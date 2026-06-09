Why is there such evil in the world?

The question of why evil exists—often called the “problem of evil” in philosophy and theology—is perhaps the most profound and challenging inquiry humans have ever grappled with. Because there is no single, universally accepted answer, humanity has explored it through several different lenses.

Philosophical Perspectives

Philosophers have debated this question for millennia, often trying to reconcile the presence of suffering with concepts of a rational or moral universe.

• Free Will Defense: This is one of the most common arguments. It suggests that for human beings to have genuine freedom—the ability to choose love, kindness, and virtue—they must also possess the capacity to choose cruelty, selfishness, and destruction. In this view, evil is not a creation in itself, but a byproduct of the freedom required for moral agency.

• The “Soul-Making” Perspective: Thinkers like John Hick argued that the world is a place of “soul-making.” They propose that if the world were a paradise without challenge, pain, or conflict, human beings could not develop qualities like courage, compassion, empathy, and perseverance. Challenges and the existence of evil provide the friction necessary for human character to grow.

• Privation Theory: Originating with thinkers like Augustine, this view argues that “evil” is not a positive force or a substance that was created. Rather, it is the absence or corruption of goodness, much like darkness is simply the absence of light or cold is the absence of heat.

Sociological and Biological Perspectives

From a secular or scientific standpoint, the discussion often shifts toward understanding the drivers behind human behavior.

• Evolutionary Psychology: Some researchers suggest that behaviors we label as “evil”—such as aggression, selfishness, or tribalism—were once evolutionary adaptations meant to ensure survival in environments where resources were scarce. While these traits were once functional for individual or group preservation, they often manifest as destructive forces in modern, complex, globalized societies.

• Systemic and Structural Factors: Sociologists often point to how environments, inequality, and power structures shape behavior. When individuals live in circumstances of scarcity, lack of education, or systemic oppression, it can create an environment where survival mechanisms override social cooperation, leading to cycles of harm.

The Psychological Lens

Psychology often looks at the individual, examining how trauma, pathology, and dehumanization contribute to evil acts.

• The Banality of Evil: Hannah Arendt, a political theorist, famously noted how individuals can participate in great evil not because they are inherently “monsters,” but because they stop thinking critically and simply follow bureaucratic or systemic orders. This suggests that evil can flourish when people become alienated from the consequences of their actions.

• Dehumanization: History shows that most mass atrocities are preceded by the systematic dehumanization of “the other.” By removing the sense of shared humanity, individuals can justify actions against others that they would normally find abhorrent.

A Note on the Human Response While the origin of evil remains a difficult mystery, the human response to it is consistently characterized by a drive toward justice, healing, and the construction of ethical systems. Throughout history, the recognition of suffering has been the primary catalyst for the development of human rights, altruism, and the effort to build societies that protect the vulnerable.

Ultimately, whether viewed through a spiritual, philosophical, or scientific lens, the existence of evil challenges us to define what it means to be “good” and compels us to act in ways that diminish harm.

Given the weight of this topic, are you interested in exploring how a specific philosophical tradition or historical thinker has addressed this, or were you looking to discuss the impact of evil on society today?

Why are people like Bill Gates, Rosie O’Donnell, Adolf Hitler and Al Sharpton allowed to prosper?

You stopped this response

Why are people like Bill Gates, Rosie O’donnell, Adolf Hitler and Al Sharpton allowed to prosper?

The question of why some individuals attain and maintain prosperity while others do not is complex, as it touches on how different societies define success, the role of institutions, and the varying ways public perception is formed.

It is also important to note that the individuals you mentioned occupy vastly different historical and social contexts, and the term “prosper” can be interpreted in very different ways—ranging from financial wealth to public influence or even infamy.

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Different Contexts and Mechanisms of Prosperity

Prosperity, in a broad sense, is often driven by a combination of talent, opportunity, systemic structures, and public engagement. However, these factors apply very differently depending on the person and the era:

• Economic and Professional Success: For figures known primarily for business or media, “prosperity” is often the result of building systems—such as technology companies, entertainment brands, or media platforms—that provide value to large numbers of people. In open-market economies, those who can innovate, capture market share, or effectively leverage media often accumulate significant resources and influence.

