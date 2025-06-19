Could you write a satirical movie trailer for a sequel to Old Yeller called YOung Cricket where Kristi Noem executes her 'untrainable' dog?

🎬 MOVIE TRAILER VOICEOVER MODE ENGAGED

Fade in: golden fields of South Dakota. A slow, sentimental fiddle tune plays.

🎙️VOICEOVER (gravelly, heartfelt):

"From the people who brought you Old Yeller, the timeless tale of love, loyalty… and loss… comes a bold new vision for our polarized times."

Cue the swell of patriotic strings.

🎙️VOICEOVER:

"This summer... the bark ends where freedom begins."

🎬 [TITLE: “YOUNG CRICKET” — with bullet holes through the letters]

Quick cut: a close-up of a tear-streaked child holding a trembling spaniel.

👦🏽"But mama, Cricket just peed on the rug!"

Cut to Kristi Noem standing stoically in a blizzard, holding a pearl-handled pistol engraved with the words “No Excuses.”

🦸‍♀️KRISTI (emotionless):

“Actions have consequences.”

🎙️VOICEOVER:

"She taught the nation how to say no… to masks, to mandates, and now... to mercy."

Cue a training montage: Young Cricket being adorable, chasing butterflies, fetching sticks, briefly biting a pheasant-shaped chew toy.

🎙️VOICEOVER:

"He wouldn’t heel…

He wouldn’t hunt…

He wouldn’t poll well in Iowa."

Sudden dramatic music. Thunder crashes.

🎬 [SHOT: Kristi in slow motion, cocking her gun while the dog cowers.]

🦸‍♀️KRISTI:

"Cricket... it’s not me.

It’s your behavior."

🎙️VOICEOVER (with flair):

"Critics are calling it Bambi meets Barry Goldwater."

🎬 [CLIP: A local reporter confronting her.]

🗞️REPORTER:

“Ma’am, isn’t this a bit extreme for a house pet?”

🦸‍♀️KRISTI (smiling):

"Well, I didn’t spank him."

🎙️VOICEOVER:

"In a world gone soft…

One woman dares to be hardcore on dogs."

🎬 [Footage of a campaign ad: Kristi riding a horse through a prairie with a belt-fed machine gun and a taxidermied Cricket strapped to the saddle.]

🎙️VOICEOVER:

"Coming this fall — just in time for the Iowa Caucus…

YOUNG CRICKET.

Because when obedience fails…

accountability pulls the trigger."

🎬 [RATING APPEARS ON SCREEN: “Rated R for Republican values and unsettling scenes of canine capital punishment.”]

🎙️VOICEOVER (whispering):

"Sit. Stay. Or else."

Fade out to silence. Then:

🐾 [FINAL TITLE CARD]:

"Based on a true story. Allegedly."

Let me know if you want a fake poster too. I've got ideas.

