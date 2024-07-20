Dear Winos:

Orders for the Vino Shine Wine Polisher www.vinoshine.com

have started ‘pouring’ in! I was naturally concerned about shipping these items intact and as a result, assembled a crack team of top Boeing engineers to help make my packages indestructible (just kidding). After viewing dozens of youtube videos on how to best ship pottery, most of which showed an appalling lack of scientific thinking, I decided to re-invent the potter’s wheel. I settled on a hybrid strategy which I think offers the best compromise for strength and weight. First I take two squares of Styrofoam (polystyrene) 4cm thick to make a sandwich.

Note the thin wood panels around the sandwich. This is the key to strengthening the ‘box within a box.’ I wanted something you could almost stand on, and this is what I came up with.

The Wine Polisher will then be wrapped in cellophane (cling film) followed by tinfoil.

Once wrapped, the polisher will be squeezed into the center of the sandwich; then expansion foam will be sprayed around it to fill all remaining gaps. The last plank of wood will then be taped to the open end, allowing the foam to expand and harden. Now you know why the polisher is wrapped with cling film and then tin foil. This will make removal from the surrounding expansion foam much easier.

This ‘box’ will then be placed snugly into a cardboard box for shipping. I realize this is slightly unorthodox and may even appear to some as overkill, but I don’t believe in half measures, especially in what concerns shipping my brainchild!