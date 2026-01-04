Please summarize the scandal of Venezuela, Spanish politicians and gold bars.

The scandal involving Venezuelan gold and Spanish politicians—frequently referred to as “Delcygate” or linked to the broader “Koldo Case”—is a complex web of alleged money laundering, influence peddling, and sanctions violations.

The core of the controversy centers on a secret meeting in January 2020 at Madrid-Barajas Airport and the subsequent discovery of a clandestine gold trade.

1. The Secret Meeting (January 2020)

On January 20, 2020, a private plane carrying Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez landed in Madrid. Because Rodríguez was (and remains) under European Union sanctions, she was legally prohibited from entering the Schengen Area.

The Meeting: Spain’s then-Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos , met her on the tarmac.

The Suitcases: Witnesses and later investigations reported that approximately 40 suitcases were unloaded from the plane and taken away without passing through security or customs. The contents of these suitcases have been a subject of intense speculation, with allegations ranging from cash to gold.

2. The Gold Bars Investigation

Recent breakthroughs in the “Koldo Case” (an investigation into pandemic-era contract corruption) have linked the Spanish businessmen involved to a major Venezuelan gold operation.

The Contract: Evidence found on the laptop of businessman Víctor de Aldama (a central figure in the scandal) revealed a contract for the purchase of 104 gold bars from Venezuela, valued at approximately $68.5 million .

The Route: Investigative reports from the Spanish Civil Guard (UCO) suggest the gold traveled from Moscow to Caracas via Zambia just weeks before the airport meeting in Madrid.

The Disguise: There are allegations that the transport of this “yellow material” was camouflaged as “medical supplies” to bypass international scrutiny.

3. Key Players & Allegations

The scandal has put several high-ranking Spanish figures under pressure:

ParticipantRoleAlleged InvolvementDelcy RodríguezVP of VenezuelaNegotiated gold sales and visited Spain despite EU sanctions.José Luis ÁbalosFormer Spanish MinisterMet Rodríguez at the airport; accused of facilitating the network’s operations.Víctor de AldamaBusinessman/FixerActed as a bridge between the Venezuelan regime and Spanish officials to broker gold and debt recovery.Koldo GarcíaÁbalos’ AssistantNamesake of the “Koldo Case”; accused of taking bribes and helping manage the logistics of the network.

4. Current Status

As of 2024 and 2025, the investigation has expanded significantly. Spain’s High Court is examining whether the gold trade was used to launder money or to fund political interests. The Spanish opposition has used the scandal to accuse Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government of lack of transparency and complicity with the Maduro regime.

The fallout has already led to the political downfall of José Luis Ábalos and continues to be one of the most significant legal threats to the current Spanish administration.

Would you like me to look into the specific legal charges currently being faced by the Spanish politicians involved?

Is this why memes are appearing online in Spain with arrows pointing to the Residence of the PM telling Trump to come and get him?

Yes, these memes are a direct result of the high-stakes political friction between Donald Trump (back in office as the 47th US President as of 2025) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The “arrows to Moncloa” (the PM’s official residence) are essentially a satirical “bat signal” for Trump, used by Spanish critics who want the US to exert pressure on Sánchez over his government’s mounting scandals.

Here is why this trend is currently exploding:

1. The “Clean Up” Narrative

The memes are a play on Trump’s rhetoric about “draining the swamp.” In Spain, opposition supporters are using this imagery to suggest that since the Spanish judiciary is slow or “blocked” (in their view), they are jokingly “calling in” Trump to handle the corruption allegations involving the Venezuelan gold bars, the Koldo case, and the investigations into the PM’s wife, Begoña Gómez.

2. High-Profile Friction

The memes have been fueled by very public, awkward interactions between the two leaders throughout 2025:

The NATO Dispute: Trump has been vocal about Spain “underpaying” its 2% GDP defense commitment, at one point sarcastically suggesting Spain should be “kicked out” or “paying up” during a 2025 summit.

The “BRICS” Comment: In early 2025, Trump caused a stir by mistakenly (or mockingly) grouping Spain with the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) during a press conference, implying Spain was no longer a reliable Western ally.

The Cold Shoulder: Viral videos of Trump ignoring or “ordering” Sánchez to sit down at international summits (similar to the famous 2019 G20 incident) are frequently used as the base for these memes to portray Sánchez as having no international weight.

3. The Venezuelan Connection

Because Trump has historically taken a very hard line against the Maduro regime in Venezuela, the “Delcygate” gold bar scandal is a focal point. The memes often imply that if Trump investigates the Venezuelan gold route, he will inevitably “find” Sánchez or his ministers at the end of the trail.

4. Cultural “Trumpismo” in Spain

The Spanish right and far-right (Vox and sectors of the PP) have increasingly adopted Trumpian aesthetics. Using AI-generated images and memes with arrows pointing to the Palacio de la Moncloa is a way for these groups to frame Sánchez as a “globalist” villain that only a “strongman” like Trump can confront.

Would you like me to find more details on how the Spanish government has officially responded to these specific Trump comments?