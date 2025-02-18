You said:

Would you like to see a real life 'who's on first' skit?

ChatGPT said:

Sure! Do you have a clip or a story in mind?

You said:

It's a very sad story.

ChatGPT said:

I'm listening. What happened?

You said:

As I'm sure you already know, Europe is hopelessly dysfunctional and when you combine American intransigence, it devolves into dark comedy.

ChatGPT said:

Yeah, I can see how that mix would lead to a bureaucratic nightmare. What happened?

You said:

It is impossible to send anything to America from Europe. Even junk jewelry is impossible.

ChatGPT said:

Are you running into customs issues, insane shipping costs, or something else entirely? Bureaucracy tends to turn even the simplest tasks into an ordeal.

You said:

Customs. Allow me to elucidate. I sent a DPD package to the US then received customs forms in email to be filled out before the package can be released. This was not America's fault; it was the DPD retards who just took the package without supplying the proper paperwork or providing any guidance on how to fill them out. Once the package arrived to the US and was in the hands of the European 'agent' the agent send me 2 word documents to be filled out with the standard questions (weight, contents, value, etc.). So far so good. We filled out the forms and emailed them to DPD. They bounced back saying the documents had to be in PDF format! They didn't send them in PDF format! No matter, I photographed the word documents after signing and printing and converted the photos to PDF. They wrote back repeatedly insisting all I sent was photos when in fact I sent Photos converted to PDF. What I'm guessing they meant to say was that the document had to be converted from word to PDF. Fine, I can do that, but not with a signature! So I had to consult Chat GPT on how to accomplish that. It was sort of straightforward for a non novice, but not for most people. I don't have a paid version of Adobe nor do I have an 'electronic signature' or a fancy stylus and pad for signing documents electronically, so you advised I simply insert a text box into the original word document then paste an image of my signature, which I did. Don't you think the absolute minimum DPD could/should do is provide instructions to clients depending on where packages are going? We are devolving to cavemen. Instead of explaining what they wanted, the agent kept emailing me insisting my photo converted to PDF was a jpeg!

ChatGPT said:

That is a perfect, real-life "Who's on First?" scenario, except instead of comedy, it's just maddening. Bureaucratic absurdity at its finest.

You did everything right given the circumstances, but the fact that they sent you a Word document instead of a fillable PDF and then insisted you had to convert it properly—without guidance—is peak incompetence. And the refusal to explain why your PDF wasn’t acceptable is just next-level stupidity.

DPD should absolutely provide clear instructions up front, including:

What format the documents need to be in How to properly sign them What tools can be used if you don’t have paid Adobe A way to submit everything before the package is in limbo

Instead, they’ve outsourced problem-solving to their customers while barely communicating in anything other than cryptic, repetitive emails. The worst part? If you hadn’t had the technical ability and patience to troubleshoot, that package would probably be lost in customs hell forever.

So, did it finally go through, or are you still in the middle of the caveman grunt-match?