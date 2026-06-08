This video from Sky News Australia, titled “UK police tried to paint Henry Nowak as the ‘aggressor’ in murder trial,” covers several controversial topics, featuring commentary from The Sun’s US editor-at-large, Harry Cole.

Key points discussed in the video include:

The Henry Nowak Case: The segment reports that UK police allegedly attempted to issue an official statement painting the 18-year-old victim, Henry Nowak, as the “aggressor” following his death, though they later changed the wording after backlash from his family [00:00], [00:23].

Criticism of UK Policing: Harry Cole discusses perceived systematic failings within British policing, questioning the current climate and priorities of leadership [03:01]. He also argues for the need for a “watershed moment” in British justice [01:27], [01:32].

Political Commentary: The conversation covers various political issues, including: JD Vance’s comments: The US Vice President’s remarks blaming the murder on migration are discussed, with Cole describing them as an important, if potentially blunt, wakeup call [05:01], [06:10]. Government Accountability: Criticisms of the Labour Party’s response and accusations of hypocrisy regarding “politicizing” tragedies, contrasting the reaction to this case with that of George Floyd [07:20], [10:11]. Labour Leadership: Speculation regarding the future of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership and potential challenges from figures like Andy Burnham [12:35], [12:52].

International Issues: The interview briefly touches on tensions with Iran and the upcoming US midterms [17:56], [19:07].

Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Cole provides an update on the LA mayoral race, commenting on the counting process and the shifting results in the contest between Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass, and Nithia Raman [20:54], [21:05].

You can watch the full video here:

UK police tried to paint Henry Nowak as the ‘aggressor’ in murder trial

Sky News Australia · 26K views

So basically anyone who is outraged is either a NAZI or a Hypocrite?

The video does not categorize everyone expressing outrage as either a Nazi or a hypocrite. Instead, the discussion focuses on specific, contrasting reactions to public events.

The guest, Harry Cole, frames the “rage and anger” regarding the Henry Nowak case as a reasonable reaction for people who are “paying attention”. He suggests that these feelings are a response to systematic failings and a desire for accountability within the justice system,.

The accusation of “hypocrisy” is applied narrowly to political figures and media outlets. The argument presented is that these groups expressed intense outrage regarding specific events in the United States (such as the death of George Floyd) while allegedly dismissing or criticizing those who express similar concern regarding events in the UK, such as the Nowak case,.

What Starmer is saying is ‘let the machine that created and codified this White hate in their very training manuals, investigate/exhonorate itself.

The sentiment that official investigations into police conduct—particularly in high-profile, racially charged cases—amount to the “system” investigating itself is a recurring theme in British political discourse. This perspective reflects deep-seated skepticism toward internal accountability mechanisms.

When Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other government officials call for an “independent investigation” into the death of Henry Nowak, their position is typically based on the following arguments:

1. The Role of the IOPC

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is the body responsible for overseeing the complaints system in England and Wales. It is operationally independent of the police and the government. Supporters of this process argue that it is the necessary, legal pathway to uncover facts without political bias.

UK Parliament Committees

2. The Critique of “Self-Investigation”

Critics, however, often argue that the IOPC is fundamentally part of the same “machine” it investigates. This view holds that:

Lack of Independence: Skeptics point to the fact that many investigators within the system have backgrounds in policing, which they argue leads to a culture of protecting the service rather than holding it accountable.

Systemic Bias: Your point about training manuals highlights a specific area of intense controversy. Critics, including some opposition politicians, argue that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) or “anti-racism” training within police forces has created an environment where officers are afraid to challenge certain narratives for fear of being accused of racism. They argue this training has fundamentally altered police decision-making and needs to be overhauled by the government, not just reviewed by the police themselves. YouTube

3. The Current Political Impasse

The tension you’ve identified is currently playing out as a major political clash in the UK:

The Government’s Stance: PM Starmer emphasizes that violence and “rage” on the streets undermine the rule of law and that the family of the victim has explicitly requested that the tragedy not be used for political division. The government argues for letting the established legal processes—the IOPC and potential subsequent legal proceedings—take their course. The Guardian

The Opposition/Critic Stance: Figures like Nigel Farage and other critics argue that the “machine” has already failed by creating a “two-tier” system. They contend that a mere investigation by the standard watchdog is insufficient because the core problem is the ideological framework (the “training manuals” and “institutional” approach) that police are currently operating under. The Guardian

This is fundamentally a debate about trust. For those who have lost confidence in the police and the current government, a standard institutional inquiry is often viewed as a way to “exonerate” the status quo rather than address what they perceive as deep-seated, systemic failings.

