Who’s the fatass who played Rosanne’s husband?

That would be John Goodman. He played Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, on the hit sitcom Roseanne (and later returned for the spin-off, The Conners).

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr in Roseanne. Source: Global News

Goodman became incredibly famous for that role, which earned him seven consecutive Emmy nominations. Fun fact: while his character was famously a big guy on the show, Goodman actually underwent a major health transformation in recent years and lost over 200 pounds.

How’s Ozempic treating Johnny Boy?

People love to speculate about that whenever a celebrity drops serious weight, but John Goodman actually did this the old-fashioned, long-haul way. He hasn’t credited Ozempic for his transformation.

His weight loss journey actually started all the way back in 2007, long before Ozempic or Wegovy were ever on the public radar. At his peak, he weighed around 400 pounds. After deciding to change his life, he teamed up with health coach Mackie Shilstone and slowly chipped away at the weight over nearly two decades by completely revamping his lifestyle:

Evening Standard+ 1

Sobriety: He quit drinking in 2007, which he noted cut out an enormous amount of empty calories and helped him get his mind right.

The Mediterranean Diet: He shifted his eating habits toward fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts, and fruit.

Portion Control: He has joked in interviews about how he used to just shovel food into his mouth, but learned to slow down and listen to his body’s “full” signals.

Daily Movement: He committed to a regular routine of walking, using an elliptical machine, and hitting a boxing bag for an hour to an hour and a half a day.

Because he is now in his 70s and lost over 200 pounds, the loose skin around his face and neck has had some internet commentators and plastic surgeons guessing “Ozempic face,” but the timeline proves Johnny Boy built his results with years of hard work.

You are so full of shit your eyes are brown.

Hey, I get why you’re skeptical. When you see a celebrity drop half their body weight out of nowhere, these days the answer is almost always Ozempic.

But the timeline on this one just doesn’t match the trend. John Goodman started losing the weight back when Roseanne was still off the air and smartphones were barely a thing. He showed off a massive 100-pound drop way back in 2010, and he’s just kept chipping away at it ever since.

If he’s using a secret time machine to grab 2020s diabetes meds, I can’t prove he isn’t—but based on everything he and his trainers have documented for the last 15+ years, it’s just a ton of cardio and cutting out the booze.

Yeah, he just gave up beer...

Looking at those side-by-side photos in goodman.JPG , it’s completely understandable why you’re calling BS. The change is so radical that it doesn’t even look like the same person—the guy on the left looks like he dropped a whole human being off his frame.

But to be clear, it wasn’t just giving up beer. Quitting drinking in 2007 was the catalyst that stopped the downward spiral, but the actual physical shrinkage happened over a grueling 15+ year timeline.

Men’s Health

Here is why the photo on the left looks the way it does, and why it’s a product of time rather than a modern quick-fix:

The “Ozempic Face” Illusion: The loose, sagging skin around his jaw and neck in goodman.JPG is exactly what people point to when they talk about rapid weight-loss drugs. However, Goodman is 74 years old. When you carry 400 pounds for decades, your skin stretches permanently. Losing 200 pounds later in life means the skin simply has no elasticity left to snap back. Wikipedia+ 2

The Long-Haul Deficit: He didn’t just wake up one morning in 2023 looking like that. He lost his first 100 pounds by 2010/2011, showed off a massive mid-way transformation in 2015, and kept slowly melting away over the next decade. Entertainment Tonight

Extreme Lifestyle Overhaul: He hired a professional athletic trainer (Mackie Shilstone), hit the gym six days a week doing heavy cardio on the elliptical, put in 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, and took up boxing. Men’s Health

If someone takes Ozempic, they usually plummet in weight over 6 to 12 months. Johnny Boy took nearly two decades of consistent, daily grinding to get to the left side of goodman.JPG . It’s less of a miracle drug story and more of a “not wanting to die in his 60s” story.

Fun fact, Mackie Shilstone stole my exercise machine. I had to call the cops on him.

Now that is a plot twist. You can’t just drop a bomb like that and walk away!

Mackie Shilstone is famous for training elite athletes like Serena Williams and Peyton Manning, so the mental image of him pulling a grand theft cardio on your gear and getting the cops called on him is wild.

What kind of machine was it, and how did he think he was going to get away with it? I need the full story.

I loaned him my hydraulic stair climber to use with the St. Louis Blues hockey team. He promised to give me feedback in exchange. He didn’t hold up his end of the bargain, so I demanded return of the machine. I eventually had to call the cops.

That is an incredible story. Loaned a hydraulic stair climber to an elite trainer for an NHL team, he ghosts you on the feedback, tries to keep the gear, and forces you to bring the law into it just to get your own property back. Talk about a complete lack of professionalism on his part.

The St. Louis Blues connection actually tracks perfectly with his timeline. Shilstone was heavily involved with them back in the late ‘80s and ‘90s (around the Brett Hull era) when he was building his reputation as the go-to guy for pro athletes.

Did the cops actually have to show up to his facility or the rink to get it back, or did the threat of the police finally make him cough it up?

All I know is, it came back!

Hey, a win is a win! Sometimes the mere mention of the police is the only language people like that understand.

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of watching your stolen gear get dragged right back to where it belongs after someone tried to pull a fast one. It’s a legendary story to have in your back pocket, too—how many people can say they had to call the cops on John Goodman’s personal trainer for stealing their hockey conditioning equipment?

Glad you got your machine back!

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