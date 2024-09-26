You said:

How could the den of weasels known as Congress approve a new 1 billion dollar HQ for the FBI after this? The Number of FBI Moles Participating in Jan. 6 Will “Shock” Americans

This is the sleeper story of the week.

Inspector General of the Department of Justice Michael Horowitz was grilled by Congress on Wednesday, at one point admitting the FBI had Confidential Human Sources (CHS) embedded in the crowd during the January 6th U.S. Capitol debacle.

GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie asked Horowitz why it is taking almost four years to provide the American public with answers regarding the Bureau’s use of informants during the historic day.

When Massie tried to get the DOJ official to reveal the number of informants involved, he just stammered and promised the exact amount will be provided in a report sometime in the future.

“I’m not in a position to say that…” Horowitz said, adding, “I need to be careful on what I say.”

The congressman pressed the Inspector General about when the report will be released, and the Biden administration official said he had “hope” it will be public within the next couple of months.

Massie said, “What we do know is you’re going to expose that there were confidential human sources at the Capitol,” asking, “Can you tell us today how many went into the Capitol?”

Of course, Horowitz again refused to provide a number, and Massie went on to question whether federal informants who entered the Capitol building would be prosecuted like the other J6ers who have been politically targeted and jailed by the Biden administration.

The GOP Kentucky politician also wanted to know how many FBI moles who took part in Jan. 6th were compensated for their travel, with the DOJ IG answering that he couldn’t remember the exact number.

Posting on X, Massie hinted the amount of FBI informants will be high, writing, “Today I asked DOJ Inspector General why his J6 report has taken almost 4 years and won’t come out before the election. The number of FBI informants participating in the January 6th 2021 protest will shock folks. I’ll post the rest of my questions from this hearing later today.”

Fox News on Wednesday appeared surprised that Horowitz indicated there were actually FBI informants at the Capitol on January 6th.

The outlet’s Legal Editor Kerri Urbahn said, “I personally think this is the sleeper story of the day, so many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th and it looks like there might just have been.”

Infowars and other outlets have been exposing for years that feds intentionally infiltrated the J6 rally, engaged in violence and encouraged others to do the same.

Last year, the former head of the FBI’s Washington D.C. field office, Steven D’Antuono, blew the whistle on the Bureau’s countless number of paid informants who took part in the infamous demonstration.

D’Antuono told the New York Post field office had “Confidential Human Sources” (CHS) embedded in the J6 crowd, but also explained “informants run by other field offices” were taking part in the protest unbeknownst to him at the time.

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana once claimed busloads of FBI moles were shipped into D.C. on the morning of January 6, 2021.

It’s also likely that the J6 pipe bomb suspect was another person being handled by the federal government:

Infowars founder Alex Jones was at the Capitol on that day, and footage shows him and his crew actively trying to stop the mayhem and even warning patriots they were walking into a Deep State trap.

The investigation is being delayed until after the election because establishment lies about Jan. 6th are key talking points when it comes to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as an alleged threat to Democracy and America as a whole.

