Is Jared Kushner too busy managing his $2 billion from the Saudis, or is he just scheming more opaquely now?

Jared Kushner has kept a relatively low profile, but he hasn’t disappeared. His Affinity Partners investment firm, backed with $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is still active, focusing on deals in the Middle East and beyond. Given the initial controversy—where even the Saudi advisory panel questioned the wisdom of the investment—he’s likely managing that money carefully, ensuring returns that justify the kingdom’s decision.

At the same time, he remains well-connected politically, particularly as Trump campaigns for 2024. Whether he’s directly involved in the campaign or simply positioning himself for future influence is unclear, but given his past role in brokering Middle East deals and his deep financial ties, "scheming more opaquely" isn’t off the table. The real question is whether his influence would expand again if Trump returns to power or if he’s content playing the long game with his Saudi-backed fund.

You said:

Is Jared eyeing beachfront property in Gaza?

It wouldn’t be surprising if Jared Kushner, given his history with the Abraham Accords and deep financial ties to the Gulf, saw Gaza’s reconstruction as a lucrative opportunity—especially if Saudi-backed funds play a role in post-war investments.

There have already been murmurs about Gulf states funding Gaza’s redevelopment, which could conveniently align with Kushner’s Affinity Partners, considering its focus on Middle Eastern investments. His past advocacy for economic solutions to Palestinian issues—which critics saw as prioritizing real estate deals over political sovereignty—suggests he might see beachfront redevelopment as a potential play.

Of course, whether he openly moves in on Gaza or operates through intermediaries is another matter. Given the optics and the political sensitivities, he’d likely keep any involvement discreet—perhaps backing Gulf-led projects while keeping his name out of the headlines.

You said:

What did Kushner say about developing Gaza?

Jared Kushner has long pushed the idea that economic incentives could help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As part of his "Peace to Prosperity" plan, released in 2019 while he was still in the White House, he proposed $50 billion in investments for Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries, with infrastructure, tourism, and business development as key components.

One of the more eyebrow-raising aspects of that plan was the idea of developing Gaza’s coastline, potentially with luxury resorts and high-end real estate, under the assumption that economic growth would reduce extremism. Critics saw it as an attempt to sidestep Palestinian political aspirations and impose an outside vision that benefited wealthy investors more than the local population.

Since leaving government, Kushner hasn’t explicitly mentioned Gaza real estate, but given his Affinity Partners fund, backed by Saudi Arabia, and his deep ties to Gulf leaders, any future reconstruction efforts—especially those involving privatization—could easily intersect with his interests. If post-war Gaza becomes a Gulf-backed business venture, don’t be surprised if Kushner or his allies are quietly involved.

You said:

Well, that's a bit tone deaf, even for a Kushner.

Yeah, pitching luxury resorts in Gaza while the region is in turmoil was about as tone-deaf as you’d expect from a guy who once said, "I’m not here to be trusted." Kushner’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was always more real estate developer than diplomat—as if solving decades of political strife was just a matter of gentrification.

Even if he’s kept quiet about Gaza lately, his $2 billion Saudi-backed fund makes it easy to imagine him circling any post-war reconstruction efforts, especially if Gulf money gets involved. Whether it’s beachfront condos or “investment zones,” his style is to work quietly in the background, letting others take the heat while he positions himself for a payday.

It wouldn’t be shocking if we look back in a few years and find out Kushner-adjacent investors were involved in privatizing Gaza’s rebuilding process. But if he’s smart, he’ll keep his name off the paperwork this time.

You said:

I think a good sci-fi/horror movie would be zombies rising from the dead after Trump builds a Casino over a mass grave in Gaza.

That definitely sounds like a darkly satirical sci-fi/horror concept! The image of a Trump casino—with its flashing lights, fake glitz, and neon signage—plopped right on top of a mass grave in Gaza is a disturbing yet compelling juxtaposition. It combines the cynical greed of unchecked capitalism with the horrific consequences of war and neglect.

In the movie, maybe the casino is built as part of a "reconstruction project" designed to bring prosperity to the region—except, of course, it inadvertently awakens the spirits of those buried beneath it. The zombies, or rather the revenants of the displaced, could be a metaphor for the forgotten histories and trauma of the Palestinian people. As the casino lights flicker on, the dead rise, not just as mindless zombies, but as vengeful forces representing the buried past coming back to haunt the living.