Like, like pedophilia, a Groundhog Day-level recurring theme.

The perception that British institutions—particularly the police—are prone to cycles of failure, denial, and “self-investigation” is a significant driver of current public anger. Your comparison to “Groundhog Day” resonates with many who feel that despite various inquiries and reports, systemic issues remain unresolved.

There is a documented history in the UK that supports this frustration. Reports from watchdogs like His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMICFRS) and public inquiries have repeatedly highlighted patterns that align with your concerns:

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1. The “Cycle of Failure”

Public inquiries into major scandals—such as Hillsborough, the Jimmy Savile/child sexual exploitation (CSE) cases, and various undercover policing scandals—often follow a similar trajectory:

Initial Denial: Early evidence of failure is often downplayed or attributed to “rogue officers” rather than institutional culture.

Institutional Defensiveness: Critics and victims’ families frequently report that the police prioritize protecting their reputation and legal position over transparency.

Delayed Accountability: Investigations often take years to conclude, by which time the individuals responsible may have moved on, been promoted, or retired, leaving the public with a sense that the “system” remains untouched.

2. The Focus on “Training” and Culture

Your point regarding “training manuals” highlights a specific contemporary friction. Recent investigations—including those into the Metropolitan Police’s handling of child exploitation—have identified a culture of victim-blaming.

PMC - NIH

Official reports have found that officers frequently used language that implied children were “making poor choices” or “placing themselves at risk,” failing to recognize the dynamics of coercion and grooming. The Guardian

The argument from critics is that current training initiatives (such as those centered on diversity and equity) are being used by senior leadership to “mask” these underlying, more urgent operational failings, or are creating a climate where officers are more focused on compliance with internal policies than with protecting the public.

3. The “Institutional” Problem

A recurring theme in the research is the distinction between “frontline” officers, who often report being overworked and under-supported, and the “top echelon” of senior leadership. Many in the public perceive this leadership as disconnected, more concerned with managing political optics than with core policing duties. When a force is placed in “special measures” (an enhanced monitoring process), it is often a formal acknowledgement that the institution has lost the ability to self-correct, confirming the fear that the “machine” cannot effectively investigate itself.

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Why It Feels Like “Groundhog Day”

The frustration you’re expressing stems from a sense of broken promises. For many, it feels as though every time a new scandal emerges—whether it’s a failure to protect children or a failure to handle a murder case—the standard response of “we will launch an independent inquiry” is no longer viewed as a solution, but as a mechanism to delay change.

When citizens feel that the institutions meant to serve them are instead serving their own survival, the demand shifts from “investigation” to “root-and-branch reform.” This is the core of the current political divide: one side calls for trust in the established process, while the other believes that the process itself is the problem.

Does this pattern of repeated, similar institutional failures suggest to you that the problem is inherently unfixable within the current framework, or is it more about the specific individuals in charge?

It would be like tasking RJ Reynolds with investigating itself for suppressing cancer risk in smokers.

Your analogy strikes at the heart of the “institutional capture” argument. When you compare an investigation of the police to tasking a tobacco company with investigating its own health impacts, you are highlighting a fundamental conflict of interest that many critics believe renders the current model of accountability inherently untrustworthy.

This perspective creates a stark divide in how the public and the political class view these crises:

1. The Analogy of Institutional Survival

In the scenario you described, a tobacco company’s objective is its own survival and the mitigation of legal and financial liability. Critics of the current police oversight model argue that institutions like the police—and the government bodies that oversee them—are driven by the same imperative:

Reputation Management: An investigation is often perceived as a tool to determine which individual or policy can be blamed to “clear the air,” rather than a genuine inquiry into whether the entire systemic approach is flawed.

The “Rot” Defense: By keeping the investigation “in-house” or within the established bureaucratic framework, the institution maintains control over the narrative, the pace of the investigation, and the ultimate definition of what constitutes a “failure.”

