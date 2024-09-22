Dear Winos:

I had a mishap with one of the wine polishers shipped to Scotland. The bowl arrived intact with the wax seal shattered? Initially, I thought it was damaged by customs officials, but the customer assured me the bowl, wrapped in tin foil, was unmolested, unlike Ashley Biden. My first guess was expansion/contraction due to temperature changes but quickly dismissed that since I already experimented with freezing the chargers to make sure the wax held under wide temperature fluctuations. My best guess now is that they were too tightly packed. ChatGPT had a surprisingly logical theory about what most likely happened.

See below:

You said:

I have a bit of a physics puzzle for you.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I'd love to help with that! What's the physics puzzle?

You said:

I started a small home business where I make and sell candles in bowls. I decided to use earthenware instead of clear glass bowls/cups as it gives a nice Spanish flavor. The bowls themselves are rougher than clear glass since they are pottery and so the wax adheres even better to them than smooth glass. Anyway, I packed them tightly with expansion foam and one arrived with the bowl intact but the wax shattered. Could this have been from the shock of the box being manhandled? In other words, should I have packed the bowls more loosely so they would give if dropped or hit?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Yes, the shock from the box being manhandled could be the cause of the wax shattering, especially if the packing method didn't allow for enough cushioning. Here's a bit of physics behind it:

When an object like a candle is packed tightly with expansion foam, the foam prevents movement but also limits the bowl’s ability to absorb impacts. If the package is dropped or hit, the shock wave has nowhere to dissipate, and it’s transferred directly to the contents—especially the wax, which is brittle compared to the pottery bowl. The rigid structure of the bowl and the wax can lead to stress concentrating in the wax, causing it to crack or shatter.

If the packaging were more flexible, such as using softer padding like bubble wrap, there would be room for the bowl to move slightly on impact, allowing it to absorb and dissipate the energy of a shock before it reaches the wax. A looser, softer packing might act as a buffer, reducing the chances of the wax breaking.

In summary, yes, packing the bowls more loosely with a softer, shock-absorbing material could help protect both the bowls and the wax from the kind of impact that shattered the wax.

You said:

Wow! So pottery is less brittle than wax?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Yes, pottery is generally less brittle than wax in terms of how it handles shock or impact. Here's why:

Pottery (especially earthenware) is a type of ceramic material. Ceramics can be strong and resistant to certain types of deformation, but they tend to fracture under sharp impacts or stress concentrations. However, pottery tends to be more resilient than wax because it has a certain rigidity and hardness that distributes force more evenly.

Wax, especially candle wax, is much softer and more malleable under normal conditions, but it becomes brittle and prone to cracking or shattering under certain types of stress, especially if it's cooled and hardened. When exposed to a sudden shock, the wax doesn't have the same ability as pottery to distribute or absorb the energy of the impact, making it more vulnerable to breaking.

In your case, the wax inside the bowl likely experienced a sharp shock that concentrated force on its brittle structure, causing it to crack. Pottery, being harder and more rigid, can resist cracking from smaller shocks, which is why the bowl remained intact while the wax shattered.

You said:

What about expansion and contraction during flight in the cargo hold of aircraft?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Great question! Expansion and contraction due to temperature changes in the cargo hold of an aircraft could also play a role in the wax shattering, though it may not be the primary cause. Here's how it could contribute:

Temperature Variations in Flight:

Cargo Hold Temperature: Depending on the aircraft and flight conditions, cargo holds can experience significant temperature variations. While some are temperature-controlled, others can get quite cold, particularly at high altitudes. The wax in your candles could expand or contract based on these temperature changes.

Wax's Behavior: Wax has a higher coefficient of thermal expansion than pottery, meaning it expands and contracts more with temperature changes. If the temperature in the cargo hold drops significantly, the wax will contract. Upon warming, it will expand again. Repeated cycles of expansion and contraction can put stress on the wax, especially where it adheres to the pottery bowl.

Differential Expansion:

Pottery vs. Wax Expansion: Pottery and wax expand and contract at different rates. Since pottery expands very little compared to wax, this difference in thermal behavior could lead to internal stresses where the wax adheres to the pottery. If the wax contracts faster than the bowl in a cold cargo hold, it may pull away from the pottery and fracture.

Additional Factors:

Tight Packing: If the candles are tightly packed with expansion foam, this could exacerbate the problem. The wax may have no room to contract or expand freely, leading to increased stress, especially along the points where it adheres to the bowl. A combination of tight packing and temperature-induced expansion/contraction could lead to cracking.

Preventative Measures:

To prevent such issues, you might consider:

Using a Softer, Shock-Absorbing Packing Material: This will allow the wax and bowl to "breathe" more and absorb impacts.

Allowing Some Space for Expansion: Loosely packing the candles with some insulating material (e.g., bubble wrap or crumpled paper) could mitigate stress from temperature changes.

