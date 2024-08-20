I’m conducting an experiment on X, the even faker social media site formerly known as twitter. I have posted quite a bit of witty repartee and recieved zero engagement; I repeat, zero. X appears to be either 100% bots or so structurally skewed away from direct engagement as to make it virtually impossible to connect with anyone. What are the odds of me not ever receiving one re-tweet, like, thumbs down, or any sign of life? It’s a gigantic, time-wasting hamster wheel. You X’ers are the play things of Elon Musk. You’d be better off playing by yourself with a giant dollhouse; at leat the dolls are real.