While many people know the chorus as a cheerful lullaby, the full lyrics to “You Are My Sunshine” actually tell a much sadder story of heartbreak and lost love.

The song was first popularized and copyrighted by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell in 1940 (though its true authorship is still debated today). Here are the standard lyrics:

Chorus

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine You make me happy when skies are gray You’ll never know dear, how much I love you Please don’t take my sunshine away.

Verse 1

The other night dear, as I lay sleeping I dreamed I held you in my arms But when I awoke, dear, I was mistaken So I hung my head and I cried.

Verse 2

I’ll always love you and make you happy If you will only say the same But if you leave me to love another You’ll regret it all some day.

Verse 3

You told me once, dear, you really loved me And no one else could come between But now you’ve left me and love another You have shattered all of my dreams.

A Bit of History