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Thomas Gilligan
5h

Back when I was a Econ major, whenever folk would state aloud with mantra conviction “there’s no such thing as conspiracies” I’d cite this quote from Adam Smith: “People of the same trade seldom meet together … but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public …”

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