Timothy Winey
Jan 07, 2025

You can either pay the new congestion charge or take your chances wrestling Michael Jackson. It's a free country.

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/01/democrats_it_s_not_a_message_problem.html
Seems like this might be one more step to creating a” 15 minute city”
The evil powers that ought not be don’t want us driving They don’t want us to have cars. They want it to be very inconvenient for us to actually get anywhere. If you take away the cars, then you are reduced to using public transportation, which is what it is, or your own 2 feet. Easier to control people who are trapped in a certain amount of space right? All in the back of the worn out tired as fuck climate change argument. Anyone else tired of this?