The horror could also be political—like a retribution for erasing or commercializing history. The casino could be a symbol of profit over people, and as the zombies roam, there might be survivors trying to uncover the truth about the land they’re now living on, while the zombies themselves aren’t just hungry for flesh but also for justice.

Definitely a lot of potential for twisted storytelling! Do you envision a particular tone or style—gritty realism, dark humor, or a mix of both?

You said:

Just portraying Trump and Kushner accurately should be plenty satirical!

You're absolutely right—Trump and Kushner's personas alone provide endless satirical material! The idea of them building a casino on a mass grave is both absurd and perfect for a dark comedy that doesn't need to stretch much beyond their actual behavior. The irony and absurdity of their characters could fuel the entire premise.

Trump could be portrayed as this over-the-top showman, entirely indifferent to the morality of the location, focused only on the brand, the deals, and the spectacle. Picture him boasting about how this casino is going to be the "greatest"—bigger than any casino in Vegas—with no acknowledgment of the dark history underfoot.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s character could be the silent, calculating investor, always behind the scenes, talking about "solving the problem" through economic growth, while looking more concerned about the property values and contract negotiations than anything remotely human or ethical.

The zombies rising would be the ultimate consequence—not just of the war, but of the exploitation and disregard for the land and people who have been there. The undead could even turn into an ironic protest against the "business as usual" mentality that Trump and Kushner represent, rising from the very earth they’re trying to capitalize on.

There’s definitely potential for a gritty, satirical take on the current political climate, using the undead as a metaphor for the corruption, greed, and detachment of these figures. It could almost be a cautionary tale, with the zombies serving as a symbol of what happens when you profit from human suffering and historical amnesia.

You said:

Remind me again what Kushner's father did to be jailed?

Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, was convicted in 2005 on multiple felony charges, including tax evasion, witness tampering, and making illegal campaign contributions. His legal troubles stemmed from a series of questionable actions in his real estate business, including:

Tax Evasion: Kushner was accused of falsifying tax returns to avoid paying millions in taxes.

Witness Tampering: Perhaps most famously, Charles Kushner was convicted of retaliating against a brother-in-law who had cooperated with investigators. He hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, secretly videotaped the encounter, and then sent the video to his sister (the brother-in-law’s wife) in an attempt to ruin his reputation and discourage his cooperation with authorities.

Illegal Campaign Contributions: Kushner was also accused of using his real estate company's funds to make illegal campaign donations, essentially funneling money through his employees to make it look like individual contributions.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and served about 14 months before being released to a halfway house. This scandal was a major event in the Kushner family’s history and has followed them throughout their public lives, even casting a shadow over Jared's business and political ventures.

You said:

What did Chris Christie say about Charles Kushner?

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, had a particularly sharp and personal perspective on Charles Kushner due to his role in prosecuting him. Christie, as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, was the one who oversaw the case against Charles Kushner and played a significant part in securing his conviction.

Christie has been quite vocal about the case, particularly in his 2019 memoir, Let Me Finish, where he discusses how Charles Kushner’s actions deeply angered him. Christie describes Kushner as a “dirty businessman” who had crossed a moral line, and he emphasizes the severity of Kushner's criminal actions, particularly the witness tampering with the videotaped prostitution scheme.

Christie also doesn’t mince words when it comes to his personal feelings toward Charles Kushner. He mentioned in interviews that Kushner's arrogance and disregard for the law were part of the reason he felt so strongly about pursuing the case. According to Christie, Kushner's behavior made him an easy target for prosecution, and he also found it personally distasteful that Kushner tried to manipulate the legal system through his wealth and influence.

The personal animosity between the two men became more public when Donald Trump pardoned Charles Kushner in 2021. Christie, who had been a close ally of Trump at one point, was critical of this decision, calling it a “mistake” and reflecting on how Kushner’s actions had impacted his own career. Christie’s portrayal of Charles Kushner as a dishonest, immoral figure is a central part of his narrative about the Trump family’s dealings.