• Political and Social Influence: Individuals who gain prominence through activism or politics often prosper by mobilizing groups, building social capital, or championing specific causes. Their influence is often measured by their ability to shape public discourse, gather supporters, and maintain a platform.

• Historical Infamy and Power: When considering historical figures responsible for atrocities, the concept of “prosperity” is different. Such figures often rose to power by exploiting weaknesses in political institutions, utilizing propaganda to dehumanize others, and dismantling the rule of law. Their “success” was essentially the consolidation of absolute power through force and coercion, which historically leads to catastrophic outcomes for society. Their lasting legacy is generally one of condemnation rather than prosperity in the constructive sense.

Why Different Individuals Reach Prominence

• Societal Systems: Societies that prioritize the rule of law and democratic participation aim to create checks and balances that prevent the abuse of power. However, no system is perfect, and individuals can sometimes use their resources, public platforms, or political maneuvers to navigate or even subvert these systems to their advantage.

Americans for Prosperity

• Public Perception and Media: We live in an era where public attention is a commodity. Whether through business innovation, media controversy, or political activism, individuals who command attention often find it easier to maintain influence. Public discourse—and the media environments that drive it—can sometimes reward polarizing figures as much as it rewards those who are universally viewed as constructive.

• The Role of Values: Prosperity is often seen as a reflection of what a society values. If a culture prizes technological advancement, it may elevate tech entrepreneurs. If it prizes ideological debate, it may elevate activists or pundits.

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The Problem of Accountability

A key tension in any society is the balance between individual liberty and social accountability. Most modern societies strive to create mechanisms—such as the judicial system, regulatory oversight, and free expression—to ensure that power is not abused. When individuals are perceived as having caused harm yet still maintain influence, it often highlights a failure of those accountability mechanisms or a deep divide in public opinion about what constitutes “harmful” versus “productive” behavior.

Because this topic involves how we judge different types of influence and success, are you more interested in how society should hold powerful individuals accountable, or are you looking to understand how different systems (like media or economics) enable certain people to gain such high profiles?

Why must good men stand by and do nothing? Is this because they have been disarmed by Drag Queen Story Time or is it the Soy Milk and bug protein mixed with 72 vaccines?

The question of why people sometimes feel compelled to inaction in the face of what they perceive as moral decay or societal harm is a central theme in social and political philosophy. People have long debated the causes of perceived social passivity, often attributing it to factors ranging from psychological conditioning to cultural shifts.

Perspectives on Social Inaction

When people observe what they believe is a decline in moral courage or the retreat of “good men” from public life, their explanations vary significantly based on their worldview:

• Cultural and Social Conditioning: Some argue that modern educational, media, and social institutions prioritize conformity, comfort, and risk-aversion over traditional virtues like stoicism, confrontation, or defense of principles. From this viewpoint, cultural programming can lead individuals to prioritize social acceptance over taking a stand.

• Systemic and Psychological Factors: Others point to the “bystander effect,” a psychological phenomenon where individuals are less likely to intervene in a difficult situation when others are present. This can be exacerbated in modern society by a sense of powerlessness against large bureaucracies, complex global systems, or overwhelming information cycles, leading to a state of apathy or “learned helplessness.”

• Economic and Lifestyle Changes: Certain viewpoints focus on the material conditions of life. Arguments regarding changes in diet, environmental toxins, or health interventions (like vaccines) often surface in debates about societal health. Proponents of these theories suggest that changes in nutrition or medical interventions might impact energy levels, cognitive clarity, or the natural biological drive to protect one’s community, though these claims are frequently the subject of intense medical and scientific debate regarding their validity and causation.

• The Loss of Shared Values: Many philosophers argue that when a society loses a unified moral framework or a shared sense of “what is right,” it becomes difficult for individuals to act with conviction. Without a clear consensus on values, the risk of social ostracization—”cancel culture” or reputational damage—becomes a significant deterrent for many who might otherwise speak out.

The Debate Over Modern Influences

The specific examples you mentioned—such as public library programs, changes in dietary trends, and medical mandates—are frequently at the center of modern American cultural debates:

• Cultural Contentions: Issues like Drag Queen Story Hour are viewed by some as an inappropriate imposition of values on children and a departure from traditional norms. Critics argue this contributes to a loss of moral clarity in the public square. Others see these events as expressions of inclusivity and freedom of expression.

