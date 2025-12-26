You Are My Sunshine
While many people know the chorus as a cheerful lullaby, the full lyrics to “You Are My Sunshine” actually tell a much sadder story of heartbreak and lost love.
The song was first popularized and copyrighted by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell in 1940 (though its true authorship is still debated today). Here are the standard lyrics:
Chorus
You are my sunshine, my only sunshine You make me happy when skies are gray You’ll never know dear, how much I love you Please don’t take my sunshine away.
Verse 1
The other night dear, as I lay sleeping I dreamed I held you in my arms But when I awoke, dear, I was mistaken So I hung my head and I cried.
Verse 2
I’ll always love you and make you happy If you will only say the same But if you leave me to love another You’ll regret it all some day.
Verse 3
You told me once, dear, you really loved me And no one else could come between But now you’ve left me and love another You have shattered all of my dreams.
A Bit of History
The “Singing Governor”: Jimmie Davis used the song as his campaign theme when he successfully ran for Governor of Louisiana in 1944. It eventually became one of Louisiana’s official state songs.
A Darker Meaning: Because the verses are about a partner leaving, many parents skip them and only sing the chorus to their children.
Famous Covers: While Jimmie Davis made it a hit, it has been covered by everyone from Johnny Cash and Gene Autry to Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.