Tannhäuser is an opera by Richard Wagner, not Richard Strauss. It’s set in medieval Germany and tells the story of the minstrel knight Tannhäuser. The opera explores themes of redemption, love, and the conflict between sacred and profane desires.

Plot Summary:

Act 1: Tannhäuser has returned from the Venusberg, where he lived in the pleasure of the goddess Venus. He renounces Venus and seeks redemption through the Virgin Mary. He reunites with his former love, Elisabeth, who pleads for his return to the court of the Landgrave. Act 2: At the court, a singing contest is held. Tannhäuser’s candid confession about his past with Venus leads to scandal and disapproval. Elisabeth’s prayers and plea for Tannhäuser’s salvation are met with skepticism by the court. Act 3: Tannhäuser is on a pilgrimage to Rome to seek forgiveness but returns in despair, believing his sins are unforgivable. He’s ultimately redeemed by Elisabeth’s self-sacrifice. The opera concludes with Tannhäuser’s redemption and Elisabeth’s death, symbolizing the triumph of spiritual over worldly desires.

The opera is renowned for its complex music and Wagner's innovative use of leitmotifs.

Fun Fact: The great conductor Otto Klemperer was the father of actor Werner Klemperer of Hogan’s Heroes fame.