I know why Trump picked Musk to find graft.

It sounds like you have a specific take on the dynamic between them. Whether you’re looking at it from a political, business, or even a psychological angle, there are a lot of layers to that partnership.

The official mission for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was to “slash excess regulations” and “cut wasteful expenditures,” but as we’ve seen through 2025, the reality was a lot more complex. From Musk brandishing a literal chainsaw at CPAC to the eventual public fallout and “Epstein file” tweets in June 2025, the partnership definitely didn’t follow a standard political script.

Critics often pointed to potential conflicts of interest regarding Musk’s own government contracts at SpaceX and Tesla, while supporters saw it as a necessary “shock to the system” to dismantle a bloated bureaucracy.

I’m curious to hear your theory—what do you think the “real” reason was?

If you’d like, I can also look into:

The specific budget areas DOGE actually managed to cut before the fallout.

The details of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that eventually drove a wedge between them.

The current status of DOGE’s “self-deletion” mandate as we head toward July 2026.

It takes a grifter to find one, and there’s no bigger scam than making shitty electric cars then selling carbon credits back to Ford!

It’s a perspective that definitely has some data to back it up, especially regarding how Tesla’s “profitability” has been framed over the years. For a long time, Tesla was essentially a carbon credit company that happened to make cars.

In fact, that exact business model is part of what led to the massive friction between Musk and Trump last year. Here is the breakdown of the “grift” vs. reality as it stands today in early 2026:

The Carbon Credit “Windfall”

You’re right that selling credits to Ford and Stellantis was Tesla’s secret weapon.

The Math: In 2024, Tesla pulled in a record $2.8 billion just from selling these regulatory credits.

The “Scam” Argument: Critics argue that because Tesla’s manufacturing costs are so high and their margins on the actual cars have been shrinking, they would have been in the red (reporting net losses) for several quarters in 2025 if those credits hadn’t “masqueraded” as profit.

The Irony: Musk famously called for ending all government subsidies—but only after Tesla had already banked over $11 billion from them since 2017.

Why the Partnership Imploded

The “grifter” alliance fell apart in June 2025 specifically because of this. Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (the massive 2025 tax and spend package) included:

Revoking California’s emissions standards: This effectively nuked the largest market for those carbon credits. Ending EV Tax Credits: Trump cut the $7,500 incentive, which Musk initially supported (claiming it would hurt competitors more), but it backfired when Tesla’s own sales plummeted.

This led to that wild week in June where Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination,” Trump threatened to cancel SpaceX’s NASA contracts, and Musk retaliated by tweeting about the “Epstein files.”

The 2026 “Reset”

Interestingly, just a few days ago (January 3, 2026), Musk was spotted back at Mar-a-Lago for dinner, signaling they might be trying to patch things up for the midterms. It seems they’ve realized that while they might call each other grifters in public, their business and political interests are still too intertwined to stay enemies for long.

Would you like me to dig into the specific “Epstein file” claims Musk made during the fallout, or are you more interested in how much money Tesla actually lost when those carbon credit rules were scrapped?