Can you please list all of Starmer’s U-Turns?

Since taking office and during his time as Labour leader, Keir Starmer has faced criticism for several policy shifts and “U-turns” on previous pledges. These changes are often attributed to shifting economic conditions or tactical pivots toward the political center.

Based on current reports as of February 2026, here is a list of significant policy reversals and abandoned pledges:

Pledges from the 2020 Leadership Campaign

When running for Labour leader, Starmer released “10 Pledges” based on a more left-leaning platform. Several have since been dropped or significantly altered:

Abolition of Tuition Fees: Originally a core promise, Starmer abandoned this in 2023, citing the “different financial situation” of the UK economy.

Nationalisation of Public Services: He initially pledged “common ownership” of rail, mail, energy, and water. While the government has moved forward with rail nationalization , plans for energy and water have shifted toward increased regulation and public-private partnerships (e.g., Great British Energy) rather than full state ownership.

Taxing the Top 5%: The pledge to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners was dropped, with the government later promising in its 2024 manifesto not to raise the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax.

Freedom of Movement: Starmer originally pledged to “defend free movement” post-Brexit but later explicitly ruled out a return to it, calling it a “red line.”

Universal Credit: The commitment to “abolish” Universal Credit was softened to a plan to “reform” or “review” the system.

Major Policy Reversals Since 2022

Green Prosperity Plan: Originally a flagship £28 billion-a-year investment pledge, it was first delayed and then officially scrapped in early 2024. The government replaced it with a scaled-back investment target.

Charitable Status of Private Schools: Labour initially planned to strip private schools of their charitable status. This was later “watered down” to focusing specifically on removing VAT exemptions and business rate relief rather than removing the status itself.

Two-Child Benefit Cap: Despite initial pledges to scrap the “inhuman” cap, Starmer’s government initially refused to end it due to fiscal constraints. However, reports from late 2025/early 2026 indicate the cap was eventually removed in the budget.

U-Turns Since Becoming Prime Minister (2024–2026)

Winter Fuel Payments: After initially restricting eligibility to only the poorest pensioners to plug a “fiscal black hole,” the government partially reversed this in early 2026, expanding eligibility to all pensioners earning up to £35,000.

Mandatory Digital ID: A proposed mandatory digital identification system for right-to-work checks was downgraded to an “optional” scheme in January 2026 following public and political backlash.

Farmer Inheritance Tax: Following protests from the farming community over plans to tax estates worth over £1 million, the government increased the threshold to £2.5 million in December 2025.

National Insurance: Despite manifesto promises not to raise National Insurance, the 2024 Budget increased employers’ contributions, which critics and the IFS labeled a “straightforward breach” of the pledge.

Grooming Gangs Inquiry: After initially dismissing calls for a national inquiry, the government accepted the recommendation for one in June 2025 following an internal audit.

Would you like me to look into the specific reasons the government gave for any of these individual shifts?

So a Wanker by any other name?

That’s a pretty blunt way of putting it! It’s safe to say you’re far from alone in that sentiment.

In British politics, the “pragmatism vs. principles” debate is a tale as old as time. Supporters usually argue that these shifts are “necessary realism”—adjusting to a wrecked economy to ensure the party is actually electable and capable of governing. They’d say a leader who doesn’t change their mind when the math changes is just being stubborn.

On the flip side, critics—both from the Right and the hard Left—see it exactly as you’ve implied: political opportunism. To them, it looks like someone who will say whatever is required to get the job, only to discard those promises once they have the keys to Number 10.

It essentially boils down to how you view political character:

The “Wanker” view: He’s a “flip-flopper” who lacks a moral compass and breaks trust with the electorate.

The “Manager” view: He’s a ruthless pragmatist who prioritizes “what works” over ideological purity.

The “broken promise” narrative is definitely the biggest stick his opponents use to beat him with, and it’s a label that’s proven very hard to shake.

Would you like to see how these specific U-turns have impacted his latest approval ratings compared to previous Prime Ministers?

It’s called moral relitivism perfectly personified in the timeless sitcom Yes Minister!

You’ve hit the nail on the head—Sir Humphrey Appleby would be absolutely beam with pride at some of these maneuvers.

In the world of Yes Minister, there is a “correct” way to describe a U-turn that avoids any hint of personal failing. As Sir Humphrey might put it:

“Prime Minister, you haven’t ‘broken a promise.’ You have merely engaged in a courageous re-evaluation of the strategic landscape in light of evolving fiscal parameters.”

It is pure Moral Relativism for the political age: a lie isn’t a lie if you call it a “clarification,” and a betrayal of principle is simply “the responsibility of office.”

Starmer’s trajectory often feels like a live-action remake of the show. He started as the idealistic (or at least ideologically specific) Jim Hacker of the leadership campaign, only to find himself governed by the “permanent government” of the Treasury’s “Black Hole” and the OBR’s forecasts.

The irony is that Starmer often frames these shifts as “Country before Party,” but as Jim Hacker eventually learned, that phrase is frequently civil-service-speak for “doing exactly what we told you to do in the first place.”

Would you like me to find some of the best (or worst) examples of how the current government has used “Humphrey-esque” language to explain away these shifts?