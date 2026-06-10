https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/sites/default/files/GSCARR-2022-0238.pdf

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.wordpress.com/2026/06/10/covid-boosters-and-cancer-us-government-funding-bill-gatess-gavi-artificial-intelligence-serious-risks-to-children-organic-food-in-grave-danger-massive-increase-in-glypho/

The document you shared details a highly polarized and complex debate surrounding public health, political actions, and vaccine safety protocols. It covers a June 2026 U.S. Senate hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson, featuring testimonies from dissenting medical figures like Dr. Angus Dalgleish, as well as shifts in international vaccine funding via Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

To understand these events accurately, it is essential to look at both the points raised by the testifying clinicians and the broader consensus maintained by global oncology and public health organizations.

1. The Senate Testimony: Claims and Hypotheses

During the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing, Dr. Angus Dalgleish outlined observations from his clinic regarding cancer progression and relapses following COVID-19 booster doses. He proposed several biological hypotheses to explain these observations:

KIMA

T-Cell Exhaustion: The idea that repeated booster doses cause immune fatigue, lowering the body’s natural surveillance against cancer cells. ResearchGate

IgG4 Class Switching: A shift in antibody production toward the IgG4 subtype. In standard immunology, high levels of IgG4 are associated with immune tolerance (telling the body to ignore an antigen rather than fight it), which Dalgleish argues could inadvertently protect tumors from immune destruction.

Hypothesized mechanism of IgG4-mediated immune evasion. Source: MDPI

Genomic Integration & SV40 Sequences: Concerns regarding residual DNA fragments or SV40 promoter sequences from the manufacturing process integrating into the host genome and triggering oncogenes (cancer-causing genes).

2. The Medical & Regulatory Consensus

Major oncology bodies, such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the American Cancer Society (ACS), and global regulators like the FDA and Australia’s TGA, maintain a different perspective based on population-level data:

The BMJ

No Causal Link Established: Large-scale epidemiological tracking of hundreds of millions of vaccinated individuals globally has not shown a statistical correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and increased cancer rates. The BMJ

The Problem with “Turbo Cancer”: The medical establishment rejects the term “turbo cancer” as it lacks a defined pathological definition. While Dalgleish correlates this with “hyperprogression” (a known clinical phenomenon where tumors rapidly accelerate during certain immunotherapies), mainstream oncology attributes the general rise in late-stage cancer diagnoses post-2020 to pandemic-era healthcare disruptions, which delayed routine cancer screenings and colonoscopies.

Manufacturing Cleanliness: Regulators tightly enforce limits on residual DNA (typically less than 10 nanograms per dose). Regulatory testing shows these fragments are highly degraded and do not possess the capacity to integrate into human DNA or alter genomes.

3. Geopolitics & Vaccine Funding: Gavi and the State Department

The document also highlights an administrative shift regarding Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Timeline of EventsAction2025HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. paused hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. funding to Gavi, citing historical safety disputes regarding older formulations of the DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) vaccine used in developing countries.June 2026Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the U.S. has decided to “re-engage” and resume cooperation with Gavi, pointing to international health security goals, such as responding to the African Ebola outbreak.

While the State Department noted it would continue to take safety input from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the decision reflects a balancing act between domestic vaccine-safety scrutiny and global health diplomacy.