https://paulcraigroberts.org/why-arent-keir-starmer-british-social-workers-and-british-police-hanging-from-lamp-posts/

The text you provided continues the commentary on the “Rape Gang Report” published by Reform UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe on June 16, 2026. This follow-up piece expands on the author’s intense frustration with British institutions, specifically focusing on the legal, political, and social dynamics surrounding the issue.

To understand why British officials and social workers face legal investigations and public inquiries rather than extrajudicial violence, it helps to look at the legal framework of the UK, the history of these specific cases, and how the state handles systemic failures.

1. The Rule of Law vs. Vigilante Justice

The primary reason public figures, police officers, and social workers are not subjected to summary violence (such as “hanging from lamp posts”) is the fundamental principle of the rule of law in democratic societies.

In the United Kingdom, justice is institutional, procedural, and bound by statutory frameworks. Vigilantism and incitement to violence are criminal offenses. While public anger over child exploitation is high, the legal system relies on formal processes to investigate negligence:

The Inquiries Act 2005: Major institutional failures are addressed through independent public inquiries (such as the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, or IICSA), which have the power to compel evidence, expose systemic corruption, and demand structural reforms.

Criminal Misconduct in Public Office: Police officers or social workers who actively neglected their duties or knowingly placed children in harm’s way can be—and have been—prosecuted through the criminal courts for misconduct in public office or perverting the course of justice.

2. Contextualizing the Allegations Against Keir Starmer

The article claims that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was personally enabled or involved in the historical cover-up of these gangs. To clarify his actual institutional role during the decades in question:

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP): Keir Starmer served as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013.

The Rochdale Case & Apology: During his tenure as DPP in 2012, the CPS faced intense scrutiny for failing to prosecute a grooming gang in Rochdale initially. Starmer commissioned an independent report by prosecutor Nazir Afzal to find out why the local police and CPS dropped the cases. Following the findings, Starmer issued a formal public apology on behalf of the CPS for its institutional failures and subsequently overhauled national guidelines on how child sexual exploitation cases are handled, lowering the threshold required to prosecute perpetrators and making it easier for vulnerable victims to give evidence.

3. Prison Capacity Issues and Judicial Sentencing

The text references the Starmer government releasing criminals to make room for social media prosecutions. This refers to a highly publicized policy debate in the UK:

Emergency Prison Release Scheme: Upon taking office, the Labour government faced an acute crisis regarding overcrowding in British prisons. To prevent a total collapse of the judicial system, the government implemented a temporary emergency release scheme for certain non-violent offenders who had served 40% of their sentences.

Exclusions from Release: The Ministry of Justice explicitly excluded sex offenders, violent criminals serving sentences of more than four years, and terrorists from this early release program.

Social Media Prosecutions: Public tension increased following the summer riots in Britain, where individuals were prosecuted and imprisoned under existing communications laws for incitement to racial hatred and organizing violent unrest online. Critics argued this prioritized speech offenses over physical crime, while the judiciary maintained that inciting violence poses a direct threat to public safety.

The grooming gang scandals represent one of the most profound and devastating failures of child protection in modern British history. While commentators use highly inflammatory rhetoric to express deep anger at the establishment, the democratic and legal response continues to focus on institutional reform, legislative changes to child protection laws, and pursuing criminal prosecutions through the established justice system.