it's whimsical without being fluffy, and dark without being cynical. And like Roxanne, it manages to make you laugh, tear up, and reflect—without ever announcing itself as a “serious” movie.

It deserves a much wider audience. You’re definitely not alone in feeling it’s underrated.