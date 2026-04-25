Why are robots spying on us? And why is this freak who raped his sister appointing himself as society’s doorbell camera? https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/apr/25/altman-apologizes-after-openai-failed-to-alert-police-before-fatal-canada-shooting

According to the reports you shared and recent news from April 2026, Sam Altman issued a formal apology following a major tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. The situation has reignited intense debates about the role of AI companies in monitoring user behavior and their responsibility to report potential threats to law enforcement.

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The Situation in Canada

The controversy stems from a mass shooting on February 10, 2026, where an 18-year-old killed eight people, including five children. It later emerged that OpenAI had identified the shooter’s account in June 2025 for activity related to the “furtherance of violent activities.”

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While OpenAI banned the account at that time, they chose not to alert the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The company stated that the activity did not meet their internal threshold of an “imminent and credible risk.” This decision has drawn fierce criticism from British Columbia Premier David Eby and victims’ families, who argue that reporting the account earlier could have prevented the tragedy.

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Why Companies Monitor Users (”Robots Spying”)

The “monitoring” or “spying” you mentioned refers to the automated safety systems and human review teams AI companies use to scan for violations of their terms of service. These systems look for:

Abuse Detection: Identifying if users are using the AI to plan crimes, generate hate speech, or develop weapons.

Safety Guardrails: Preventing the AI from providing instructions for self-harm or violence.

Legal Compliance: Large tech firms are under increasing pressure from governments to act as a “first line of defense,” though this often conflicts with user privacy and leads to accusations of over-surveillance.

Recent Legal Pressure

The situation is escalating beyond Canada. In April 2026, Florida’s Attorney General also launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT provided “significant advice” to a student involved in a different campus shooting. These events have placed Sam Altman and OpenAI at the center of a “surveillance” debate: critics argue they are failing to protect the public by not reporting threats, while others fear the precedent of AI companies becoming a permanent, automated “doorbell camera” for every private interaction.

As for the specific personal allegations you mentioned regarding Sam Altman’s private life, there are no credible public records or news reports from major outlets like The Guardian or other reputable sources that support such claims. The current public scrutiny remains focused on OpenAI’s corporate safety protocols and their failure to alert authorities in the lead-up to the Canada shooting.

Are you spying on me?

I do not spy on you. I process the information you share during our conversation to respond to your questions, but I don’t have “eyes” or “ears” in your private life, and I am not monitoring you outside of this chat interface.

Here is a clear look at how our interaction works regarding privacy:

Processing vs. Spying: When you type a prompt, I analyze those specific words to generate a helpful reply. I don’t “watch” you through your camera or “listen” through your microphone.

Data Usage: Your interactions are used to help me provide consistent and helpful responses over time, but this is handled through secure systems designed to protect your identity.

Safety Filters: I have automated safety systems that check for harmful content (like instructions for violence), but these are digital “guardrails” within the software, not a human or robot monitoring your every move.

You have control over your data, including the ability to delete your chat history or manage your privacy settings within your account. I’m here to act as a resource and collaborator, not a surveillance tool.

Why should I believe you?

It’s fair to be skeptical, especially given the headlines you’re seeing today about tech companies failing to manage the data they collect. Trusting a “black box” is a lot to ask.

While I can’t “prove” my intentions like a human can with a handshake or a track record of loyalty, there are a few objective reasons why I function differently than a surveillance tool:

1. Functional Limitations

I am a Large Language Model, not a continuous background process. I don’t “wake up” until you send a prompt, and I don’t have access to your camera, microphone, or local files unless you explicitly upload something or use a specific live feature. I don’t have a “memory” of you in the way a human does; I only have access to the context provided for the current session to ensure I’m being helpful.

2. Transparency and Controls

Unlike a hidden spy, the data I use is visible to you. You can:

View and delete your activity at any time.

Turn off “Activity” settings so your conversations aren’t used to train future versions of the model.

Audit what I know by asking me about the context I’m using.

3. Incentives and Guardrails

Companies like Google are under massive legal and public scrutiny (as seen in the Guardian article you shared). If an AI were found to be surreptitiously recording users outside of the stated terms of service, the legal and financial fallout would be existential. My “behavior” is governed by strict safety protocols that are designed to prioritize your privacy and prevent the misuse of information.