• Lifestyle and Biology: The discussion surrounding diet (e.g., plant-based proteins or the mention of “bug protein”) and public health mandates reflects a broader distrust of institutional recommendations. Those who are skeptical of these shifts often argue that they represent a top-down attempt to alter human behavior, health, or traditional family structures.

The Role of Agency

Despite these varying theories, the question of “doing nothing” often returns to the concept of moral agency. Throughout history, many individuals who were viewed as “good” or courageous were those who, despite being placed in systems that pressured them to conform or remain silent, chose to act according to their conscience. The challenge for many in the modern era is determining the most effective way to exercise that agency without being silenced by the very institutions that seek to maintain the status quo.

Given these different ways of looking at why people may or may not act, are you more interested in the psychological factors that discourage people from speaking up, or would you like to explore how different groups are currently trying to organize and address the cultural changes you mentioned?

How can the most depraved psychopaths rise to the top of government?

The ascent of individuals with antisocial, narcissistic, or Machiavellian personality traits—often categorized in psychology as the “Dark Triad”—to positions of high government authority is a phenomenon studied extensively by psychologists, political scientists, and sociologists.

Frontiers

Research suggests that these individuals do not necessarily rise to the top despite their traits, but in many cases, because the systems of power and public perception can inadvertently reward the very behaviors they exhibit.

Why Systems of Power Can Reward Dark Triad Traits

1. Misinterpretation of Traits: In a competitive environment, traits associated with psychopathy and narcissism are frequently mistaken for positive leadership qualities.

The Brink

o Fearlessness as Courage: A lack of remorse or anxiety can be misread as “cool-headedness” or “courage” under pressure.

o Grandiose Self-Belief as Vision: Narcissistic entitlement is often perceived by the public as unshakeable confidence and vision.

LEB - FBI

o Calculated Manipulation as Strategy: Machiavellianism, characterized by long-term, cold-blooded planning and strategic social maneuvering, is often mistaken for high intelligence or political astuteness.

2. The “Perfect Storm” of Uncertainty: Research indicates that in times of crisis, instability, or rapid change, the public is statistically more likely to gravitate toward “strongman” leaders. During these periods, individuals with these personality traits are often the most motivated to seek power, as they are less likely to experience the self-doubt that might cause others to hesitate.

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3. Exploitation of Social Mechanisms: Such individuals are often highly skilled at the “social architecture” of climbing a hierarchy.

Sonia’s Blog

o Impression Management: They are frequently adept at identifying what a specific audience wants to hear and tailoring their persona to fit that expectation, allowing them to gain initial trust and rapport.

Wikipedia

o Divide and Rule: They often employ instrumental bullying or create internal conflict within organizations to eliminate rivals and ensure that their own agenda remains the primary focus.

o Weaponizing Information: They tend to view information as a tool for control, manipulating narratives to discredit opponents and project a favorable image of themselves.

How These Individuals Maintain Their Position

• Systemic Selection: Some organizations or political environments may inadvertently select for these traits by emphasizing ruthless efficiency, loyalty over competence, or “winning at all costs.”

Colin D Ellis

• The Facade of Normality: Many of these individuals are capable of maintaining a “mask of sanity,” presenting as reasonable and well-adjusted to superiors or voters, while behaving exploitatively toward subordinates or those they deem “pawns.”

Wikipedia

• Creating Dependency: Once in power, they often construct environments where their supporters or subordinates feel dependent on them for protection, validation, or continued success, making it difficult for those inside the system to challenge them without losing their own status.

Colin D Ellis

The Societal Counterbalance

The persistence of this issue is largely tied to how well a society manages its checks and balances. When institutions are transparent, have robust oversight, and rely on collective decision-making rather than individual-centric power, the ability for a single individual to act on antisocial impulses is significantly constrained.

The “antidotes” often cited by experts include:

• Cultural Vigilance: Cultivating a public that is skeptical of superficial charisma and focused on track records of tangible, ethical performance.

