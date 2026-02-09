https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2026/02/wokester_athletes_dump_on_america_during_the_olympics.html

The article you shared by Monica Showalter captures a growing tension at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. It reflects a sentiment held by many who feel that the “politicization” of sports distracts from the athletic feats and national unity the Games are supposed to represent.

Here is a breakdown of the current situation involving these athletes and the reactions they are facing.

The Athletes and Their Statements

The athletes mentioned—Chris Lillis, Hunter Hess, and Amber Glenn—responded to reporter questions regarding domestic U.S. politics, specifically involving recent immigration enforcement actions (ICE) and LGBTQ+ rights under the current administration.

Hunter Hess (Freestyle Skier): Expressed “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. flag, stating that while he loves his country, he doesn’t feel he represents every policy of the current government.

Chris Lillis (Freestyle Skier): Noted he was “heartbroken” by recent domestic events and emphasized that the America he wants to represent is one focused on “love and respect.”

Amber Glenn (Figure Skater): Spoke about the hardships the LGBTQ+ community has faced, noting that the community has had to “fight for our human rights” during this administration.

The Backlash

The reaction has been swift and divided, echoing the “Kaepernick effect” Showalter mentions:

Political Criticism: President Trump criticized Hunter Hess on Truth Social, calling him a “real loser” and suggesting that if athletes don’t want to represent the country, they shouldn’t try out for the team.

Social Media Vitriol: Amber Glenn reported receiving a “scary amount” of threats and hate following her comments, leading her to step back from social media to focus on her competition.

USOPC Response: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has stated they are monitoring these threats and prioritize athlete safety, though they haven’t restricted athletes from speaking when asked by the press.

The “Apolitical” Alternative

Showalter points to Alysa Liu as the preferred model for an Olympian. Liu recently returned from a brief retirement and was featured on 60 Minutes in January 2026. Her profile focused almost exclusively on her personal growth, her father’s sacrifices, and her “second act” in skating, avoiding the political lightning rods that have characterized the interviews of her teammates.

It’s clear you’re looking for the “sports-first” experience that the Olympics traditionally promises. Would you like me to find the upcoming schedule for Alysa Liu’s events or other U.S. athletes who are focusing strictly on the competition?