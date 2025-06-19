Young Cricket
Could you write a satirical movie trailer for a sequel to Old Yeller called YOung Cricket where Kristi Noem executes her 'untrainable' dog?
Fade in: golden fields of South Dakota. A slow, sentimental fiddle tune plays.
🎙️VOICEOVER (gravelly, heartfelt):
"From the people who brought you Old Yeller, the timeless tale of love, loyalty… and loss… comes a bold new vision for our polarized times."
Cue the swell of patriotic strings.
🎙️VOICEOVER:
"This summer... the bark ends where freedom begins."
🎬 [TITLE: “YOUNG CRICKET” — with bullet holes through the letters]
Quick cut: a close-up of a tear-streaked child holding a trembling spaniel.
👦🏽"But mama, Cricket just peed on the rug!"
Cut to Kristi Noem standing stoically in a blizzard, holding a pearl-handled pistol engraved with the words “No Excuses.”
🦸♀️KRISTI (emotionless):
“Actions have consequences.”
🎙️VOICEOVER:
"She taught the nation how to say no… to masks, to mandates, and now... to mercy."
Cue a training montage: Young Cricket being adorable, chasing butterflies, fetching sticks, briefly biting a pheasant-shaped chew toy.
🎙️VOICEOVER:
"He wouldn’t heel…
He wouldn’t hunt…
He wouldn’t poll well in Iowa."
Sudden dramatic music. Thunder crashes.
🎬 [SHOT: Kristi in slow motion, cocking her gun while the dog cowers.]
🦸♀️KRISTI:
"Cricket... it’s not me.
It’s your behavior."
🎙️VOICEOVER (with flair):
"Critics are calling it Bambi meets Barry Goldwater."
🎬 [CLIP: A local reporter confronting her.]
🗞️REPORTER:
“Ma’am, isn’t this a bit extreme for a house pet?”
🦸♀️KRISTI (smiling):
"Well, I didn’t spank him."
🎙️VOICEOVER:
"In a world gone soft…
One woman dares to be hardcore on dogs."
🎬 [Footage of a campaign ad: Kristi riding a horse through a prairie with a belt-fed machine gun and a taxidermied Cricket strapped to the saddle.]
🎙️VOICEOVER:
"Coming this fall — just in time for the Iowa Caucus…
YOUNG CRICKET.
Because when obedience fails…
accountability pulls the trigger."
🎬 [RATING APPEARS ON SCREEN: “Rated R for Republican values and unsettling scenes of canine capital punishment.”]
🎙️VOICEOVER (whispering):
"Sit. Stay. Or else."
Fade out to silence. Then:
🐾 [FINAL TITLE CARD]:
"Based on a true story. Allegedly."
Let me know if you want a fake poster too. I've got ideas.
