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remarkable in vid comments @jeremiah spaceted

maintenance even funding of enemies by govs as a theater; worst is enemies are not

where is the difference with now sa krifices of young also women boys as soldiers?

saving the planet requires spraying pest us

Video makes clear what,s going on or is about

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