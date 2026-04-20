remarkable in vid comments @jeremiah spaceted
maintenance even funding of enemies by govs as a theater; worst is enemies are not
where is the difference with now sa krifices of young also women boys as soldiers?
saving the planet requires spraying pest us
Video makes clear what,s going on or is about
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remarkable in vid comments @jeremiah spaceted
maintenance even funding of enemies by govs as a theater; worst is enemies are not
where is the difference with now sa krifices of young also women boys as soldiers?
saving the planet requires spraying pest us
Video makes clear what,s going on or is about