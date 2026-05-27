Back when I was a Econ major, whenever folk would state aloud with mantra conviction “there’s no such thing as conspiracies” I’d cite this quote from Adam Smith: “People of the same trade seldom meet together … but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public …”
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Back when I was a Econ major, whenever folk would state aloud with mantra conviction “there’s no such thing as conspiracies” I’d cite this quote from Adam Smith: “People of the same trade seldom meet together … but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public …”