Is this Karma for being dumb enough to get jabbed, being an apologist for Bill ‘kill them all’ Gates, blocking me from his Substack for 1,000 years? Who knows… All I know is, the jab probably blinded Steve Kirsch.
No posts
Is this Karma for being dumb enough to get jabbed, being an apologist for Bill ‘kill them all’ Gates, blocking me from his Substack for 1,000 years? Who knows… All I know is, the jab probably blinded Steve Kirsch.
No posts
I dunno, retinal detachment happened long before covid jabs. Got my first middle school substitute teaching job when someone's retina detached in January 2012. Though that person's eyesight was saved...