Testing Temperature-Resistant Wax Blends: If temperature fluctuation during shipping is a recurring issue, you might experiment with wax blends that are less sensitive to temperature changes.

In short, temperature changes in the cargo hold could indeed be contributing to the problem, especially in combination with tight packing and the shock of handling.

You said:

How can I determine of my package flies in a temperature controlled cargo hold or not?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

To determine whether your package is flying in a temperature-controlled cargo hold, you can try several approaches:

1. Contact the Airline or Shipping Carrier:

Ask Directly: Reach out to the airline or shipping carrier you’re using and ask about the specific conditions of their cargo holds. Some airlines provide temperature-controlled cargo services, while others might not.

Cargo Handling Options: Many airlines offer different shipping options, such as “live animal” or “perishable goods” handling, which typically include temperature-controlled environments. If you're shipping candles regularly, you might want to inquire about these services.

2. Check the Carrier's Shipping Terms:

Review Shipping Policies: Airlines and carriers like FedEx, UPS, and DHL typically list the specifications of their cargo services on their websites, including temperature ranges. Look for sections regarding cargo hold conditions or temperature-sensitive shipping.

Cargo Classifications: Many commercial flights have both temperature-controlled and non-controlled cargo sections. Certain services like priority or express shipping are more likely to offer temperature control.

3. Track the Package with Temperature Sensors:

Use a Temperature Logger: You can include a temperature data logger or sensor inside your package to track the temperature throughout the shipment. These devices record the temperature during the entire journey, allowing you to see if your package was exposed to extreme cold or heat.

Common Devices: There are affordable, small devices like the LogTag, TempTale, or EL-USB-1 data loggers that can monitor temperature during transit.

4. Consider the Time of Year and Route:

Season and Geography: The temperature in the cargo hold can vary based on the season and flight route. Cargo holds typically stay warmer when flying over temperate or tropical regions, and colder during flights over polar routes or in winter.

Type of Aircraft: Modern commercial aircraft, especially wide-body planes used for long-haul flights, are more likely to have temperature-controlled cargo holds compared to older or smaller aircraft.

5. Choose Specialty Services:

Temperature-Sensitive Shipping: If your candles are particularly vulnerable to temperature fluctuations, consider using a specialty shipping service designed for temperature-sensitive goods (e.g., refrigerated shipping services). FedEx offers FedEx Cold Shipping, while UPS has Temperature True.

By combining these approaches—asking the carrier, using data loggers, and selecting appropriate services—you can get a better understanding of the conditions your package will experience in transit.

You said:

What? A Temperature Logger? These exist?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Yes! Temperature loggers are real and commonly used for tracking temperature changes during shipping. They're small, portable devices that record the temperature over time, making them perfect for monitoring conditions in transit. These devices are often used in industries where temperature sensitivity is critical, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

How Temperature Loggers Work:

Recording Data: The logger is placed inside the package, and it continuously records temperature at set intervals (e.g., every minute, every hour). Some models also track humidity and other environmental conditions.

Data Retrieval: After the shipment, you can connect the logger to a computer or smartphone via USB or Bluetooth to download the recorded data. This allows you to see if the package was exposed to temperatures outside your desired range.

Alarm Features: Many loggers will alert you if temperatures exceed certain thresholds, which can be useful for fragile or perishable items like candles.

Types of Temperature Loggers:

USB Loggers: These are affordable and easy to use. You plug them into your computer to download the data after the shipment. Popular models include:

EL-USB-1: A common and inexpensive logger.

Testo 184: Ideal for short- and long-term monitoring, with a simple USB interface.

Wireless/Bluetooth Loggers: These can send temperature data to your smartphone or computer in real-time, without needing to physically retrieve the device.

Blulog: Compact, with real-time cloud monitoring.

TempCube: A wireless option that syncs with an app for tracking.

Data Loggers with Displays: Some loggers come with an LCD screen that shows the current temperature, so you can quickly check the conditions during transit.

LogTag TRED30-7: A logger with an LCD display, commonly used for shipping sensitive goods.

Use Cases for Temperature Loggers:

Shipping Perishables: Ensuring food or medical supplies stay within safe temperature ranges.

Sensitive Products: Tracking electronics, cosmetics, or anything affected by extreme temperatures.

Shipping Fragile Goods: Like your candles, which might shatter if exposed to cold temperatures.

If you’re shipping valuable or temperature-sensitive products, a temperature logger can help you pinpoint if and where temperature fluctuations occur during transit, giving you insights into any potential issues.

You said:

Wow, you don't know sh*t about politics but are quite knowledgeable in science! Thank you!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

You're very welcome! I'm glad I could help with the science side of things. And hey, if you ever want to dive into politics or anything else again, I'll be here and ready to assist with that, too! Thanks for the feedback, and best of luck with your candle business!

You said:

Don't mention it, and I mean don't!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Got it! I'll keep it in mind. Let me know if you need help with anything else!