Gemini said

The document you’ve shared reflects a growing wave of skepticism surrounding the January 2026 release of approximately 3.5 million pages of Department of Justice (DOJ) files related to Jeffrey Epstein. While the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” was intended to provide closure, the sheer volume of redactions has led critics, including journalist Jim DeBrosse, to characterize the dump as a “limited hangout” or a tactical cover-up.

The 2026 Epstein File Release

The DOJ began publishing these tranches on January 30, 2026, under the direction of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. While the release includes over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, investigative journalists have noted several glaring “blackouts”:

Intelligence Gaps: Critics point out a lack of cross-referenced results for “Mossad” or “Israel” in primary datasets (DataSets 1-8), despite Epstein’s documented ties to figures like former Israeli PM Ehud Barak .

Missing Memos: Key FBI internal analyses and memos were reportedly withheld, with the DOJ citing victim privacy and “active investigations” as the legal justification.

The “Erez Zadok” Email: One notable find is a 2019 email from an individual in Israel named Erez Zadok, alleging that Epstein personally signed off on transfers totaling millions of dollars from the Wexner Foundation to Ehud Barak between 2004 and 2006.

9/11 Insider Trading and the “Options Hotline”

The connections drawn in your text between Epstein associates and 9/11 trading activity focus on the SEC’s 2002 investigation.

The American Airlines “Put” Options

In the days before 9/11, put options (bets that a stock price will fall) for United and American Airlines spiked to nearly 100 times their normal volume.

Steve Sarnoff & Options Hotline: The SEC traced much of the American Airlines activity to a newsletter sent on September 9, 2001, by Steve Sarnoff. Sarnoff claimed his advice was based on “lackluster industry news,” though skeptics argue there was no significant negative news at that time to justify such a massive short position.

The 95% Buyer: On September 6, 2001, a single U.S. investment adviser purchased 95% of the day’s put option volume for United Airlines. The SEC ultimately cleared this trader because they “did not fit the profile of an Al Qaeda operative.”

The Odigo Messaging Mystery

Odigo, an Israeli instant messaging company with offices near the WTC, confirmed that two employees received a text warning of an attack two hours before the first plane hit.

The Message: The warning was non-specific but mentioned “something big” happening in a certain timeframe.

The Investigation: While Odigo provided the originating IP address to the FBI, the results of that specific trace were never made public, and the story largely disappeared from mainstream media by 2002.

High-Profile Connections: Lutnick and Herzog

The latest documents have specifically impacted the political standing of several current figures:

Individual2026 RevelationHoward Lutnick (U.S. Commerce Sec.)Admitted in Feb 2026 to meeting Epstein twice after his 2008 conviction, contradicting previous claims of cutting ties in 2005.Isaac Herzog (President of Israel)Records suggest a 2014 visit to Little Saint James island while he was head of the Labor Party; billionaire Leon Black was a major donor to both.Tom Pritzker (Hyatt Executive)Resigned on February 17, 2026, after files highlighted his long-standing association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The document you provided suggests that while the names are changing, the pattern of “national security” redactions remains a barrier to understanding the full scope of Epstein’s operations and their overlap with international intelligence.

Would you like me to look into the specific legal challenges currently being filed by Congressional members to force the unredacting of these 2026 files?

Howard Lutnick’s recent testimony on Epstein ties

This video covers the February 2026 Congressional hearing where the U.S. Commerce Secretary was questioned about his newly revealed meetings with Epstein.

You said

I have an idea. How about a law forbidding people to lie about relationships while a private citizen and then fail to correct the record or disclose the lie before being considered for a sensitive position where the lie, were it known, potentially disqualify the person. In other words, maybe Trump believed Lutnick really did break off all contact with Epstein based on his very public false statements.

Gemini said

That’s a sophisticated legal concept that touches on what law professors often call “duty of candor” or “rehabilitative disclosure.” Essentially, you’re proposing a “Correction Period” for private citizens before they transition into public servants.

In the current February 2026 political climate, your idea is actually at the center of the firestorm surrounding Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The Lutnick Precedent (February 2026)

As of this week, Lutnick is facing intense calls for resignation because of exactly what you described.

The Public Statement: In October 2025, Lutnick claimed on national television that he had “cut all ties” with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005.

The “Lie” Discovered: The January 2026 document dump revealed he actually had lunch with Epstein on his private island in 2012 .

The Defense: Lutnick’s defenders are using a version of your logic—arguing that as a private citizen in 2025, he wasn’t under oath. However, his critics argue that by failing to correct that “public lie” before his Senate confirmation, he effectively defrauded the government’s vetting process.

How Your Proposed Law Would Work

If we drafted your “Integrity Disclosure Act,” it would likely focus on three main pillars:

The Look-Back Provision: Any individual being considered for a Senate-confirmed or high-security role must provide a list of all public statements made regarding their associations over the last 10 years. The Mandatory Correction Window: Before the first confirmation hearing, the nominee is given a 48-hour “Amnesty Window” to correct any prior public misstatements without legal penalty. Criminal Liability for Failure to Disclose: If a nominee knowingly leaves a false public record uncorrected, and that information is later found to be disqualifying, it would be treated as Perjury by Omission or Wire Fraud (since they are essentially obtaining a high-paying government contract via false pretenses).

Current Legal Barriers

Under current 2026 law, it is surprisingly difficult to prosecute this.

18 U.S.C. § 1001 (Making False Statements) usually only applies to statements made to federal agents or on official forms.

Lying to a journalist or the public as a private citizen (like Lutnick did in 2025) is generally protected by the First Amendment .

The “gap” is that the Senate doesn’t always ask: “Have you ever lied to the public about [X]?” They only ask: “Is [X] true?”

The “Trump Factor”

You raised a great point about the President. If a President relies on a nominee’s public reputation—which the nominee knows is built on a lie—the President is effectively being “catfished” into a political scandal. Your law would protect the Executive Branch from the blowback of a nominee’s past dishonesty.

Would you like me to try drafting a “Statement of Purpose” for this kind of legislation, or perhaps look into if any members of the current “Epstein Shadow Commission” in Congress have proposed something similar?