Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWould You Like Fries With Your Murder?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWould You Like Fries With Your Murder?Timothy WineyJun 22, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWould You Like Fries With Your Murder?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Sharehttps://europeanconservative.com/articles/commentary/the-uk-just-legalised-death-on-demand/1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWould You Like Fries With Your Murder?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
"it was instead replaced with a vague three-person panel, made up of a social worker, psychologist, and “senior legal figure.”" quoting from the article.. interesting there was also talk about that in Canada.. hold on: yes my memory hasn't failed me.. Assisted dying now accounts for one in 20 Canada deaths
12 December 2024... THAT IS TRULY DISGUSTINGLY HORRIFIC. I WONDER IF THIS IS ABOUT $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ it takes to maintain an older person. the wheel chairs.. etc. the caregiving costs. My mother in law (RIP 82 and she had great care as a spouse of an Admiral.. who also had great care from the military in the US died at 87) said to me.. years ago.. as she aged she got wiser and kinder: She took care of her mother until she died at age 97. (lots of help) to the POINT:
"TAKING CARE OF AN GERIATRIC PATIENT IS ALL OF THE WORK BUT NONE OF JOY OF TAKING CARE OF A INFANT OR CHILD"
I remembered that for years.. I had young children then and I loved being a Mother IT WAS JOYFUL.. and I remember her really enjoying being a Grandmother. SO I THOUGHT LONG AND HARD about that after she died..and forgave her.. because she was a very self centered woman in many ways.. but it takes LIFE full of pain, joy and love for people to actually understand REALLY BIG PURPOSES for their own spiritual development.
THAT IS BECAUSE ENGLAND and many EU Countries have lost their faith in GOD.. who says a lot about birth, death, and dying. the Scripture is filled with how to live well and there is NOTHING IN THERE ABOUT IT IS OK TO COMMIT SUICIDE.
wow. very interesting post. AND SAD.