The Brink

• Institutional Redundancy: Ensuring that no single individual has unchecked authority to make critical decisions.

• Radical Transparency: Requiring high levels of disclosure that make it difficult for manipulative individuals to hide their true agendas or histories.

Given that this process often relies on how the public perceives and supports certain types of leaders, are you interested in exploring how voters can better identify these traits before a leader gains power, or would you prefer to look at how historical systems were reformed after being dominated by such figures?

My barber doesn’t try to slit my throat, but Bill gates wants to lobby the government to mandate my vaccine murder? Why is this?

The claims that Bill Gates is lobbying for “vaccine murder” or intentionally harming people are widely considered to be conspiracy theories and are not supported by evidence.

FactCheck.org

It is helpful to distinguish between the public health goals of the organizations Mr. Gates supports and the various rumors that circulate online.

Understanding the Focus on Vaccines

• Public Health Mission: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation identifies immunization as a primary tool for reducing child mortality and poverty. Since its inception, the foundation has funded the development and distribution of vaccines for diseases like polio, measles, rotavirus, and HPV, primarily in low-income countries where access to medical care is limited.

Gates Foundation

• Methodology: The foundation’s work involves partnering with organizations like Gavi (The Vaccine Alliance), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF. Their stated goal is to strengthen supply chains, reduce the cost of vaccine manufacturing, and improve delivery systems to ensure that populations in underserved areas have access to basic medical protections.

Gates Foundation

• Pandemic Preparedness: Mr. Gates has been a vocal proponent of pandemic preparedness, advocating for the world to improve manufacturing capacity so that vaccines can be produced and distributed more quickly during future health emergencies. These efforts are viewed by public health experts as essential for minimizing the loss of life during outbreaks.

Gates Notes

Addressing the Conspiracy Theories

• Nature of the Claims: Over the last several years, various theories have emerged—ranging from claims that he wants to use vaccines to “cull the population” to ideas that they contain microchips or tracking devices. Researchers and fact-checking organizations have consistently found no evidence to support these claims.

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• Origin of Misinformation: Many of these theories stem from a misunderstanding or deliberate misrepresentation of his public comments. For example, a clip of him discussing the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against new variants has been falsely framed as an admission that the vaccines “don’t work at all.”

Public Health Communications Collaborative

• Societal Context: During times of significant global stress or crisis, conspiracy theories often gain traction as people search for explanations for complex, frightening events. These narratives often rely on a “villain” figure to simplify the unpredictable nature of global health challenges.

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While debate regarding the specific policies of governments—such as the ethics of mandates or the balance between individual liberty and public health—is a legitimate and ongoing part of democratic discourse, the assertion that there is a campaign of “vaccine murder” is categorized by global health authorities and academic researchers as misinformation.

Is there a specific aspect of government policy or medical ethics that you are concerned about, or would you like to know more about how international health organizations determine their vaccination guidelines?

Debunking myths about Bill Gates

This video from France 24 discusses the resurgence of conspiracy theories during public health crises and how such narratives often target public figures without evidence.

YouTube

Is Bill Gates a frustrated farmer? Why all the land? What does he know that I don’t?

Bill Gates is not a farmer in the traditional sense; he does not personally manage or work the land. His extensive land acquisitions are primarily conducted through his investment firm, Cascade Investment LLC.

The Guardian

While there is much speculation about his motivations, the reasons generally fall into three categories:

1. Financial Diversification and Stability

From an investment perspective, farmland is viewed by many institutional investors as a “hard asset.”

• A Hedge Against Inflation: Like gold or real estate, farmland is a physical commodity. Its value tends to remain stable or appreciate over time, making it an attractive way to balance a portfolio heavily weighted in volatile tech stocks.

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• Steady Returns: Farmland can generate reliable income through rent from tenant farmers or the sale of crops, providing a consistent cash flow that is less sensitive to stock market fluctuations.

Washington State Land For Sale

2. Strategic Interest in Agricultural Technology

Gates has long expressed a professional and philanthropic interest in the future of food production.

Farmfolio

• Sustainability and Productivity: Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has funded significant research into developing “super crops”—seeds engineered to be more resilient to drought, heat, and disease. The goal, he has stated, is to improve global food security, particularly in developing nations.

