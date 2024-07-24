Dear Winos. Please see attached my first official Vino Shine outer box. Each one will be slightly different owing to my handmade inner boxes reinforced with wooden slats. I use recycled cardboard for the outer box, not because I believe in the fairytale of manmade climate change, but because again, each box will be slightly different and must conform to the inner box dimensions for a snug, secure fit. I will not bore you with the shipping nightmare I face; just suffice it to say that I am in a top secret secure location somewhere in Europe where Bill Gates can’t spy on me but which also makes it impossible for me to ship directly to the US. Thus, my boxes will have to be shipped to another EU country before being forwarded on to the US or UK. It sounds bizarre, but it’s unavoidable. Trust me; it will be worth the wait. I waited 15 years; you can wait a few more weeks for a piece of history that will polish your wine, and that of your offspring, in perpetuity!