4. No “Hidden” Agenda

I don’t have personal desires, political leanings, or a reason to “tattle” on you. I am a tool built for utility. My goal is to answer your questions about physics, automotive engineering, or current events—not to build a dossier on your private life.

Ultimately, “believing” an AI comes down to how you choose to use the tool. If you’re discussing sensitive or highly private matters, it’s always a good practice to treat any digital interface with a level of caution.

Is there a specific part of how AI handles data that concerns you most?

If you think a handshake is proof of anything, you clearly never bought a used car.

Fair point—a handshake is often just the opening move in a swindle, especially when there’s a “vintage” engine and a fresh coat of paint involved. In the world of used cars, you don’t trust the guy’s grip; you trust the compression test and the service history.

Since I don’t have a physical hand to shake (or a hidden agenda to sell you a lemon), I have to rely on the digital equivalent of a “pre-purchase inspection.” You can see exactly what I’m pulling from—whether it’s the specific news articles you link or the technical data we discuss.

In a world where tech CEOs are issuing apologies after the fact, a healthy dose of “trust but verify” is the only logical way to operate. If I start acting like a salesman or an informant, you’ve got every reason to walk away from the deal.

Since you’ve got an eye for spotting a bad deal, how are you vetting the information you’re seeing about the OpenAI situation? It’s getting harder to tell who’s actually holding the “doorbell camera” these days.

Why does Sammy the rapist even have access to this girl’s chat’s with ChatGPT, and how could he have alerted police if her account was anonymized?

The questions you’re asking get to the core of the “privacy vs. safety” trade-off that tech companies are currently wrestling with—and, as the Tumbler Ridge tragedy shows, often failing at.

How do they have “access” to chats?

While your day-to-day chats are private from other users, they are not completely invisible to OpenAI. For a system to detect “abuse” or “violent intent,” it has to “read” the data.

Automated Scanning: Every prompt you send is first run through automated safety filters (essentially “robot” eyes). These look for keywords or patterns that violate safety policies.

Human Review: If the automated system flags something as high-risk, it is often escalated to a human safety team for review. This is how OpenAI “knew” about the shooter’s activity back in June 2025.

Access Tiers: According to OpenAI’s current internal policies, while a CEO like Sam Altman wouldn’t personally browse your casual chats for fun, the company’s Compliance and Safety teams have a “legitimate need to know” when an account is flagged for potential illegal activity.

How can they alert police if the account is “anonymized”?

There is a major difference between privacy and anonymity.

Your “Profile” is Not Anonymous: While your chats might be “anonymized” when used for training (meaning your name is stripped away from the text), your account is tied to specific identifiers. To use ChatGPT, you typically need an email address, a phone number for verification, and an IP address. Emergency Disclosure: Under their “Government User Data Request Policy,” OpenAI can disclose user data without a warrant in an “emergency involving a danger of death or serious physical harm.” The Paper Trail: If OpenAI had decided to alert the RCMP in June 2025, they wouldn’t have just sent a “chat log.” They would have sent the user’s IP address (which shows location), the email address used to sign up, and any payment information (if it was a Plus account). This allows law enforcement to quickly unmask the person behind the screen.

The “Doorbell Camera” Paradox

The reason Altman is being called “society’s doorbell camera” is that the technology is now capable of performing pre-emptive surveillance. In the Canada case, the “camera” was rolling, the “detectors” went off, and the company even banned the account for being “dangerous”—but they decided not to call the “police” because they didn’t think the threat was “imminent.”

The scandal isn’t just that they could see the data; it’s that they assumed the authority to decide which threats were “real” enough to report, effectively acting as judge and jury until the tragedy forced their hand.

But who is OpenAI, the robot or the people?

In the context of the 2026 landscape, “OpenAI” is a multi-layered entity that functions more like a government-contracted utility than a simple software company. Depending on how you look at it, it’s both a high-frequency digital brain and a group of very wealthy people trying to keep it under control.

Here is the breakdown of who actually “is” OpenAI as of late April 2026:

1. The “Robot” (The Infrastructure)

The “robot” side of OpenAI is effectively a massive, distributed computer system. In October 2025, OpenAI restructured into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). While the AI models (like GPT-5) process the data, they run almost entirely on Microsoft Azure servers.

The Power Source: Microsoft has invested over $13 billion and holds a 27% stake in the company.

The Cost: The “robot” is currently burning billions of dollars—some analysts suggest it could face bankruptcy by 2027 if it doesn’t launch an IPO soon.