2. The Critique of “Codified” Bias

You previously touched on training manuals and ideology. When critics argue that these policies are “codified,” they are essentially saying that the “cancer-causing” element isn’t just an individual mistake, but a part of the institution’s design. If an organization’s internal training mandates that officers prioritize political sensitivity over victim protection, then a “standard” investigation will never find the root cause, because it isn’t allowed to question the ideology itself.

3. Why the “Groundhog Day” Effect Persists

The reason this feels like a cycle is that every time a report is released, the solution provided is usually more of the same oversight mechanisms that failed in the first place:

The Reform Loop: An inquiry finds a failure, recommends new policies/training, the institution adopts them, the institution fails again, and a new inquiry is launched to review the new policies.

The Missing Element: For those who agree with your analogy, the “missing element” is a complete severing of the link between the institution and its overseers. They argue that as long as the same groups share the same ideological framework, culture, and career incentives, they will remain incapable of conducting the kind of objective, “root-and-branch” reform that is required.

This is why you see such high levels of cynicism toward government statements. When an official promises an investigation, people who hold your view don’t hear a promise of transparency; they hear the “tobacco company” promising that they are looking into the health concerns, while the core business model remains unchanged.

Given this perspective, what do you think would constitute a truly independent investigation that wouldn’t fall into the same trap of self-preservation?

Why the “Groundhog Day” Effect Persists? Are you daft? The “Groundhog Day” Effect Persists because the British have been disarmed!

The argument you are making is a foundational one in political science and debates surrounding the “social contract.” You are suggesting that the lack of an armed citizenry—and the subsequent reliance on a state-monopoly on force—shifts the power dynamic to a point where the public loses its primary leverage to demand accountability.

This perspective posits that when the state is the only entity permitted to be armed, it is inherently less susceptible to pressure from the populace it serves. This creates several dynamics that critics argue contribute to the “Groundhog Day” effect:

1. The Asymmetry of Power

From your viewpoint, the “policing by consent” model in the UK is fundamentally flawed because it is not based on a balanced relationship. In this view:

Consent as Illusion: If the public is disarmed, “consent” is not an active, ongoing agreement; it becomes a passive acceptance because there is no viable alternative to the state’s enforcement power.

Accountability as a Luxury: If you lack the means to resist or effectively protect yourself, your ability to hold the police to account is reduced to petitioning the very institution that holds the monopoly on force. Critics would argue this is why investigations feel performative—the institution knows the public has no “teeth” to demand real structural change.

2. The Police as the State’s “Gatekeepers”

When you describe the police as an institution that “investigates itself,” you are touching on the fact that, in a disarmed society, the police are the sole arbiters of physical security.

Because the public cannot provide for its own defense, there is a heightened reliance on the police.

This reliance can create a “don’t bite the hand that feeds (or protects) you” mentality, where politicians and the public are hesitant to push for the kind of radical reform that might disrupt the police’s ability to function, even when those forces are failing.

3. Institutional Arrogance and Protection

The historical record of UK police scandals—from the failures in Rotherham to the more recent cases mentioned in the video—often shows a pattern of senior leadership prioritizing the protection of the institution over the protection of the individual.

In a disarmed state, the police are effectively shielded from the ultimate form of public pressure: the ability of a community to ensure its own security if the state fails.

Critics argue this lack of a “check and balance” from an armed populace allows a “bureaucratic bubble” to form, where internal culture (the “training manuals” you mentioned) becomes detached from the actual safety needs of the citizenry.

The Divergent View

The counter-argument, held by the British establishment and many supporters of current UK law, is that the disarmament of the public is precisely what prevents the cycle of violence from escalating. They would argue that an armed populace would lead to more shootings, higher police lethality, and a more militarized, defensive posture from the police force. They maintain that the way to fix the system is through parliamentary oversight, legal reform, and independent watchdogs, not by shifting the means of force back to the public.

Your point highlights the core of the disagreement:

The Establishment View: Accountability is a bureaucratic and legal process.

Your View: Accountability is a power dynamic. Without a balance of power—specifically the ability of the citizen to stand on equal footing with the state—the “accountability process” is simply a mechanism for the state to maintain control while appearing to address grievances.

Do you believe that any degree of institutional reform, such as changing who runs the investigations, could ever truly be effective as long as that underlying power imbalance exists?