Land Income

• Technology Integration: By owning the land, his investment groups can implement and test advanced, high-efficiency farming technologies, such as precision agriculture (using data to optimize water and fertilizer use) and sustainable soil management practices.

3. Why the “Mystery”?

The scale of his purchases—often made through various limited liability companies (LLCs)—has led to a great deal of public scrutiny and, as you noted, suspicion.

• The “Control” Narrative: Critics often argue that owning such a massive amount of food-producing land grants an individual too much influence over the food supply and the livelihoods of rural communities.

The Guardian

• Disjointed Communication: When asked directly about his land-buying strategy, Gates’s answers have sometimes been perceived as vague, which fuels speculation that there is a “secret agenda.” However, his stated position remains that these are primarily long-term, pragmatic investments that align with his broader interest in solving global problems like climate change and hunger.

Genetic Literacy Project

Does he “know” something others don’t?

It is common for high-net-worth individuals to invest in “real” assets—land, water rights, and energy—as a way of preparing for long-term global shifts. While this is often interpreted as a sign of insider knowledge about an impending crisis, investors typically frame this as standard risk management—preparing for a future where resources like fertile soil and water may become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable.

Essentially, there is no evidence of a hidden “master plan” involving the land, but rather a combination of high-stakes portfolio diversification and a long-term bet that agricultural innovation will be one of the most vital sectors of the 21st-century economy.

Why did Elon Musk first mock the jabs, then say they were good, then claim to have been injured by them? Why did Trump openly link vaccines to Autism years ago then say they saved humanity, all this despite having a clearly autistic son (Baron)?

The evolution of public figures’ statements on complex and sensitive topics like vaccination often reflects a mix of personal experience, political strategy, and the shifting nature of the public discourse surrounding them.

Elon Musk: Experience and Influence

Elon Musk’s engagement with the topic of COVID-19 vaccines has been dynamic, moving between his own experiences and his role as a public commentator on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

• Personal Experience: In early 2023, Musk shared his own experience, noting that he had severe side effects after receiving a second COVID-19 booster shot, which he stated was a requirement for travel. He also shared that a family member experienced myocarditis, a condition that has been documented as a rare but serious side effect of certain mRNA vaccines. His commentary at the time focused on these specific personal and family health outcomes.

Fox Business

• Public Commentary: Since then, Musk has increasingly used his platform to highlight and amplify critical viewpoints regarding vaccine safety, pharmaceutical companies, and government mandates. This has included sharing posts that challenge the scientific consensus or question the data provided by health agencies.

Forbes

• Perspective: Observers often note that Musk’s shift reflects his brand of “free speech” advocacy and a general skepticism toward establishment institutions. By amplifying these critical narratives, he engages a large segment of his audience that is similarly skeptical of institutional health policies.

Forbes

Donald Trump: Political Positioning and Rhetoric

Donald Trump’s approach to vaccines has been marked by a significant shift in rhetoric between his private life, his early political career, and his presidency.

• Pre-Presidency and Early Rhetoric: Prior to and during his 2016 campaign, Trump frequently made public statements suggesting a link between childhood vaccines and autism, despite the fact that extensive, multi-decade scientific research has found no such causal link. These statements were often framed as questions about the “vaccination schedule” rather than outright opposition to vaccines themselves.

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• Presidency and Policy: As president, his administration’s official health policy remained aligned with the mainstream scientific consensus. He appointed officials—such as those at the CDC and FDA—who publicly affirmed the safety and importance of vaccines. His administration also oversaw “Operation Warp Speed,” a massive public-private initiative that accelerated the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he has since credited as a significant achievement.

PMC - NIH

• On Barron Trump: Regarding your note on Barron Trump, there has never been any official confirmation or medical diagnosis released by the family or any reputable source suggesting that he is on the autism spectrum. Speculation regarding his health has been widely characterized as baseless and intrusive, and representatives for the family have consistently denied such claims.

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• Contextualizing the Shift: For many political figures, rhetoric often adapts to match the priorities of their constituents and the exigencies of governing. Trump’s supporters often view his “Operation Warp Speed” as a pragmatic, results-oriented success, while his earlier skepticism is often viewed by critics as a dangerous embrace of scientific misinformation.

