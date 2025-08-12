Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
33m

I wonder what answers Chatty would give if it was Biden instead of Trump, not that I'd feed either one of the grubs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dav's avatar
Dav
2h

Have you seen this before Timothy? It’s a bit above my pay grade but not yours.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nJ5sCX9oLTTy/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture