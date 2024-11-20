Share this postWho's the Election-Denying Insurrectionist Now?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWho's the Election-Denying Insurrectionist Now?Timothy WineyNov 20, 20241Share this postWho's the Election-Denying Insurrectionist Now?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePlanet: CriticalCyber-Security Experts Warn Election Was HackedCyber-security experts across America are raising the alarm of wide-scale election fraud securing Trump’s victory — and the data is compelling…Read more18 hours ago · 197 likes · 41 comments · Rachel Donald1Share this postWho's the Election-Denying Insurrectionist Now?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
As I was reading it, I thought, for sure, at the end would be a “haha, just kidding. We are talking about the 2020 election!!!”
🤣🤣🤣. It can’t be true that America has spoken, saying a profound NO to wokism, Marxism, communism, and outright leftist stupidity. No. It has to be rigged. Cuz Americans really do want total societal collapse and really voted for the demonrats and really want their kids to suffer. Geez. These losers never know when to quit