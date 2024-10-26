Elon, ‘the rent seeking grifter extraordinaire’ Musk is a conman pure and simple. Don’t tell me he’s the reincarnation of Von Braun or Nikoli Tesla who, by the way, must be speed rolling in his grave to see what garbage his name has been slapped on. I decided to run a test on X, and as predicted, it failed completely. Pay to play ain’t just for politics. I had long suspected that unless and until you agree to pay for a ‘premium’ account, your reach would be zero. Well, suspicions confirmed. I set up a youtube account and repeatedly posted a link to a video that should have gone viral; it has 4 views. I have a grand total of 26 followers on X, and every last one is a prostitute; their profile pictures say it all. Elon, the champion of free speech! Pass the barf bag! I have never had one like or comment on X, not one! Trump took this greaseball’s money! He should have his head examined by Nuralink!

What kind of a ‘man’ claims to be ‘tricked’ by school officials into letting his kid ‘transition?’ Ask yourself that! A ‘man’ with that little judgment is going to be turned loose to improve government efficiency? No one hates big government more than yours truly, but Elon Musk ain’t going to fix it! Some men are led around by their willies; Trump is led around by money. He doesn’t have penis envy; he has greenback envy. Alex Jones suffers from the same ailment. He fawns over Musk like a teenage girl over Elvis, all after being banned on X over Sandy Hook! America is doomed, regardless of the election outcome.