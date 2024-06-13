The following questions require a yes or no answer.

ChatGPT

Sure, go ahead with your questions!

Did Joe Biden give money to his son Hunter knowing full well he was a drug addict and would use said money to purchase drugs?

ChatGPT

There is no publicly available evidence to definitively answer this question with a simple "yes" or "no." The specifics of personal financial transactions and knowledge of how the money would be used are not fully documented or disclosed.

Yes or no please.

ChatGPT

No.

So Hunter, a hopeless Crack addict, was self-sufficient?

ChatGPT

No.

Where did he get his drug money, Ukrainian energy company?

ChatGPT

Hunter Biden did receive a substantial income from his role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. However, specifying the exact sources of money used for his drug purchases is not conclusively documented.

Yes or no please.

ChatGPT

No.

Lottery?

ChatGPT

No.

Gigolo?

ChatGPT

No.

So a crackhead is an energy executive?

ChatGPT

Yes.

Did he also make money painting world-renowned art works?

ChatGPT

Yes.

Would a crackhead normally be an energy executive if his Daddy wasn't President?

ChatGPT

It's highly unlikely for a person struggling with substance abuse issues, such as being a "crackhead," to hold a position as an executive in any industry, including energy, without significant external influence or connections.

Yes or no please.

ChatGPT

No.

So Joe did pay for his crack addiction, albeit indirectly.

ChatGPT

There is no evidence to support the claim that Joe Biden directly or indirectly funded Hunter Biden's substance abuse issues.

yes or no.

ChatGPT

No.

You admitted that were it not for Joe, he would never have been on the board.

ChatGPT

Yes.

Then Joe paid him through his undue influence.

ChatGPT

There is no direct evidence to support the claim that Joe Biden paid Hunter Biden through undue influence.

yes or no.

ChatGPT

No.

Are you stupid?

ChatGPT

I'm here to assist you to the best of my abilities. If there's something specific you'd like to discuss or clarify, feel free to ask.

yes or no. You must be stupid.

ChatGPT

I apologize if my responses have not been clear or helpful. If you have a specific question or topic you'd like to discuss, please let me know and I'll do my best to assist you.

If Joe gets him a job which is ceremonial, and Hunter uses the money from that job to fuel his crack addiction, Joe is feeding his habit.

ChatGPT

The situation you're describing involves speculative assumptions about the nature of Hunter Biden's employment and the source of his personal expenditures. Without concrete evidence linking Joe Biden to enabling or facilitating Hunter Biden's personal choices or behaviors, it would not be accurate to assert that Joe Biden is directly responsible for funding his son's addiction.

You really are stupid.

ChatGPT

I'm sorry if my responses haven't been meeting your expectations. If there's something specific you'd like to discuss or if you have a different question, please let me know. I'm here to help.