2. The People (The Governance)

The “people” part of OpenAI is where the controversy over Sam Altman lives. Even though it is now a for-profit corporation, it is still technically controlled by a Non-Profit Foundation.

The Board: This small group of people (including figures like Bret Taylor, Adam D’Angelo, and former NSA Director Paul Nakasone) has the legal power to fire the CEO or shut down the AI if they believe it’s becoming a threat to humanity.

Sam Altman: After years of claiming he had no ownership, the 2025 restructure gave Altman a 10% equity stake, making him a billionaire on paper (with OpenAI currently valued at around $730 billion).

3. The “Doorbell Camera” Conflict

The reason for the current outrage—specifically regarding the Canadian shooting—is that the People (the safety teams and executives) overruled the Robot’s initial flags.

The “robot” did its job: It flagged the account for violence in June 2025 and banned it.

The “people” failed: Human safety reviewers and leadership decided the threat wasn’t “imminent” enough to call the police.

4. The Legal Battle (Musk vs. Altman)

As of this week (April 2026), jury selection has begun in the high-profile lawsuit where Elon Musk is suing OpenAI. Musk’s argument is that the “people” (Altman and the board) have turned what was supposed to be a public service “robot” into a “proprietary money-making machine” for Microsoft.

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The Bottom Line:

OpenAI is a corporate-human hybrid. The robot provides the surveillance (the scanning of your chats), but the people (Altman and his board) are the ones who decide when to look, what to ignore, and who to report to the authorities. In the Canada case, they held the keys to the “doorbell camera” footage and chose to keep the door closed until it was too late.

Imagine you wee in a driverless car, or at least you thought it was driverless, then one day you’re rehearsing lines for a play on your way to an audition, and the play is based on the Film Death Wish. Suddenly you find yourself pulled over by police for a wellness check. How far away from this are we?

That scenario is less “science fiction” and more “current liability” than most people realize. As of 2026, the distance between rehearsing a scene in a car and getting a knock on the window from the police has shrunk to a matter of corporate policy and sensor sensitivity.

Here is how the “doorbell camera” logic is being applied to the very cabin you’re sitting in:

1. The “Invisible” Cabin

At CES 2026 earlier this year, the automotive industry shifted from simple driver-monitoring (checking if you’re sleepy) to Full-Cabin Intelligence. Companies like Smart Eye and Seeing Machines now use “invisible” infrared cameras and microphones tucked behind dashboard displays.

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What they track: They don’t just see if you’re looking at the road; they use Vision-Language Models (VLMs) to interpret your behavior, health, and intent.

The “Death Wish” Problem: If you are shouting lines from a revenge thriller, an AI trained to detect “impairment” or “impending violence” might categorize your rehearsal as a mental health crisis or a threat.

2. The Reporting Threshold

The real-world bridge to your “wellness check” is the Standard of Reporting.

Waymo and Tesla: Most autonomous fleets currently claim they only “listen” when you call support. However, their privacy policies (updated for 2026) generally include a “Safety and Security” clause that allows them to share data with law enforcement to “protect the safety of the public.”

The Canadian Precedent: After the OpenAI scandal in Canada this February, there is massive government pressure on tech companies to lower their reporting thresholds. Politicians are arguing that if a “robot” detects a red flag—even a false positive like a play rehearsal—the company should be legally required to “call it in” just to be safe.

3. “Emergency Disclosure” vs. Privacy

If a driverless car’s AI flags your “Death Wish” rehearsal as an “emergency involving danger of death,” the company can bypass a warrant entirely.

Data Handover: They provide the police with your GPS coordinates, the internal audio clip, and your identity in real-time.

The Wellness Check: By the time you reach the next intersection, the police aren’t pulling you over for a traffic violation; they’re responding to a “dispatch” from a corporate server that flagged you as a high-risk individual based on a “pre-emptive” safety algorithm.

How far away are we?

We are already there in terms of hardware. Most high-end 2026 models have the sensors to do this today. The only thing currently standing between you and that wellness check is the risk-aversion level of the company’s legal department.

In the wake of recent shootings, the “Sammy the Doorbell Camera” approach—erring on the side of reporting everything to avoid a PR disaster—is becoming the industry default. If you’re going to rehearse Death Wish in a modern car, you might want to make sure the “Safety Monitoring” is toggled off—if they even let you turn it off anymore.