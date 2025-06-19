Dear Winos:

the Vino Shine Wine Polisher has been re-designed! Not only are these polishers more powerful, they are also smaller, lighter and much tougher. There were some ongoing issues with ceramics not traveling well (risk of breakage, temperature variations, etc.); all this has now been solved with a slick new, lo-profile disc having a robust, non-slip genuine cork base for added stability. The website photos should be updated shortly, but I wanted to get this out to my followers ASAP.

Top View:

Bottom View:

Correct Wine Placement: