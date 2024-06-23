Share this postWill Anthony Fauci Deny Mass Murder Until the Very End, Just Like Ted Bundy?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill Anthony Fauci Deny Mass Murder Until the Very End, Just Like Ted Bundy?Timothy WineyJun 23, 20245Share this postWill Anthony Fauci Deny Mass Murder Until the Very End, Just Like Ted Bundy?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Sharehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13543541/Ted-Bundy-letters-death-row.html5Share this postWill Anthony Fauci Deny Mass Murder Until the Very End, Just Like Ted Bundy?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Many serial killers can’t resist being recognized and ultimately lead investigators to themselves in the end.
https://open.substack.com/pub/makismd/p/video-chd-former-pfizer-employee?r=1ikux7&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post