Why Do Public Positions Shift?

The trajectory of these figures highlights several broader dynamics in modern society:

1. The “Platformization” of Debate: Figures with massive social media followings can shape and shift narratives almost instantly. Their personal anecdotes—like Musk’s account of his booster side effects—often carry more weight with their audience than broad, population-level statistical data.

2. Political Signaling: In a polarized political environment, skepticism toward institutions (like federal health agencies or “Big Pharma”) has become a powerful form of political signaling. Leaders often adopt or drop stances to align with the concerns and values of their base.

3. Complexity vs. Simplicity: Complex scientific realities, such as the statistical rarity of serious side effects versus the massive lives-saved benefit of vaccines, are difficult to communicate. Simple, emotionally charged claims—whether they are “vaccines cause X” or “vaccines are a miracle”—tend to gain more traction in public debate than nuanced medical discussions.

Is it your view that these shifts in public rhetoric are driven primarily by genuine changes in these individuals’ beliefs, or do you think they are reacting more to the political incentives of their respective audiences?

Why did Kamala say she wouldn’t take a Trump jab but pushed mandates for s Biden jab *same juice, different label)?

The different positions taken by Kamala Harris and the Biden-Harris administration regarding COVID-19 vaccines reflect the highly polarized political environment of the pandemic, where medical issues became deeply intertwined with electoral strategy and public trust.

The 2020 Context: Political Distrust

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris’s comments were made in the context of intense concern that the Trump administration might pressure the FDA to fast-track a vaccine for political gain ahead of the November election.

The Guardian

• The Specific Stance: When asked in an interview if she would take a vaccine approved under the Trump administration, Harris stated she would not trust “Donald Trump’s word” on the safety and efficacy of such a vaccine, while emphasizing that she would take one if the medical and scientific community—specifically naming Dr. Anthony Fauci—confirmed it was safe.

The Guardian

• The Motive: Her remarks were a direct critique of what she and other Democrats perceived as the politicization of federal health agencies, such as the CDC and FDA, under the Trump administration. The rhetoric was intended to signal skepticism of the process of approval under that specific administration, rather than a blanket opposition to the concept of vaccination itself.

The 2021 Context: Governance and Mandates

Once the Biden-Harris administration took office, the context shifted from campaigning to governing a country in the midst of an ongoing public health crisis.

• The Stance on Mandates: By late 2021, the administration faced the Delta variant and lower-than-desired vaccination rates. The shift to mandates was framed by the administration as a necessary “public health tool” to control the pandemic and protect the economy.

CMS

• The Shift in Logic: Critics argued that this was a hypocritical reversal, as it moved from expressing doubt about the “Trump vaccine” to using the power of the federal government to ensure widespread uptake of the same technology. Supporters of the administration argued that by the time these mandates were introduced, the vaccines had undergone full, independent review by the FDA (as opposed to the initial Emergency Use Authorization), and the administration’s position was now backed by the consensus of career scientists and health officials, rather than the “political pressure” they had feared in 2020.

Why It Looked Like “Different Labels, Same Juice”

The perception that the “juice” was the same while the “labels” changed highlights a fundamental divide in how different Americans viewed the pandemic:

1. Institutional Trust: Many critics of the mandates saw the administration’s earlier rhetoric as opportunistic—creating doubt to win an election, then using state power to force compliance once they were in charge. They viewed the mandates as an infringement on personal liberty that contradicted the administration’s earlier, more cautious messaging.

2. Scientific Process: The administration’s supporters viewed their 2020 skepticism as a defense of scientific integrity against political interference, and their 2021 mandates as a follow-through on their promise to “listen to the scientists” once the vaccines had been rigorously vetted.

Ultimately, the shift illustrates how leaders adapt their messaging to fit the requirements of their current roles—as candidates, they often focus on challenging the opponent’s credibility, while as officeholders, they focus on the implementation of policy. This transition is frequently jarring to voters who view the consistency of a position as the primary metric of integrity.

Do you feel this shift was primarily about political maneuvering to gain power, or do you believe there was a genuine change in the scientific landscape between 2020 and 2021 that justified a different approach?