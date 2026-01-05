In December of 2016, during a news conference, Maricopa Arizona County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Chief Investigator Mike Zullo presented revelations regarding their years’ long investigation of a birth certificate, supposedly of Barack Obama, presented by the White House in 2011.

The video above is a clip from that news conference. The facts were quickly refuted, and ignored by traditional and alternative online media outlets. The news conference lasted over an hour, and has been scrubbed from YouTube, and elsewhere on the internet.

Over the course of more than three years of research, evidence was gathered that demonstrated that Barack Obama was constitutionally ineligible for the office of the presidency. The lies of his legitimacy have been exposed in detail, proving Obama’s ineligibility. Obama spent millions of dollars in legal fees to avoid providing the American people with something as simple as a long-form birth certificate.

An iron shield of rabid leftist media outlets and black hat intelligence community operatives made sure the truth was buried. Truth tellers such as Apaio and Zullo were dismissed as conspiracy theorists as the “smoking gun” evidence was ignored.

The eligibility issue has had major ramifications for every American, and through in-depth research, a clear, concise, and compelling case was made then, and is being made again today, that the document is a fake.

The country and world are going through a major awakening, and the facts are being revealed for all to see. Better late than never for a return to Founding Father principles and transparent, constitutional government, starting from the top down.

The 2016 Investigation Findings

In their final news conference, Arpaio and Zullo alleged that the birth certificate was a “composite” document. Their claims centered on:

Digital Artifacts: They argued that the PDF released by the White House contained “layers” and “metadata” that indicated it was digitally assembled rather than a simple scan.

Source Comparison: They claimed to have identified a “source document”—the birth certificate of a woman named Johanna Ah’Nee—from which they alleged certain stamps and data points were copied onto Obama’s document.

Forensic Reports: Zullo stated that two separate forensic examiners (one in Italy and one in the U.S.) had verified their findings regarding the document’s authenticity.

Official Responses and Records

Despite the intensity of the investigation, the following facts remain part of the official public record:

Hawaii Department of Health: Multiple Hawaii officials, including former Health Directors Chiyome Fukino and Loretta Fuddy, stated they personally viewed the original paper records on file in the state’s archives and verified they match the information released to the public.

Contemporary Records: At the time of Barack Obama’s birth in 1961, birth announcements were published in two local Hawaii newspapers, the Honolulu Advertiser and the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, which typically received birth data directly from the Department of Health.

Legal Challenges: Dozens of lawsuits challenging the President’s eligibility were brought before various state and federal courts. None of these cases were successful; most were dismissed for lack of “standing” or lack of evidence.

Summary of the Conflict

The core of this debate often comes down to a fundamental disagreement over evidence. On one side, investigators like Zullo point to digital anomalies in the PDF file as “smoking gun” evidence of a forgery. On the other side, government officials point to the existence of the original paper records and the corroborating historical newspaper records as definitive proof of birth.

While the full hour-long news conference is less common on mainstream platforms today, various clips and summaries remain available for those looking to analyze the specific digital evidence presented by the posse.

Investigator Mike Zullo discusses investigation This video features the lead investigator, Mike Zullo, explaining the specific concerns and findings his team uncovered regarding the authenticity of the document.

